Decentralized finance offers more than just staking. Protocols like Yearn, Barnbridge, and Horizon showcase advanced strategies—liquidity pools, yield farming, interest rate swaps, and tranching—that can generate higher returns while mitigating risks like impermanent loss. By combining diversification, hedging, and algorithmic optimization, DeFi is evolving into a bank-like system designed to balance stability with growth for savers.

The Risky, Rewarding World of DeFi Yield Optimization

2025/09/27 10:00
Abstract and 1. Introduction

  1. Stablecoins and Lending Markets
  2. Fixed-Rate Lending Protocols and Derivatives
  3. Staking Derivatives
  4. Staking Fees as Stable Interest
  5. Stabilization Mechanisms
  6. Some Caveats
  7. Diversification, Interest Rates Swaps, and Tranching
  8. Towards Universal Basic Income
  9. Closing Remarks
  10. Acknowledgements and References

8 Diversification, Interest Rates Swaps, and Tranching

As reviewed so far, the key idea behind the generation of highly competitive interest rates in decentralized finance is to make use of the staking fees as a source of income for savings. In section 4 we mentioned some advantages of not directly staking the savings, and only receiving staking yield via the lending market. However, there may also be advantages in directly engaging with generating income with the deposited savings, rather than lending the money out to borrowers. One such advantage is the economy of scale.

\ For example, the Yearn protocol [47] systematically searches for maximal gain with a combination of lending interest rates, staking fees, leveraged reinvestments of the borrowed money, etc , and can achieve much higher return than simple staking strategies. It takes considerable effort to keep track of the changing fee rates, availability of new yieldearning products, etc. But for a decentralized organization at the scale of a bank, the overhead cost incurred is more likely to be worthwhile.

\ One lucrative way of generating passive income is liquidity pool yield farming [48]. In decentralized finance, in order to create a market to exchange, rather than relying on a traditional central market maker, one needs to create a pool of funds to allow trades to happen instantly and smoothly. By contributing to such a liquidity pool, one earns fees in return, when transactions take place. In other words, for an automated market to be able to allow trades between two currencies X and Y, that mechanism needs to have enough flowing infantry of both currencies. But merely putting down these currencies into the mechanism, one is thereby facilitating trades. So, in a way not unlike staking, one earns the deserved reward through the process; accordingly this kind of ‘investment ‘ is sometimes called liquidity pool ‘staking’, even though it is distinct from the type staking in PoS networks mentioned earlier.

\ The fees one can earn in joining liquidity pools are typically on the order of under 10% annual rate. However, when a new pool is formed, often there are extra incentives to attract initial endowment, and those can be extremely lucrative, sometimes reaching over 100% annual rate. The process of earning these high annual rates is sometimes called yield farming, as one is essentially investing into a new pool hoping that it would grow as expected, to allow yields to be ‘harvested’.

\ As expected, at such high annual rates there are also risks involved. The incentives in yield farming are typically given in the native currency of the protocol, which may not turn out to be so valuable in the long run if the protocol does not turn out to be successful. Besides that, similar to staking, the value of the assets deposited into the liquidity pool may fluctuate in time. Besides simple depreciation, when the balance of the two deposited assets changes (e.g. one increases in value while the other does not), this can create another kind of deficit known as impermanent loss [49, 50].

\ Despite these risks, there are arguments to be made that as a bank-like organization, these are investment opportunities worth pursuing. One reason is that at a large enough scale, one can methodically and effectively make use of insurance and hedging instruments. For example, earlier in section 3 we mentioned the use of interest rate swaps to turn a variable-rate future income into fixed-rate income. In decentralized finance, protocols like Horizon [51] are also creating opportunities for doing so. Even in the absence of a fluid interest rates market, Horizon makes use of game theoretic and auction-like mechanisms to facilitate the swaps. This way, one can opt to take a smaller but fixed yield from farming liquidity pools.

\ To manage risks, protocols like Barnbridge [52] and Saffron [53] also allow one to break down an investment or loan into ‘tranches’, each representing different risk levels. For example, a ‘senior’ tranche may lead to a lower yield overall, but the rate will be more guaranteed. A bank-like organization can select the appropriate risk level given the reserve level at the moment, with the guiding principle that higher risks are only affordable when there is sufficient excess in reserve.

\ These strategies are not mutually exclusive with extracting staking fees via borrowers’ collateral, which is admittedly virtually risk-free. That is because when there is enough borrowing demand, essentially the borrowers absorb most of the risk involved. However, these riskier and higher yield strategies can be employed in parallel, especially when borrowing demand is low. As with competitive banks in the real world, financial institutions typically participate in various activities including both investment and lending. If the goal is to give savers the highest stable interest rates at minimal risks, an algorithm that explicitly optimizes for the ideal combination of different strategies to achieve this goal should be in principle more advantageous than fixating onto a single strategy a priori.

\

:::info Authors:

(1) Hakwan Lau, Center for Brain Science, Riken Institute, Japan (hakwan@gmail.com);

(2) Stephen Tse, Harmony.ONE (s@harmony.one).

:::

:::info This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED license.

:::

\

Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

This study examines how the DevGPT dataset was created, cleaned, and prepared for research into developer–ChatGPT interactions. Drawing from over 16,000 shared GitHub conversations, researchers filtered out duplicates, non-English exchanges, and limited analyses to eight-turn dialogues. The final dataset offers a rich foundation for exploring how developers use ChatGPT within real-world coding workflows.
Ostrich
RICH$3,037+1,16%
RealLink
REAL$0,06425-3,35%
แชร์
Hackernoon2025/11/12 23:30
CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

The post CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An announcement was made by CME Group, the largest derivatives exchanger worldwide, revealed that it would introduce options for Solana and XRP futures. It is the latest addition to CME crypto derivatives as institutions and retail investors increase their demand for Solana and XRP. CME Expands Crypto Offerings With Solana and XRP Options Launch According to a press release, the launch is scheduled for October 13, 2025, pending regulatory approval. The new products will allow traders to access options on Solana, Micro Solana, XRP, and Micro XRP futures. Expiries will be offered on business days on a monthly, and quarterly basis to provide more flexibility to market players. CME Group said the contracts are designed to meet demand from institutions, hedge funds, and active retail traders. According to Giovanni Vicioso, the launch reflects high liquidity in Solana and XRP futures. Vicioso is the Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products for the CME Group. He noted that the new contracts will provide additional tools for risk management and exposure strategies. Recently, CME XRP futures registered record open interest amid ETF approval optimism, reinforcing confidence in contract demand. Cumberland, one of the leading liquidity providers, welcomed the development and said it highlights the shift beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. FalconX, another trading firm, added that rising digital asset treasuries are increasing the need for hedging tools on alternative tokens like Solana and XRP. High Record Trading Volumes Demand Solana and XRP Futures Solana futures and XRP continue to gain popularity since their launch earlier this year. According to CME official records, many have bought and sold more than 540,000 Solana futures contracts since March. A value that amounts to over $22 billion dollars. Solana contracts hit a record 9,000 contracts in August, worth $437 million. Open interest also set a record at 12,500 contracts.…
Micro GPT
MICRO$0,000228-0,86%
Moonveil
MORE$0,003965-0,82%
XRP
XRP$2,3473-2,75%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:39
Ripple Exec Reveals Why The Bitcoin Price Is So High Now

Ripple Exec Reveals Why The Bitcoin Price Is So High Now

Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO), David Schwartz, has provided a clear explanation for why the Bitcoin price remains so high, currently the most expensive cryptocurrency on the market. Notably, Schwartz’s statement had sparked new discussions across the crypto community. His remarks focused on how people view and use BTC in transactions, revealing a simple economic truth that helps explain the market’s continued confidence in the world’s leading cryptocurrency.  Ripple CTO Explains Logic Behind Elevated Bitcoin Price On Tuesday, Schwartz shared his thoughts on X, offering a simple but insightful explanation for Bitcoin’s current price strength. Responding to a community member’s question about why anyone would spend BTC given its potential for future appreciation, Schwartz explained that the reason lies in the asset’s perceived value and future expectations.  Related Reading: Why Did The Bitcoin And Ethereum Prices Crash On October 10 And Will It Happen Again? According to the Ripple CTO, when individuals use Bitcoin to pay for goods or services, they are essentially realizing the full expected value of its future growth today. Rather than holding Bitcoin as a long-term investment and waiting for price gains, these users convert its potential into immediate utility. This behavior, he noted, reflects a broader belief in BTC’s enduring value and is one of the primary reasons why the cryptocurrency’s price remains so high.  Notably, Schwartz’s remarks followed a conversation that began when Jack Dorsey, co-founder of Square, a business technology company, announced that Bitcoin payments had gone live across the firm’s platforms. Dorsey revealed that Square customers can now pay for services and products using Bitcoin directly, and sellers can choose between multiple settlement options, including BTC-to-BTC, BTC-to-fiat, and fiat-to-BTC transactions. Funds received through Bitcoin payments will be automatically stored in a user’s Square wallet, with self-custody transfer limits of up to $15,000 per day or $50,000 per week.  Interestingly, the timing of Schwartz’s explanation comes a month after BTC reached a new all-time high of over $126,000. Compared to other digital assets, Bitcoin is the only cryptocurrency in the six-figure territory, even surpassing traditional investments like gold and major stock indices. While some analysts argue that Bitcoin is overvalued, many investors remain convinced that it could still climb significantly higher in the long term. Bitcoin Price Expected To Rise Even Higher  The Bitcoin price is currently sitting above the $100,000 level, but analysts believe it could rise even further. The leading cryptocurrency is hovering near $103,300, experiencing some volatility, which has triggered a nearly 2% dip in the past 24 hours amid whale capitulations. Crypto analyst Joe Francesco noted that Bitcoin had initially surged to $107,000 following a wave of optimism sparked by US President Donald Trump’s proposed $2,000 stimulus plan.  Related Reading: New XRP ETF Just Dropped, But Will Anything Be Different This Time? However, the rally proved short-lived, as BTC fell a few days later. Despite the pullback, Francesco has described the cryptocurrency’s chart setup as positive, predicting that Bitcoin could soon break through $107,000, with the potential to reach $115,000 and even $120,000 if upward momentum continues.  Featured image created with Dall.E, chart from Tradingview.com
WHY
WHY$0,00000002859+25,06%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00232-0,85%
Everclear
CLEAR$0,01051-2,41%
แชร์
NewsBTC2025/11/13 02:30

