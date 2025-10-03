แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
The post The Real Story of XRP and Chainlink appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP holds $178B market cap, but escrow releases keep supply pressure on every price rally. Chainlink secures $90B+ in DeFi TVS, with CCIP and Swift pilots proving utility beyond speculation. Market cap comparison alone can mislead traders. Real signals are XRP escrow flow and LINK oracle adoption metrics. XRP currently holds a market capitalization above $178 billion, trading near $2.97, while Chainlink sits closer to $15 billion, with LINK priced around $22. Both XRP and Chainlink (LINK) are giants in the crypto space, occupying very different roles in the crypto ecosystem.  On paper, that gap makes XRP appear dominant. But raw market cap is just price multiplied by circulating supply. It doesn’t reveal what each network actually powers or how value flows through their ecosystems. For starters, on their respective networks, XRP is used in payments, liquidity bridging, and settlement, while Chainlink provides real-world data to smart contracts and blockchains. Related: XRP Might Be Wall Street’s Very Own Dark Horse as Issuers Crowd October and Funds Compare It to Bitcoin XRP’s Dynamics: Escrow Supply and Payment Rails A defining feature is Ripple’s escrow system where up to 1 billion XRP is released each month, with much of it re-locked. That controlled release is designed to prevent uncontrolled inflation, but it also means supply pressure constantly exists. At the same time, Ripple reports that the XRPL processes over $1 billion in stablecoin volume each month and has risen into the top-10 blockchains for real-world asset (RWA) activity. This means, XRP’s worth comes from banks and payment providers using it to transfer value, and more usage means more potential value. In contrast, Chainlink’s value comes from the demand for its data services. Meaning, the more that DeFi apps and other projects need reliable data, the more valuable its network becomes. Related: XRP… The post The Real Story of XRP and Chainlink appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP holds $178B market cap, but escrow releases keep supply pressure on every price rally. Chainlink secures $90B+ in DeFi TVS, with CCIP and Swift pilots proving utility beyond speculation. Market cap comparison alone can mislead traders. Real signals are XRP escrow flow and LINK oracle adoption metrics. XRP currently holds a market capitalization above $178 billion, trading near $2.97, while Chainlink sits closer to $15 billion, with LINK priced around $22. Both XRP and Chainlink (LINK) are giants in the crypto space, occupying very different roles in the crypto ecosystem.  On paper, that gap makes XRP appear dominant. But raw market cap is just price multiplied by circulating supply. It doesn’t reveal what each network actually powers or how value flows through their ecosystems. For starters, on their respective networks, XRP is used in payments, liquidity bridging, and settlement, while Chainlink provides real-world data to smart contracts and blockchains. Related: XRP Might Be Wall Street’s Very Own Dark Horse as Issuers Crowd October and Funds Compare It to Bitcoin XRP’s Dynamics: Escrow Supply and Payment Rails A defining feature is Ripple’s escrow system where up to 1 billion XRP is released each month, with much of it re-locked. That controlled release is designed to prevent uncontrolled inflation, but it also means supply pressure constantly exists. At the same time, Ripple reports that the XRPL processes over $1 billion in stablecoin volume each month and has risen into the top-10 blockchains for real-world asset (RWA) activity. This means, XRP’s worth comes from banks and payment providers using it to transfer value, and more usage means more potential value. In contrast, Chainlink’s value comes from the demand for its data services. Meaning, the more that DeFi apps and other projects need reliable data, the more valuable its network becomes. Related: XRP…

The Real Story of XRP and Chainlink

โดย: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 05:38
RealLink
REAL$0.0642-3.32%
XRP
XRP$2.3507-2.34%
COM
COM$0.005663-3.70%
Capverse
CAP$0.11213+0.88%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001031+11.21%
  • XRP holds $178B market cap, but escrow releases keep supply pressure on every price rally.
  • Chainlink secures $90B+ in DeFi TVS, with CCIP and Swift pilots proving utility beyond speculation.
  • Market cap comparison alone can mislead traders. Real signals are XRP escrow flow and LINK oracle adoption metrics.

XRP currently holds a market capitalization above $178 billion, trading near $2.97, while Chainlink sits closer to $15 billion, with LINK priced around $22. Both XRP and Chainlink (LINK) are giants in the crypto space, occupying very different roles in the crypto ecosystem. 

On paper, that gap makes XRP appear dominant. But raw market cap is just price multiplied by circulating supply. It doesn’t reveal what each network actually powers or how value flows through their ecosystems.

For starters, on their respective networks, XRP is used in payments, liquidity bridging, and settlement, while Chainlink provides real-world data to smart contracts and blockchains.

Related: XRP Might Be Wall Street’s Very Own Dark Horse as Issuers Crowd October and Funds Compare It to Bitcoin

XRP’s Dynamics: Escrow Supply and Payment Rails

A defining feature is Ripple’s escrow system where up to 1 billion XRP is released each month, with much of it re-locked. That controlled release is designed to prevent uncontrolled inflation, but it also means supply pressure constantly exists.

At the same time, Ripple reports that the XRPL processes over $1 billion in stablecoin volume each month and has risen into the top-10 blockchains for real-world asset (RWA) activity.

This means, XRP’s worth comes from banks and payment providers using it to transfer value, and more usage means more potential value. In contrast, Chainlink’s value comes from the demand for its data services. Meaning, the more that DeFi apps and other projects need reliable data, the more valuable its network becomes.

Related: XRP Value Towers Over LINK as ETFs Build Institutional Demand

Chainlink operates as infrastructure rather than a payment token. Its oracles secure over $65–90 billion across DeFi protocols, delivering pricing feeds that underpin lending, stablecoins, and derivatives. Analysts also track Transaction Value Enabled (TVE) in the trillions, reflecting aggregate economic activity supported by Chainlink data.

On top of that, CCIP (Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol) is connecting public and private chains, with banks and financial institutions running pilots through Swift’s tokenization tests. Once these pilots move from testing to production, LINK’s demand could accelerate far beyond what its market cap implies.

Why Market Cap Metric Alone Can Fail the Comparison

Comparing XRP and Chainlink purely by market cap is apples to oranges. A large market cap can be inflated by hype and speculation. For instance, XRP’s price often moves on regulatory news and overall market mood, whereas Chainlink’s value is more closely tied to how much its oracle services are actually being used.

Also, XRP has a large amount of tokens that are unlocked and released on a schedule, which can keep a lid on the price even when people want to buy. By contrast, LINK’s tokenomics tie more closely to demand where staking locks the tokens, while the rollout of CCIP adoption in cross-chain and institutional pilots reduces available float further. 

What Traders Should Instead Watch: Utility Metrics Over Rankings

The signals that matter are not where XRP or Chainlink sit on CoinMarketCap’s leaderboard, but how much their networks are actually used.

For LINK, the key metric is Total Value Secured (TVS) growth and whether CCIP moves from pilot programs with Swift and banks into live production. That will show whether Chainlink’s oracles are scaling into global finance. One could say that Chainlink’s model has more organic “stickiness” across chains.

Whereas for XRP, attention should be on escrow net releases and re-locks, along with on-ledger settlement volume.

Those utility signals – TVS for Chainlink, escrow dynamics and settlement throughput for XRP, tell you whether demand is sticky or fleeting. Market cap, by contrast, only gives you a snapshot of speculative pricing.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/beyond-market-cap-the-real-story-of-xrp-and-chainlink/

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

This study examines how the DevGPT dataset was created, cleaned, and prepared for research into developer–ChatGPT interactions. Drawing from over 16,000 shared GitHub conversations, researchers filtered out duplicates, non-English exchanges, and limited analyses to eight-turn dialogues. The final dataset offers a rich foundation for exploring how developers use ChatGPT within real-world coding workflows.
Ostrich
RICH$3.037+1.16%
RealLink
REAL$0.06425-3.35%
แชร์
Hackernoon2025/11/12 23:30
CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

The post CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An announcement was made by CME Group, the largest derivatives exchanger worldwide, revealed that it would introduce options for Solana and XRP futures. It is the latest addition to CME crypto derivatives as institutions and retail investors increase their demand for Solana and XRP. CME Expands Crypto Offerings With Solana and XRP Options Launch According to a press release, the launch is scheduled for October 13, 2025, pending regulatory approval. The new products will allow traders to access options on Solana, Micro Solana, XRP, and Micro XRP futures. Expiries will be offered on business days on a monthly, and quarterly basis to provide more flexibility to market players. CME Group said the contracts are designed to meet demand from institutions, hedge funds, and active retail traders. According to Giovanni Vicioso, the launch reflects high liquidity in Solana and XRP futures. Vicioso is the Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products for the CME Group. He noted that the new contracts will provide additional tools for risk management and exposure strategies. Recently, CME XRP futures registered record open interest amid ETF approval optimism, reinforcing confidence in contract demand. Cumberland, one of the leading liquidity providers, welcomed the development and said it highlights the shift beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. FalconX, another trading firm, added that rising digital asset treasuries are increasing the need for hedging tools on alternative tokens like Solana and XRP. High Record Trading Volumes Demand Solana and XRP Futures Solana futures and XRP continue to gain popularity since their launch earlier this year. According to CME official records, many have bought and sold more than 540,000 Solana futures contracts since March. A value that amounts to over $22 billion dollars. Solana contracts hit a record 9,000 contracts in August, worth $437 million. Open interest also set a record at 12,500 contracts.…
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000228-0.86%
Moonveil
MORE$0.003965-0.82%
XRP
XRP$2.3473-2.75%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:39
Ripple Exec Reveals Why The Bitcoin Price Is So High Now

Ripple Exec Reveals Why The Bitcoin Price Is So High Now

Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO), David Schwartz, has provided a clear explanation for why the Bitcoin price remains so high, currently the most expensive cryptocurrency on the market. Notably, Schwartz’s statement had sparked new discussions across the crypto community. His remarks focused on how people view and use BTC in transactions, revealing a simple economic truth that helps explain the market’s continued confidence in the world’s leading cryptocurrency.  Ripple CTO Explains Logic Behind Elevated Bitcoin Price On Tuesday, Schwartz shared his thoughts on X, offering a simple but insightful explanation for Bitcoin’s current price strength. Responding to a community member’s question about why anyone would spend BTC given its potential for future appreciation, Schwartz explained that the reason lies in the asset’s perceived value and future expectations.  Related Reading: Why Did The Bitcoin And Ethereum Prices Crash On October 10 And Will It Happen Again? According to the Ripple CTO, when individuals use Bitcoin to pay for goods or services, they are essentially realizing the full expected value of its future growth today. Rather than holding Bitcoin as a long-term investment and waiting for price gains, these users convert its potential into immediate utility. This behavior, he noted, reflects a broader belief in BTC’s enduring value and is one of the primary reasons why the cryptocurrency’s price remains so high.  Notably, Schwartz’s remarks followed a conversation that began when Jack Dorsey, co-founder of Square, a business technology company, announced that Bitcoin payments had gone live across the firm’s platforms. Dorsey revealed that Square customers can now pay for services and products using Bitcoin directly, and sellers can choose between multiple settlement options, including BTC-to-BTC, BTC-to-fiat, and fiat-to-BTC transactions. Funds received through Bitcoin payments will be automatically stored in a user’s Square wallet, with self-custody transfer limits of up to $15,000 per day or $50,000 per week.  Interestingly, the timing of Schwartz’s explanation comes a month after BTC reached a new all-time high of over $126,000. Compared to other digital assets, Bitcoin is the only cryptocurrency in the six-figure territory, even surpassing traditional investments like gold and major stock indices. While some analysts argue that Bitcoin is overvalued, many investors remain convinced that it could still climb significantly higher in the long term. Bitcoin Price Expected To Rise Even Higher  The Bitcoin price is currently sitting above the $100,000 level, but analysts believe it could rise even further. The leading cryptocurrency is hovering near $103,300, experiencing some volatility, which has triggered a nearly 2% dip in the past 24 hours amid whale capitulations. Crypto analyst Joe Francesco noted that Bitcoin had initially surged to $107,000 following a wave of optimism sparked by US President Donald Trump’s proposed $2,000 stimulus plan.  Related Reading: New XRP ETF Just Dropped, But Will Anything Be Different This Time? However, the rally proved short-lived, as BTC fell a few days later. Despite the pullback, Francesco has described the cryptocurrency’s chart setup as positive, predicting that Bitcoin could soon break through $107,000, with the potential to reach $115,000 and even $120,000 if upward momentum continues.  Featured image created with Dall.E, chart from Tradingview.com
WHY
WHY$0.00000002859+25.06%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00232-0.85%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01051-2.41%
แชร์
NewsBTC2025/11/13 02:30

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

Ripple Exec Reveals Why The Bitcoin Price Is So High Now

Market News: Pooled Order Books Under Scrutiny in EU MiCA Shakeup

Academic Publishing and Fairness: A Game-Theoretic Model of Peer-Review Bias

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,667.93
$101,667.93$101,667.93

-0.56%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,424.96
$3,424.96$3,424.96

-0.09%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$153.80
$153.80$153.80

-1.22%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3507
$2.3507$2.3507

-0.73%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.11285
$0.11285$0.11285

+5.45%