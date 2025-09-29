[Our AI Business Services] — [Advertise with Us!] Happy Friday, Team. A bombshell report based on 200+ interviews with U.S. federal workers just dropped, and the truth about DOGE is grim, chaotic, and disturbing. If you’re not using Agent Mode in ChatGPT yet, now’s the time. We’ll show you how to get started. Plus, our Vibe Coded App of the Week, Must-try AI tools, and New guides to help you move faster and think smarter. Let’s dive in and stay curious. Are you using Agent Mode in ChatGPT? AI Tools — Vibe Coding AI Vibe App of the Week AI Guides The Grim and Chaotic Story of DOGE 📰 AI News and Trends Perplexity has introduced the Perplexity Search API, providing access to the same global-scale infrastructure that powers Perplexity’s public answer engine ChatGPT Pulse is a new feature for Pro users on mobile that proactively delivers personalized research and updates via visual cards based on user chats, preferences, and connected apps. Musk’s xAI sues OpenAI, alleging theft of trade secrets Spotify to label AI music, filter spam, and more in AI policy change. Still, Hallwood Media signed a $3 million contract with an upcoming R&B artist named Xania Monet, who is mostly AI-generated; this is just the beginning. 🌐 Other Tech news The long wait over TikTok’s fate in the US is nearly done. An executive order approving a consortium of buyers to take over an American version was signed, valuing that version at a shockingly low $14 billion Amazon is paying $2.5 billion to the FTC to settle a lawsuit alleging the company tricked people into signing up for Prime. Threads has officially passed X in daily active users — 130.2 million Meta is rolling out its Teen Accounts feature on Facebook and WhatsApp to users globally, following a successful test in a handful of countries.
Are you using Agent Mode in ChatGPT? Definitely try it if you haven't. You will want to after reading this. It lets you automate complex, multi-step tasks by delegating them to "AI agents" — each with a defined role and behavior. Think of it as having a team of AI assistants that can: ✅ What You Can Do in Agent Mode Multi-Agent Collaboration Create agents with specific roles like: Researcher → Gathers info from the web or files Writer → Summarizes or generates content Analyst → Reviews data, runs calculations Builder → Generates code, APIs, or workflows They can talk to each other and pass results down a chain. Real-Time Web + File Search Automatically search the web for current data (if browsing is enabled). Use tools like file_search to extract insights from your uploaded files or synced cloud drives. Use Memory + Context Agents remember their own role and goals. They can share context and build on each other’s outputs in a chain of reasoning. Automate Complex Workflows Examples: Investor Briefing Agent: Scrapes Crunchbase, analyzes top startups, and creates a one-pager. Newsletter Builder: Gathers AI news, filters for relevance, and outputs summaries. Startup Validator: Reviews your idea, does market research, checks domain availability, and suggests a GTM plan.
AI Vibe App of the Week I was in San Diego earlier this week and joined a Vibe Coding event where everyone had to create a web app within a couple of hours with the guidance of experts. I have done this before, but nothing like getting help from individuals with more experience, and hearing what others are building and how they are using the technology. I created a simple vibe app that allows users to upload an image, short video, or activate the camera to get an image. Once you upload an image, the application analyzes it and gives you the vibe of the image as one of happiness, worry, sadness, or the emotional vibe that it captures. Simple, but my goal was to find out if I could implement computer vision in an app that was vibe-coded. Concept: Use computer vision + audio + NLP to analyze group “vibe” in real time (mood, energy level, engagement). Stack: OpenCV, Whisper, GPT-4o, sentiment APIs Link: https://moodspark-analyzer.lovable.app/ Tool used: Lovable and Supabase. Share Yaro on AI and Tech Trends | Your Top AI Newsletter 🧰 AI Tools of The Day Vibe Coding Platform | General Rating /10 | Best For | Free Tier | Notable Strengths Cursor — 9.5. | Serious projects, pro devs. | No | Professional, deep customization Lovable — 9.1 | Non-coders, quick launches | Yes | Point-and-click, iterations Bolt.new — 9.0 | Beginners | Yes | Zero setup, Figma integration Windsurf — 8.8 — Advanced prototyping | Yes | Agentic task completion, scalability Replit — 8.7 | Collaborative coding | Yes | Real-time, prompt-to-deploy The Grim and Chaotic Story of DOGE This is the result of interviews with 200+ federal workers across dozens of agencies, leading to documenting the upheaval caused by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a Trump‑era project fronted by Elon Musk. Massive Workforce Cuts: The U.S. government is on track to end 2025 with 300,000 fewer employees (≈1 in 8 federal workers) due to DOGE “voluntary” exit incentives and abrupt layoffs, including the infamous “Valentine’s Day Massacre.” Silicon Valley Ethos in D.C.: DOGE was meant to “modernize” government tech, but instead imported Twitter‑style chaos — emails demanding loyalty or resignation, “what did you do last week” reports, and young, underqualified operatives running critical systems. Hostile Work Conditions: Agencies faced spending freezes so severe that FEMA staff had to bring their own toilet paper for five months. Armed, unidentified “Homeland Security” officers patrolled offices to “desensitize” workers to their presence. Immigration & Surveillance: DOGE built a master database tracking immigrants while granting exceptions to white South Africans, raising discrimination concerns. Sensitive beneficiary data was accessed without traditional safeguards. Agency Takeovers: DOGE operatives gained control of social media accounts, fired boards (like at the U.S. Institute of Peace), shut down grants for libraries and museums, and recalled AmeriCorps volunteers mid‑fieldwork. Employee Trauma: Workers described the experience as a "5‑alarm fire" and "constitutional crisis." Many sought therapy or medication for the first time in their careers. Although Musk left DOGE by June 2025, his protégés remain embedded across the federal government. The result is a weakened, demoralized civil service and the lingering risk of private takeovers of public functions.
🧰 AI Guides 