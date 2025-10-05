แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
Banks fear stablecoins will drain deposits. But history shows adaptation beats resistance — and stablecoins could be banks’ biggest upgrade.Banks fear stablecoins will drain deposits. But history shows adaptation beats resistance — and stablecoins could be banks’ biggest upgrade.

The GENIUS Act isn’t about banks vs crypto, here’s how both seize to benefit | Opinion

โดย: Crypto.news
2025/10/05 22:54
The AI Prophecy
Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial.

The GENIUS Act was supposed to bring clarity to stablecoins, and in many ways, it has. For the first time, there’s a clear federal framework: issuers now have to fully collateralize their coins with safe assets, maintain transparent reserves, and they cannot pay yield directly to customers. After years of uncertainty, this kind of clarity is huge, but it has also caused heads to butt.

Summary
  • Banks fear stablecoins will drain deposits, but history shows financial systems adapt — just like in the 1980s with money market funds.
  • Instead of resisting, banks could issue their own stablecoins, modernize payments, and strengthen balance sheets.
  • Clear regulation (GENIUS & CLARITY Acts) is critical — ensuring AML/KYC, compliance, and consumer protection.
  • Community banks stand to gain the most, using stablecoins to compete with big institutions and offer faster, cheaper services.

As soon as the ink dried, the pushback began. Banks lobbied and raised alarms over a loophole that could place their business at a disadvantage. Under the new law, banks can issue stablecoins, but with no interest. Meanwhile, crypto exchanges can still provide rewards or yield on stablecoins issued by third parties like USDC (USDC) or Tether (USDT). Banks argue this could be the start of a mass exodus of trillions of dollars in deposits, giving the power to crypto platforms, starving institutions of funds for loans, and raising borrowing costs.

If that sounds familiar, it’s because we’ve seen this play out before. In the 1980s, money market funds offered better rates than bank accounts. Depositors moved, banks felt the pinch, and the financial system adjusted. Stablecoins present a similar shock today. They’re faster, cheaper, more transparent, and, if designed properly, safer. The question is whether banks will adapt this time or if they’ll dig in their heels.

Why banks don’t have to lose

Fears and lobbying strikes aside, banks don’t have to lose against crypto. Banks can modernize their services by issuing their own stablecoins without undermining their current business. Instead of being stuck with costly wire transfers that take days to execute, banks could settle transactions in an instant and integrate them across lending, payments, and even cross-border services. When done right, stablecoins could strengthen their balance sheets, diversify revenues, and keep customers locked in for the long term.

The fear of a mass “deposit flight” rests on the assumption that people want to leave banks. In reality, customers don’t want to pull out. The true need is wanting better options. Stablecoins can give banks those tools if they’re willing to use them.

The role of regulation

But none of this works without clear regulation, which is why the GENIUS and CLARITY Acts matter. Stablecoins need rules around reserves, definitions around compliance, and consumer protections in place, just like any other banking product. 

Therefore, establishing anti-money laundering standards will be key. Stablecoins move at the speed of the internet, so compliance systems need to match that speed. Banks and exchanges will need stronger KYC, better transaction monitoring, and tailored suspicious activity reporting. This isn’t impossible; the technology already exists. The condition will be for regulators and institutions to work closely so that the framework is both safe and usable.

Community bank plays

Above all, community banks gain the most from stablecoin integration. Smaller institutions have long struggled to compete with the scale and access afforded to big national institutions, but stablecoins can level the playing field. Imagine going to your local bank to complete an international transaction in minutes instead of weeks with less cost. Rather than being left in the dust, community banks can leverage stablecoins to strengthen customer relationships and stay competitive in a market fueled by digital solutions.

Stablecoins are ultimately programmable money that can plug into decentralized finance, tokenized assets, and real-time settlement systems. It’s more than a play that boosts crypto exchanges, but one that can positively impact everything from remittances to trade finance to the U.S. Treasury demand. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has also signaled that stablecoins could become a meaningful source of demand for government bonds.

The debate is no longer about whether stablecoins matter, but who will lead their integration into the financial system. For community banks, they may be the bridge that keeps them relevant and standing toe-to-toe in the future of finance.

Can banks and crypto work together?

Right now, the fight comes down to control. Banks want to protect their turf, and crypto companies want to preserve their first-mover advantage. The longer these two pull in opposite directions, though, the more both risk missing the opportunity altogether.

If banks keep fighting stablecoins instead of adopting them, they risk being left behind, and crypto players must play active roles in how we regulate the space for the greater good. The path forward isn’t about exploiting loopholes or lobbying against one another, but rowing in the same direction. The sooner we do, the sooner we can deliver faster, safer, and more inclusive financial services that meet the expectations of the world we live in today.

Patrick Gerhart
Patrick Gerhart

Patrick Gerhart is the President of Banking Operations for Telcoin, a fintech merging blockchain with telecom to scale financial access globally, and is the proposed president of Telcoin Bank in Norfolk, Nebraska. Patrick comes to Telcoin with over 20 years of experience in banking and policy. Most recently, Patrick was President of the Bank of Newman Grove in Newman Grove, Nebraska. In 2019, he was named one of Independent Banker’s 40 Under 40 and has been on numerous banking boards and committees during his career, including the Independent Community Bankers of America’s Agricultural Committee and the Nebraska Independent Community Bankers Board of Directors.

Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

This study examines how the DevGPT dataset was created, cleaned, and prepared for research into developer–ChatGPT interactions. Drawing from over 16,000 shared GitHub conversations, researchers filtered out duplicates, non-English exchanges, and limited analyses to eight-turn dialogues. The final dataset offers a rich foundation for exploring how developers use ChatGPT within real-world coding workflows.
CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

The post CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An announcement was made by CME Group, the largest derivatives exchanger worldwide, revealed that it would introduce options for Solana and XRP futures. It is the latest addition to CME crypto derivatives as institutions and retail investors increase their demand for Solana and XRP. CME Expands Crypto Offerings With Solana and XRP Options Launch According to a press release, the launch is scheduled for October 13, 2025, pending regulatory approval. The new products will allow traders to access options on Solana, Micro Solana, XRP, and Micro XRP futures. Expiries will be offered on business days on a monthly, and quarterly basis to provide more flexibility to market players. CME Group said the contracts are designed to meet demand from institutions, hedge funds, and active retail traders. According to Giovanni Vicioso, the launch reflects high liquidity in Solana and XRP futures. Vicioso is the Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products for the CME Group. He noted that the new contracts will provide additional tools for risk management and exposure strategies. Recently, CME XRP futures registered record open interest amid ETF approval optimism, reinforcing confidence in contract demand. Cumberland, one of the leading liquidity providers, welcomed the development and said it highlights the shift beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. FalconX, another trading firm, added that rising digital asset treasuries are increasing the need for hedging tools on alternative tokens like Solana and XRP. High Record Trading Volumes Demand Solana and XRP Futures Solana futures and XRP continue to gain popularity since their launch earlier this year. According to CME official records, many have bought and sold more than 540,000 Solana futures contracts since March. A value that amounts to over $22 billion dollars. Solana contracts hit a record 9,000 contracts in August, worth $437 million. Open interest also set a record at 12,500 contracts.…
Ripple Exec Reveals Why The Bitcoin Price Is So High Now

Ripple Exec Reveals Why The Bitcoin Price Is So High Now

Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO), David Schwartz, has provided a clear explanation for why the Bitcoin price remains so high, currently the most expensive cryptocurrency on the market. Notably, Schwartz’s statement had sparked new discussions across the crypto community. His remarks focused on how people view and use BTC in transactions, revealing a simple economic truth that helps explain the market’s continued confidence in the world’s leading cryptocurrency.  Ripple CTO Explains Logic Behind Elevated Bitcoin Price On Tuesday, Schwartz shared his thoughts on X, offering a simple but insightful explanation for Bitcoin’s current price strength. Responding to a community member’s question about why anyone would spend BTC given its potential for future appreciation, Schwartz explained that the reason lies in the asset’s perceived value and future expectations.  Related Reading: Why Did The Bitcoin And Ethereum Prices Crash On October 10 And Will It Happen Again? According to the Ripple CTO, when individuals use Bitcoin to pay for goods or services, they are essentially realizing the full expected value of its future growth today. Rather than holding Bitcoin as a long-term investment and waiting for price gains, these users convert its potential into immediate utility. This behavior, he noted, reflects a broader belief in BTC’s enduring value and is one of the primary reasons why the cryptocurrency’s price remains so high.  Notably, Schwartz’s remarks followed a conversation that began when Jack Dorsey, co-founder of Square, a business technology company, announced that Bitcoin payments had gone live across the firm’s platforms. Dorsey revealed that Square customers can now pay for services and products using Bitcoin directly, and sellers can choose between multiple settlement options, including BTC-to-BTC, BTC-to-fiat, and fiat-to-BTC transactions. Funds received through Bitcoin payments will be automatically stored in a user’s Square wallet, with self-custody transfer limits of up to $15,000 per day or $50,000 per week.  Interestingly, the timing of Schwartz’s explanation comes a month after BTC reached a new all-time high of over $126,000. Compared to other digital assets, Bitcoin is the only cryptocurrency in the six-figure territory, even surpassing traditional investments like gold and major stock indices. While some analysts argue that Bitcoin is overvalued, many investors remain convinced that it could still climb significantly higher in the long term. Bitcoin Price Expected To Rise Even Higher  The Bitcoin price is currently sitting above the $100,000 level, but analysts believe it could rise even further. The leading cryptocurrency is hovering near $103,300, experiencing some volatility, which has triggered a nearly 2% dip in the past 24 hours amid whale capitulations. Crypto analyst Joe Francesco noted that Bitcoin had initially surged to $107,000 following a wave of optimism sparked by US President Donald Trump’s proposed $2,000 stimulus plan.  Related Reading: New XRP ETF Just Dropped, But Will Anything Be Different This Time? However, the rally proved short-lived, as BTC fell a few days later. Despite the pullback, Francesco has described the cryptocurrency’s chart setup as positive, predicting that Bitcoin could soon break through $107,000, with the potential to reach $115,000 and even $120,000 if upward momentum continues.  Featured image created with Dall.E, chart from Tradingview.com
Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

Ripple Exec Reveals Why The Bitcoin Price Is So High Now

Market News: Pooled Order Books Under Scrutiny in EU MiCA Shakeup

Academic Publishing and Fairness: A Game-Theoretic Model of Peer-Review Bias

