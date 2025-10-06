แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
The current model of digital distribution is a “walled garden’s beautiful, but the rules are set by the owner of the garden, not by those who live inside it. An NFT, at its core, is the simplest and most powerful thing imaginable: a digital deed of ownership. It is a unique certificate, verifiable by anyone at any time, that tells the entire world: “This digital asset belongs to this person”The current model of digital distribution is a “walled garden’s beautiful, but the rules are set by the owner of the garden, not by those who live inside it. An NFT, at its core, is the simplest and most powerful thing imaginable: a digital deed of ownership. It is a unique certificate, verifiable by anyone at any time, that tells the entire world: “This digital asset belongs to this person”

The Gaming Industry’s Biggest Lie: Why Your Digital Library Is Worthless

โดย: Hackernoon
2025/10/06 10:58
WHY
WHY$0,00000002859+%25,06
Notcoin
NOT$0,000712+%0,76
SecondLive
LIVE$0,000544-%57,56
NFT
NFT$0,0000003991-%0,94
Core DAO
CORE$0,2032-%5,53

\ That game you paid 70 euros for? It’s not yours. That digital library you’ve built up over years of purchases? It’s just a long-term rental. We own a user license, a revocable permit that ties us to a platform’s decisions. If the store shuts down, if the publisher decides to pull a title, our investment vanishes into thin air.

And this is where the technology that many associate with complex financial speculation comes into play, but which is actually the key to true digital ownership: the blockchain.

The Current Model: A “Walled Garden” for Players and Developers

To understand the scale of this revolution, we must first face the golden bars of our current prison. The digital distribution model, despite its undeniable conveniences, is a “walled garden.” It’s beautiful, but the rules are set by the owner of the garden, not by those who live inside it.

What does it mean to “buy a game” today? It means accepting a contract (the infamous EULA) that grants us the right to play, not the right to own.

This translates into frustrating and anachronistic limitations:

  • Inability to resell: That game you’ve finished and will never touch again lies unused in your digital library, a dead asset.
  • Inability to lend: The simple and social act of lending a game to a friend has become technically impossible.
  • Loss of control: We have no guarantee of perpetual access. Our game collection is inextricably linked to the platform that sold it to us.

This system has created a clear symptom of its own inefficiency: the grey market. An underground and risky market where players desperately try to recover value, and from which developers, the true creators, don’t see a single cent.

The Blockchain Solution: NFTs as Definitive Certificates of Ownership

Now, forget the complexity for a moment. Think of the blockchain not as a string of code, but as a global ledger, a public record that is impossible to forge or control by any single entity. It is the ultimate technology of trust, because trust isn’t required: it’s guaranteed by mathematics.

And NFTs? Forget the pictures of monkeys sold for crazy prices. That was prehistory. An NFT, at its core, is the simplest and most powerful thing imaginable: a digital deed of ownership. It is a unique certificate, verifiable by anyone at any time, that tells the entire world: “This digital asset belongs to this person.” It’s not an opinion; it’s a fact recorded on this immutable ledger. Applying this concept to a game license isn’t an idea; it’s a natural evolution.

Transforming Licenses into Valuable Assets

How does it work? When a player buys a game through a platform that integrates our system, they don’t just get a download link. A unique NFT representing that specific license is “minted” in their personal digital wallet. From that moment on, the player has full and total control over it.

The advantages for the player are revolutionary:

  • True Ownership: The game is yours, period. Like a book on your shelf. You can keep it, admire it, and know that no one can ever take it away from you.
  • Legitimate Secondary Market: Finished playing? You can sell your license-NFT on a secure and transparent marketplace, recovering part of your expense or, why not, making a profit if the game has become a cult classic. The value is put back into circulation.
  • Collectible Potential: Imagine owning license #001 of a game that will become a legend. Or a “Founder’s Edition” copy that confers status and, one day, real economic value.

And for the developers? Herein lies the entrepreneurial masterstroke:

  • New Revenue Streams: The NFT’s smart contract can be programmed to automatically pay a royalty (e.g., 10%) to the developer on every single future transaction. The game generates profits not just on day one, but throughout its entire lifecycle, every time it changes hands. It’s a passive and perpetual revenue stream.

  • Drying up the Grey Market: Why take risks on shady sites when there’s an official, secure market that rewards creators? The grey market is made obsolete.

  • Community Building: Launch limited editions, “beta” versions as NFTs, and create an even stronger bond with the most loyal fans, turning them into true partners.

    \

Future Vision: Beyond the License, Towards an Interoperable Gaming Ecosystem

But turning licenses into NFTs is just the first step. What we are building is the foundation for the “Holy Grail” of gaming: interoperability. Imagine a future where not only the games but also the items you work hard to earn inside them (that legendary sword, that ultra-rare skin) are NFTs in your wallet.

This means that a weapon unlocked in a fantasy game could give you a bonus in a sequel, or even transform into a skin for your car in a racing game from the same publisher. It means having a single inventory that truly belongs to you, spanning across game worlds, no longer countless little treasures locked inside separate digital prisons.

In this scenario, the player evolves from a simple consumer into an investor. Those who first believe in an independent game, by purchasing its license-NFTs, could see the value of their assets grow exponentially with the title’s success. It is the ultimate democratization of financing and profit in the world of gaming.

We’re Not Playing, We’re Building the Future

Looking back at business history, the real turning points have always been when power was returned to the hands of the user. The shift from a user license to digital ownership is inevitable. It is the biggest paradigm shift the gaming industry has ever seen, and it is happening now.

The future of gaming isn’t just about playing; it’s about owning. The question we leave you with is: are you ready to become the true owners of your digital worlds?

:::info Text article was translated from my Italian text, using ChatGPT 5 Pro model (sorry my English is bad so i need tools to translate it better)

:::

\

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

This study examines how the DevGPT dataset was created, cleaned, and prepared for research into developer–ChatGPT interactions. Drawing from over 16,000 shared GitHub conversations, researchers filtered out duplicates, non-English exchanges, and limited analyses to eight-turn dialogues. The final dataset offers a rich foundation for exploring how developers use ChatGPT within real-world coding workflows.
Ostrich
RICH$3,037+%1,16
RealLink
REAL$0,06425-%3,35
แชร์
Hackernoon2025/11/12 23:30
CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

The post CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An announcement was made by CME Group, the largest derivatives exchanger worldwide, revealed that it would introduce options for Solana and XRP futures. It is the latest addition to CME crypto derivatives as institutions and retail investors increase their demand for Solana and XRP. CME Expands Crypto Offerings With Solana and XRP Options Launch According to a press release, the launch is scheduled for October 13, 2025, pending regulatory approval. The new products will allow traders to access options on Solana, Micro Solana, XRP, and Micro XRP futures. Expiries will be offered on business days on a monthly, and quarterly basis to provide more flexibility to market players. CME Group said the contracts are designed to meet demand from institutions, hedge funds, and active retail traders. According to Giovanni Vicioso, the launch reflects high liquidity in Solana and XRP futures. Vicioso is the Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products for the CME Group. He noted that the new contracts will provide additional tools for risk management and exposure strategies. Recently, CME XRP futures registered record open interest amid ETF approval optimism, reinforcing confidence in contract demand. Cumberland, one of the leading liquidity providers, welcomed the development and said it highlights the shift beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. FalconX, another trading firm, added that rising digital asset treasuries are increasing the need for hedging tools on alternative tokens like Solana and XRP. High Record Trading Volumes Demand Solana and XRP Futures Solana futures and XRP continue to gain popularity since their launch earlier this year. According to CME official records, many have bought and sold more than 540,000 Solana futures contracts since March. A value that amounts to over $22 billion dollars. Solana contracts hit a record 9,000 contracts in August, worth $437 million. Open interest also set a record at 12,500 contracts.…
Micro GPT
MICRO$0,000228-%0,86
Moonveil
MORE$0,003965-%0,82
XRP
XRP$2,3473-%2,75
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:39
Ripple Exec Reveals Why The Bitcoin Price Is So High Now

Ripple Exec Reveals Why The Bitcoin Price Is So High Now

Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO), David Schwartz, has provided a clear explanation for why the Bitcoin price remains so high, currently the most expensive cryptocurrency on the market. Notably, Schwartz’s statement had sparked new discussions across the crypto community. His remarks focused on how people view and use BTC in transactions, revealing a simple economic truth that helps explain the market’s continued confidence in the world’s leading cryptocurrency.  Ripple CTO Explains Logic Behind Elevated Bitcoin Price On Tuesday, Schwartz shared his thoughts on X, offering a simple but insightful explanation for Bitcoin’s current price strength. Responding to a community member’s question about why anyone would spend BTC given its potential for future appreciation, Schwartz explained that the reason lies in the asset’s perceived value and future expectations.  Related Reading: Why Did The Bitcoin And Ethereum Prices Crash On October 10 And Will It Happen Again? According to the Ripple CTO, when individuals use Bitcoin to pay for goods or services, they are essentially realizing the full expected value of its future growth today. Rather than holding Bitcoin as a long-term investment and waiting for price gains, these users convert its potential into immediate utility. This behavior, he noted, reflects a broader belief in BTC’s enduring value and is one of the primary reasons why the cryptocurrency’s price remains so high.  Notably, Schwartz’s remarks followed a conversation that began when Jack Dorsey, co-founder of Square, a business technology company, announced that Bitcoin payments had gone live across the firm’s platforms. Dorsey revealed that Square customers can now pay for services and products using Bitcoin directly, and sellers can choose between multiple settlement options, including BTC-to-BTC, BTC-to-fiat, and fiat-to-BTC transactions. Funds received through Bitcoin payments will be automatically stored in a user’s Square wallet, with self-custody transfer limits of up to $15,000 per day or $50,000 per week.  Interestingly, the timing of Schwartz’s explanation comes a month after BTC reached a new all-time high of over $126,000. Compared to other digital assets, Bitcoin is the only cryptocurrency in the six-figure territory, even surpassing traditional investments like gold and major stock indices. While some analysts argue that Bitcoin is overvalued, many investors remain convinced that it could still climb significantly higher in the long term. Bitcoin Price Expected To Rise Even Higher  The Bitcoin price is currently sitting above the $100,000 level, but analysts believe it could rise even further. The leading cryptocurrency is hovering near $103,300, experiencing some volatility, which has triggered a nearly 2% dip in the past 24 hours amid whale capitulations. Crypto analyst Joe Francesco noted that Bitcoin had initially surged to $107,000 following a wave of optimism sparked by US President Donald Trump’s proposed $2,000 stimulus plan.  Related Reading: New XRP ETF Just Dropped, But Will Anything Be Different This Time? However, the rally proved short-lived, as BTC fell a few days later. Despite the pullback, Francesco has described the cryptocurrency’s chart setup as positive, predicting that Bitcoin could soon break through $107,000, with the potential to reach $115,000 and even $120,000 if upward momentum continues.  Featured image created with Dall.E, chart from Tradingview.com
WHY
WHY$0,00000002859+%25,06
Nowchain
NOW$0,00232-%0,85
Everclear
CLEAR$0,01051-%2,41
แชร์
NewsBTC2025/11/13 02:30

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

Ripple Exec Reveals Why The Bitcoin Price Is So High Now

Market News: Pooled Order Books Under Scrutiny in EU MiCA Shakeup

Academic Publishing and Fairness: A Game-Theoretic Model of Peer-Review Bias

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101.655,80
$101.655,80$101.655,80

-%0,57

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3.425,92
$3.425,92$3.425,92

-%0,06

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$154,12
$154,12$154,12

-%1,02

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,3510
$2,3510$2,3510

-%0,72

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0,11241
$0,11241$0,11241

+%5,04