The post The Bone-Chilling True Story Behind Netflix's 'Monster: The Ed Gein Story' appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.

The Bone-Chilling True Story Behind Netflix’s ‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’

โดย: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 02:17
Monster: The Ed Gein Story. (L to R) Laurie Metcalf as Augusta Gein, Charlie Hunnam as Ed Gein in episode 307 of Monster: The Ed Gein Story.

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

The next installment of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s Monster anthology has arrived on Netflix. After covering Milwaukee cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer and the infamous Menendez brothers, the series now turns to one of the most infamous killers in American history: Ed Gein.

Gein, whose gruesome killings inspired the horror films like Psycho, The Silence of the Lambs and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, stalked the frozen fields of rural Wisconsin, killing and mutilating women and stealing body parts from graves to use in the most disturbing ways.

Charlie Hunnam lost 30 pounds to portray the killer, and the Sons of Anarchy alum told People that part of preparing for the role was finding the truth behind Gein.

“We were much more interested in why Ed did what he did, rather than exploring what he did. Everybody sort of knows what he did, and it’s been chronicled in many films that he inspired and then direct adaptation to his life,” he explained.

ForbesDid Ed Gein Kill His Brother In Real Life? Here’s How Many Victims He HadBy Monica Mercuri

Hunnam also shared that he dug deeper into the killer’s relationship with his mother, who “told him every day of his life that she hated him because he wasn’t born the girl, the daughter that she always wanted.”

He continued, “Imagining what the consequence of that would be when she was the only person he had a relationship with… That really informed the voice work that we did and how he would interact with his mother and the world, which was really trying to really be the daughter that she wanted.”

As you watch all eight episodes of Monster: The Ed Gein Story, keep reading to learn who Ed Gein was, the horrendous crimes he committed and what happened to him after he was caught — including his trial and the end of his life.

Who Was Ed Gein?

Monster: The Ed Gein Story. Charlie Hunnam as Ed Gein in episode 304 of Monster: The Ed Gein Story.

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Serial killer Ed Gein (born Edward Theodore Gein), dubbed the “Butcher of Plainfield,” was born on August 27, 1906, in La Crosse, Wisconsin. He was the second son of George and Augusta Gein and the younger brother of Henry Gein.

In 1914, the Gein family relocated to a 195-acre farm in rural Plainfield. Gein’s childhood home lacked both electricity and plumbing. His controlling mother deliberately instilled in him a hatred of women. A devout Christian, she often read her sons the story of Noah’s Ark, warning that another flood would come to wash away women’s sins, according to TIME.

As a result, Ed and Henry avoided dating or socializing with other children outside of school, instead spending their time completing chores around the farm. Ed was also bullied in school for having a lazy eye.

Carole Lieberman, a forensic psychiatrist, told A&E Crime + Investigation that the isolation likely caused Gein to develop an Oedipus complex, “a diagnosis of a strong emotional attachment to the parent of the opposite sex,” which would later influence his decisions as an adult to rob graves and murder two women.

Lieberman added that Gein had both a sexual and romantic attraction to his mother. “The fact that she hated her husband made her more reliant on her sons for companionship,” she said. “So, there was a part of her that was nurturing this dependency on her sons.”

ForbesCharlie Hunnam On What He Needed To Portray Ed Gein In Ryan Murphy’s ‘Monster’By Dana Feldman

Tragedy struck the family when Ed’s father, George, died of heart failure in 1940. Four years later, his brother Henry mysteriously died in a fire near the farm. (The first episode of Monster: The Ed Gein Story shows Gein killing his brother Henry, but Gein never confessed to the crime.) Henry’s official cause of death was listed as asphyxiation leading to heart failure, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Then, in 1945, Ed’s mother suffered two strokes. He cared for her after the first, but the second proved fatal, leaving him devastated. After her death, he continued living alone on the family farm, where he began reading books about human anatomy, taxidermy, shrunken heads, cannibalism and Nazi atrocities, A&E reported.

What Did Ed Gein Do?

Monster: The Ed Gein Story. (L to R) Addison Rae as Evelyn, Charlie Hunnam as Ed Gein in episode 304 of Monster: The Ed Gein Story.

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

On Nov. 16, 1957, Frank Worden returned to his family’s hardware store after the opening day of deer hunting season to find his mother, Bernice Worden, missing. He also noticed a pool of blood on the floor and a trail leading to the store’s back door. He immediately notified the Waushara County Sheriff.

According to the Wausau Daily Herald, police suspected Ed Gein because he had a romantic interest in Bernice and asked her out to go roller-skating. Also, police discovered that the last receipt Bernice gave out was addressed to Gein for antifreeze.

Gein was arrested at a friend’s house. Meanwhile, officials went to his home to try to find Bernice. When they entered the property, they saw the headless body of Bernice hanging upside down in the attached shed. Her torso had also been cut open like a deer in the barn.

Bernice’s mutilated body wasn’t the only disturbing discovery in the house of horrors. Investigators also found a collection of human body parts, including skulls that Gein used as soup bowls, furniture made from human skin and a “woman suit” stitched together from the corpses he exhumed from graveyards, per A&E.

It was also during their search of the home that they found Mary Hogan’s facial skin, which had been turned into a mask. Hogan was a 51-year-old tavern owner in the Portage County town of Pine Grove who went missing in the early 1950s.

Did Ed Gein Confess To The Murders?

Monster: The Ed Gein Story. (L to R) Charlie Hunnam as Ed Gein, Suzanna Son as Adelina in episode 302 of Monster: The Ed Gein Story.

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Police arrested Gein on Nov. 16, 1957, and interrogated him without the presence of an attorney, according to court documents obtained by the Wausau Daily Herald. He was also questioned by a lie detector expert from the state crime laboratory in Madison.

Gein ultimately confessed in a statement spanning more than 200 pages. He admitted to killing Worden and Hogan, as well as stealing bodies from graves. Following his arrest, he was sent to a state hospital for a mental evaluation.

What Happened At Ed Gein’s Trial?

Monster: The Ed Gein Story. Charlie Hunnam as Ed Gein in episode 302 of Monster: The Ed Gein Story.

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Gein was later found unfit to stand trial due to mental illness, according to court documents, and was sent to Central State Hospital for the Criminally Insane in Waupun.

However, ten years after his arrest, it was determined that Gein was mentally competent to stand trial, allowing court proceedings to resume. Gein waived his right to a jury trial, opting instead to have a judge decide his fate.

During the trial, Gein testified that Worden’s murder was an accident. He claimed he had gone to the hardware store to buy antifreeze but decided to look at a rifle. According to his account, the gun accidentally discharged, killing Worden, the Wausau Daily Herald reported.

Although the judge found Gein guilty of murder, he was later ruled not guilty by reason of insanity and was returned to a mental institution. Gein was never charged with the death of Hogan or with grave robbing.

What Happened To Ed Gein?

After being found not guilty by reason of insanity, Gein was sent to Central State Hospital before he was transferred to Mendota Mental Health Institute in Madison, Wis, according to A&E. He died in 1984 at age 77 from complications of lung cancer.

Monster: The Ed Gein Story is streaming on Netflix. Watch the official trailer below.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/monicamercuri/2025/10/04/the-bone-chilling-true-story-behind-netflixs-monster-the-ed-gein-story/

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม

Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

This study examines how the DevGPT dataset was created, cleaned, and prepared for research into developer–ChatGPT interactions. Drawing from over 16,000 shared GitHub conversations, researchers filtered out duplicates, non-English exchanges, and limited analyses to eight-turn dialogues. The final dataset offers a rich foundation for exploring how developers use ChatGPT within real-world coding workflows.
Hackernoon2025/11/12 23:30
CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

The post CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An announcement was made by CME Group, the largest derivatives exchanger worldwide, revealed that it would introduce options for Solana and XRP futures. It is the latest addition to CME crypto derivatives as institutions and retail investors increase their demand for Solana and XRP. CME Expands Crypto Offerings With Solana and XRP Options Launch According to a press release, the launch is scheduled for October 13, 2025, pending regulatory approval. The new products will allow traders to access options on Solana, Micro Solana, XRP, and Micro XRP futures. Expiries will be offered on business days on a monthly, and quarterly basis to provide more flexibility to market players. CME Group said the contracts are designed to meet demand from institutions, hedge funds, and active retail traders. According to Giovanni Vicioso, the launch reflects high liquidity in Solana and XRP futures. Vicioso is the Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products for the CME Group. He noted that the new contracts will provide additional tools for risk management and exposure strategies. Recently, CME XRP futures registered record open interest amid ETF approval optimism, reinforcing confidence in contract demand. Cumberland, one of the leading liquidity providers, welcomed the development and said it highlights the shift beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. FalconX, another trading firm, added that rising digital asset treasuries are increasing the need for hedging tools on alternative tokens like Solana and XRP. High Record Trading Volumes Demand Solana and XRP Futures Solana futures and XRP continue to gain popularity since their launch earlier this year. According to CME official records, many have bought and sold more than 540,000 Solana futures contracts since March. A value that amounts to over $22 billion dollars. Solana contracts hit a record 9,000 contracts in August, worth $437 million. Open interest also set a record at 12,500 contracts.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:39
Ripple Exec Reveals Why The Bitcoin Price Is So High Now

Ripple Exec Reveals Why The Bitcoin Price Is So High Now

Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO), David Schwartz, has provided a clear explanation for why the Bitcoin price remains so high, currently the most expensive cryptocurrency on the market. Notably, Schwartz’s statement had sparked new discussions across the crypto community. His remarks focused on how people view and use BTC in transactions, revealing a simple economic truth that helps explain the market’s continued confidence in the world’s leading cryptocurrency.  Ripple CTO Explains Logic Behind Elevated Bitcoin Price On Tuesday, Schwartz shared his thoughts on X, offering a simple but insightful explanation for Bitcoin’s current price strength. Responding to a community member’s question about why anyone would spend BTC given its potential for future appreciation, Schwartz explained that the reason lies in the asset’s perceived value and future expectations.  Related Reading: Why Did The Bitcoin And Ethereum Prices Crash On October 10 And Will It Happen Again? According to the Ripple CTO, when individuals use Bitcoin to pay for goods or services, they are essentially realizing the full expected value of its future growth today. Rather than holding Bitcoin as a long-term investment and waiting for price gains, these users convert its potential into immediate utility. This behavior, he noted, reflects a broader belief in BTC’s enduring value and is one of the primary reasons why the cryptocurrency’s price remains so high.  Notably, Schwartz’s remarks followed a conversation that began when Jack Dorsey, co-founder of Square, a business technology company, announced that Bitcoin payments had gone live across the firm’s platforms. Dorsey revealed that Square customers can now pay for services and products using Bitcoin directly, and sellers can choose between multiple settlement options, including BTC-to-BTC, BTC-to-fiat, and fiat-to-BTC transactions. Funds received through Bitcoin payments will be automatically stored in a user’s Square wallet, with self-custody transfer limits of up to $15,000 per day or $50,000 per week.  Interestingly, the timing of Schwartz’s explanation comes a month after BTC reached a new all-time high of over $126,000. Compared to other digital assets, Bitcoin is the only cryptocurrency in the six-figure territory, even surpassing traditional investments like gold and major stock indices. While some analysts argue that Bitcoin is overvalued, many investors remain convinced that it could still climb significantly higher in the long term. Bitcoin Price Expected To Rise Even Higher  The Bitcoin price is currently sitting above the $100,000 level, but analysts believe it could rise even further. The leading cryptocurrency is hovering near $103,300, experiencing some volatility, which has triggered a nearly 2% dip in the past 24 hours amid whale capitulations. Crypto analyst Joe Francesco noted that Bitcoin had initially surged to $107,000 following a wave of optimism sparked by US President Donald Trump’s proposed $2,000 stimulus plan.  Related Reading: New XRP ETF Just Dropped, But Will Anything Be Different This Time? However, the rally proved short-lived, as BTC fell a few days later. Despite the pullback, Francesco has described the cryptocurrency’s chart setup as positive, predicting that Bitcoin could soon break through $107,000, with the potential to reach $115,000 and even $120,000 if upward momentum continues.  Featured image created with Dall.E, chart from Tradingview.com
