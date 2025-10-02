แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
The post The Best New TV Shows Streaming In October 2025 On Netflix, Apple TV+ And More appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. L to R: Mayor of Kingstown (Paramount+), The Witcher (Netflix), Nobody Wants This (Netflix) Courtesy of Paramount+ and Netflix Spooky season is almost here, which means it’s time to turn on your next binge-worthy series. Plenty of new and returning shows are arriving in October, from crime thrillers and horror series to romantic comedies and political dramas. Here are some must-watch titles you won’t want to miss. October kicks off with the third season of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s Monster anthology series, Monster: The Ed Gein Story. Following the first two seasons that explored Jeffrey Dahmer and the Menendez Brothers, this installment focuses on Ed Gein, one of history’s most notorious serial killers. “I wanted to get as close as possible to who Ed was, to do him justice, and for this thing to feel authentic,” Charlie Hunnam told Tudum about his portrayal of the serial killer and grave robber. Netflix will also welcome back Season 3 of the political thriller The Diplomat, starring Keri Russell, the second season of the beloved romantic comedy Nobody Wants This, and the fourth season of The Witcher, where Liam Hemsworth is taking over the lead role from Henry Cavill. Other returning series in October include Loot Season 3 (Apple TV+) and Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 (Paramount+). You also won’t want to miss the inaugural seasons of Apple TV+’s The Last Frontier and HBO Max’s horror prequel It: Welcome to Derry, premiering Oct. 26 (just in time for a creepy Halloween movie night!). The Best New TV Shows Streaming In October 2025 Read on for the best new and returning TV shows arriving on streaming platforms in October 2025, including their premiere dates, synopses and where to watch them. Monster: The Ed Gein Story (Season 3) Monster: The Ed Gein Story. (L… The post The Best New TV Shows Streaming In October 2025 On Netflix, Apple TV+ And More appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. L to R: Mayor of Kingstown (Paramount+), The Witcher (Netflix), Nobody Wants This (Netflix) Courtesy of Paramount+ and Netflix Spooky season is almost here, which means it’s time to turn on your next binge-worthy series. Plenty of new and returning shows are arriving in October, from crime thrillers and horror series to romantic comedies and political dramas. Here are some must-watch titles you won’t want to miss. October kicks off with the third season of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s Monster anthology series, Monster: The Ed Gein Story. Following the first two seasons that explored Jeffrey Dahmer and the Menendez Brothers, this installment focuses on Ed Gein, one of history’s most notorious serial killers. “I wanted to get as close as possible to who Ed was, to do him justice, and for this thing to feel authentic,” Charlie Hunnam told Tudum about his portrayal of the serial killer and grave robber. Netflix will also welcome back Season 3 of the political thriller The Diplomat, starring Keri Russell, the second season of the beloved romantic comedy Nobody Wants This, and the fourth season of The Witcher, where Liam Hemsworth is taking over the lead role from Henry Cavill. Other returning series in October include Loot Season 3 (Apple TV+) and Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 (Paramount+). You also won’t want to miss the inaugural seasons of Apple TV+’s The Last Frontier and HBO Max’s horror prequel It: Welcome to Derry, premiering Oct. 26 (just in time for a creepy Halloween movie night!). The Best New TV Shows Streaming In October 2025 Read on for the best new and returning TV shows arriving on streaming platforms in October 2025, including their premiere dates, synopses and where to watch them. Monster: The Ed Gein Story (Season 3) Monster: The Ed Gein Story. (L…

The Best New TV Shows Streaming In October 2025 On Netflix, Apple TV+ And More

โดย: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 03:13
Moonveil
MORE$0.003965-0.62%
COM
COM$0.005646-4.19%
Nobody Sausage
NOBODY$0.019964-9.51%
SphereX
HERE$0.000043--%
Threshold
T$0.01232-0.96%

L to R: Mayor of Kingstown (Paramount+), The Witcher (Netflix), Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Courtesy of Paramount+ and Netflix

Spooky season is almost here, which means it’s time to turn on your next binge-worthy series. Plenty of new and returning shows are arriving in October, from crime thrillers and horror series to romantic comedies and political dramas. Here are some must-watch titles you won’t want to miss.

October kicks off with the third season of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s Monster anthology series, Monster: The Ed Gein Story. Following the first two seasons that explored Jeffrey Dahmer and the Menendez Brothers, this installment focuses on Ed Gein, one of history’s most notorious serial killers. “I wanted to get as close as possible to who Ed was, to do him justice, and for this thing to feel authentic,” Charlie Hunnam told Tudum about his portrayal of the serial killer and grave robber.

Netflix will also welcome back Season 3 of the political thriller The Diplomat, starring Keri Russell, the second season of the beloved romantic comedy Nobody Wants This, and the fourth season of The Witcher, where Liam Hemsworth is taking over the lead role from Henry Cavill.

Other returning series in October include Loot Season 3 (Apple TV+) and Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 (Paramount+). You also won’t want to miss the inaugural seasons of Apple TV+’s The Last Frontier and HBO Max’s horror prequel It: Welcome to Derry, premiering Oct. 26 (just in time for a creepy Halloween movie night!).

The Best New TV Shows Streaming In October 2025

Read on for the best new and returning TV shows arriving on streaming platforms in October 2025, including their premiere dates, synopses and where to watch them.

Monster: The Ed Gein Story (Season 3)

Monster: The Ed Gein Story. (L to R) Charlie Hunnam as Ed Gein, Suzanna Son as Adelina in episode 302 of Monster: The Ed Gein Story. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2025

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Premiere date: Oct. 3, 2025

Where to stream: Netflix

Synopsis: The third installment of Ryan Murphy’s Monster anthology series is focused on notorious serial killer Ed Gein (Charlie Hunnam). In the 1950s, Gein killed multiple women in the haunted fields of rural Wisconsin, and his brutal crimes inspired multiple horror films, from The Silence of the Lambs and Psycho to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

Watch the official trailer below.

The Last Frontier (Season 1)

The Last Frontier (Season 1)

Courtesy of Apple TV+

Premiere date: Oct. 10, 2025

Where to stream: Apple TV+

Synopsis: Apple TV+’s new thriller The Last Frontier follows Frank Remnick, a U.S. marshal whose quiet jurisdiction is turned upside down “when a prison transport plane crashes in the remote wilderness, setting free dozens of violent inmates,” the synopsis reads. “Tasked with protecting the town he’s vowed to keep safe, he begins to suspect the crash wasn’t an accident, but the first step of a well-crafted plan with far-reaching and devastating implications.”

Watch the official trailer below.

Loot (Season 3)

Loot (Season 3)

Courtesy of Apple TV+

Premiere date: Oct. 15, 2025

Where to stream: Apple TV+

Synopsis: In Loot Season 3, Maya Rudolph reprises her role as Molly Wells, a woman on a journey of self-discovery after she gets an $87 billion divorce settlement from her wealthy tech billionaire husband, John Novak. “The upcoming season will continue to follow the antics of the beloved group of misfits at the Wells Foundation as they work together so Molly can live up to her promise of giving away all of her vast fortune,” per the synopsis.

Watch the official trailer below.

The Diplomat (Season 3)

The Diplomat. (L to R) Rufus Sewell as Hal Wyler, Keri Russell as Kate Wyler in episode 308 of The Diplomat. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Premiere date: Oct. 16, 2025

Where to stream: Netflix

Synopsis: Netflix’s political thriller The Diplomat returns for a new season in October. The upcoming installment continues after the Season 2 cliffhanger, where Kate Wyler accused Vice President Grace Penn of orchestrating the terrorist plot. Following the President’s death, potentially caused by Kate’s husband Hal, Grace Penn is now the President. What will happen to both Kate and Hal?

Watch the official trailer below.

Nobody Wants This (Season 2)

Nobody Wants This. (L to R) Kristen Bell as Joanne, Adam Brody as Noah in episode 209 of Nobody Wants This. Cr. Erin Simkin/Netflix © 2025

ERIN SIMKIN/NETFLIX

Premiere date: Oct. 23, 2025

Where to stream: Netflix

Synopsis: The hit romantic comedy series Nobody Wants This is also back for its second season. After falling in love in Season 1, agnostic Joanne (Kristen Bell) and unconventional rabbi Noah (Adam Brody) now face the challenge of merging their lives and families together. “But their differences still exist and can’t be ignored. The challenge now is not just falling in love against all odds, but staying together in spite of them,” the synopsis teases.

Watch the official trailer below.

It: Welcome to Derry (Season 1)

IT: Welcome To Derry (Season 1)

Courtesy of HBO Max

Premiere date: Oct. 26, 2025

Where to stream: HBO Max

Synopsis: IT: Welcome to Derry is HBO Max’s new horror series exploring the origins of Pennywise the Dancing Clown. The eight-episode series is helmed by Andy and Barbara Muschietti, who directed the blockbuster films in Stephen King’s universe. Bill Skarsgård is even reprising his terrifying role as Pennywise. Jovan Adepo, Taylour Paige and Chris Chalk will also star.

Watch the official trailer below.

Mayor of Kingstown (Season 4)

L-R: Derek Webster as Stevie, Hugh Dillon as Ian and Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky in Mayor of Kingstown season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Credit: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount+

Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount+

Premiere date: Oct. 26, 2025

Where to stream: Paramount+

Synopsis: Paramount+’s Jeremy Renner-led thriller, Mayor of Kingstown, is another series set to arrive in October. Mike’s actions in Season 3 will have significant consequences for the next chapter. “While he eliminated the head of one gang, he quickly learns that a new gang has entered the picture,” the synopsis teases. “As he struggles against this fresh threat, he endeavors to protect his family from danger, to handle a bullheaded new police warden, and to battle back the demons from his past.”

Watch the official trailer below.

The Witcher (Season 4)

The Witcher (Season 4)

SUSIE ALLNUTT/Netflix

Premiere date: Oct. 30, 2025

Where to stream: Netflix

Synopsis: Liam Hemsworth debuts in The Witcher as the new Geralt of Rivia, replacing Henry Cavill. According to Tudum, the fourth season picks up after the events of Season 3, where Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri were torn apart by a violent war and numerous enemies. “As their paths diverge and their goals sharpen, they encounter unexpected allies eager to join their journeys. And if they can accept these found families, they just might have a chance at reuniting for good…” the streamer wrote.

Watch the official trailer below.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/monicamercuri/2025/10/01/the-best-new-tv-shows-streaming-in-october-2025-on-netflix-apple-tv-and-more/

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

This study examines how the DevGPT dataset was created, cleaned, and prepared for research into developer–ChatGPT interactions. Drawing from over 16,000 shared GitHub conversations, researchers filtered out duplicates, non-English exchanges, and limited analyses to eight-turn dialogues. The final dataset offers a rich foundation for exploring how developers use ChatGPT within real-world coding workflows.
Ostrich
RICH$3.037+1.16%
RealLink
REAL$0.06425-3.35%
แชร์
Hackernoon2025/11/12 23:30
CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

The post CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An announcement was made by CME Group, the largest derivatives exchanger worldwide, revealed that it would introduce options for Solana and XRP futures. It is the latest addition to CME crypto derivatives as institutions and retail investors increase their demand for Solana and XRP. CME Expands Crypto Offerings With Solana and XRP Options Launch According to a press release, the launch is scheduled for October 13, 2025, pending regulatory approval. The new products will allow traders to access options on Solana, Micro Solana, XRP, and Micro XRP futures. Expiries will be offered on business days on a monthly, and quarterly basis to provide more flexibility to market players. CME Group said the contracts are designed to meet demand from institutions, hedge funds, and active retail traders. According to Giovanni Vicioso, the launch reflects high liquidity in Solana and XRP futures. Vicioso is the Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products for the CME Group. He noted that the new contracts will provide additional tools for risk management and exposure strategies. Recently, CME XRP futures registered record open interest amid ETF approval optimism, reinforcing confidence in contract demand. Cumberland, one of the leading liquidity providers, welcomed the development and said it highlights the shift beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. FalconX, another trading firm, added that rising digital asset treasuries are increasing the need for hedging tools on alternative tokens like Solana and XRP. High Record Trading Volumes Demand Solana and XRP Futures Solana futures and XRP continue to gain popularity since their launch earlier this year. According to CME official records, many have bought and sold more than 540,000 Solana futures contracts since March. A value that amounts to over $22 billion dollars. Solana contracts hit a record 9,000 contracts in August, worth $437 million. Open interest also set a record at 12,500 contracts.…
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000228-0.86%
Moonveil
MORE$0.003965-0.82%
XRP
XRP$2.3473-2.75%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:39
Ripple Exec Reveals Why The Bitcoin Price Is So High Now

Ripple Exec Reveals Why The Bitcoin Price Is So High Now

Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO), David Schwartz, has provided a clear explanation for why the Bitcoin price remains so high, currently the most expensive cryptocurrency on the market. Notably, Schwartz’s statement had sparked new discussions across the crypto community. His remarks focused on how people view and use BTC in transactions, revealing a simple economic truth that helps explain the market’s continued confidence in the world’s leading cryptocurrency.  Ripple CTO Explains Logic Behind Elevated Bitcoin Price On Tuesday, Schwartz shared his thoughts on X, offering a simple but insightful explanation for Bitcoin’s current price strength. Responding to a community member’s question about why anyone would spend BTC given its potential for future appreciation, Schwartz explained that the reason lies in the asset’s perceived value and future expectations.  Related Reading: Why Did The Bitcoin And Ethereum Prices Crash On October 10 And Will It Happen Again? According to the Ripple CTO, when individuals use Bitcoin to pay for goods or services, they are essentially realizing the full expected value of its future growth today. Rather than holding Bitcoin as a long-term investment and waiting for price gains, these users convert its potential into immediate utility. This behavior, he noted, reflects a broader belief in BTC’s enduring value and is one of the primary reasons why the cryptocurrency’s price remains so high.  Notably, Schwartz’s remarks followed a conversation that began when Jack Dorsey, co-founder of Square, a business technology company, announced that Bitcoin payments had gone live across the firm’s platforms. Dorsey revealed that Square customers can now pay for services and products using Bitcoin directly, and sellers can choose between multiple settlement options, including BTC-to-BTC, BTC-to-fiat, and fiat-to-BTC transactions. Funds received through Bitcoin payments will be automatically stored in a user’s Square wallet, with self-custody transfer limits of up to $15,000 per day or $50,000 per week.  Interestingly, the timing of Schwartz’s explanation comes a month after BTC reached a new all-time high of over $126,000. Compared to other digital assets, Bitcoin is the only cryptocurrency in the six-figure territory, even surpassing traditional investments like gold and major stock indices. While some analysts argue that Bitcoin is overvalued, many investors remain convinced that it could still climb significantly higher in the long term. Bitcoin Price Expected To Rise Even Higher  The Bitcoin price is currently sitting above the $100,000 level, but analysts believe it could rise even further. The leading cryptocurrency is hovering near $103,300, experiencing some volatility, which has triggered a nearly 2% dip in the past 24 hours amid whale capitulations. Crypto analyst Joe Francesco noted that Bitcoin had initially surged to $107,000 following a wave of optimism sparked by US President Donald Trump’s proposed $2,000 stimulus plan.  Related Reading: New XRP ETF Just Dropped, But Will Anything Be Different This Time? However, the rally proved short-lived, as BTC fell a few days later. Despite the pullback, Francesco has described the cryptocurrency’s chart setup as positive, predicting that Bitcoin could soon break through $107,000, with the potential to reach $115,000 and even $120,000 if upward momentum continues.  Featured image created with Dall.E, chart from Tradingview.com
WHY
WHY$0.00000002859+25.06%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00232-0.85%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01051-2.41%
แชร์
NewsBTC2025/11/13 02:30

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

Ripple Exec Reveals Why The Bitcoin Price Is So High Now

Market News: Pooled Order Books Under Scrutiny in EU MiCA Shakeup

Academic Publishing and Fairness: A Game-Theoretic Model of Peer-Review Bias

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,740.73
$101,740.73$101,740.73

-0.48%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,431.70
$3,431.70$3,431.70

+0.10%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$154.15
$154.15$154.15

-1.00%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3508
$2.3508$2.3508

-0.73%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.11289
$0.11289$0.11289

+5.49%