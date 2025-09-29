The 2nd Fintech Week 2026 Heads to Dubai — Uniting Global Financial Innovation Leaders

The People Events is thrilled to announce the 2nd FinTech Week: Payments, Security & Beyond, scheduled to take place on 16–17 February 2026 in Dubai. Following a highly successful edition in Singapore (26–28 February 2025) and the upcoming 3rd edition in Amsterdam (March 2026), this flagship European edition promises to be a landmark event in the global fintech calendar.

With the theme “Payments, Security and Beyond.,” the 2026 edition will bring together 300+ senior decision-makers, 50+ global speakers, and leading fintech innovators who are actively shaping the next chapter of the financial services industry.

Attendees can expect a dynamic mix of keynote speeches, high-impact panels, solution showcases, and networking opportunities — all aimed at addressing the sector’s most pressing challenges and groundbreaking advancements in digital banking, blockchain, AI, regtech, payments, cybersecurity, and more.

“Dubai is not just the fintech gateway to the Middle East — it’s a global crossroads of innovation and collaboration,” said Ujjwal Choudhary, Production Lead at The People Events. “Following our successful edition in Singapore and ahead of the 3rd FinTech Week in Amsterdam, we’re excited to bring this momentum to Dubai for the 2nd edition. With a focus on Payments, Security, and Beyond, this event will gather top fintech minds, disruptors, and regulators to shape the future of financial services.”

The event is expected to attract participants from 30+ countries, including leading financial institutions, tech startups, regulators, investors, and professional service firms. Whether you’re scaling a fintech startup, transforming a legacy institution, or investing in the next big solution, FinTech Week Dubai 2026 is the platform where the future of finance is being built — live and on the ground in one of the world’s fastest-growing fintech hubs.

Event Details

Event Name: 2nd FinTech Week: Payments, Security & Beyond

Dates: 16–17 February 2026

Location: Radisson Blu, Dubai

Theme: “Payments, Security and Beyond.”

Website: https://fintech.peoplevents.uk

For Media & Sponsorship Enquiries:

Ujjwal Choudhary

Production Lead | 2nd Fintech Week 2026

Email: [email protected]

Call/WhatsApp: +44 1442 781082 / +44 7440 562683

Anushka Bhadoriya

Delegate Relation Manger | 2nd Fintech Week 2026

Website: https://fintech.peoplevents.uk

About The People Events:

The People Events is a global leader in high-impact B2B conferences and exhibitions. With a focus on innovation, leadership, and industry transformation, we bring together decisionmakers and disruptors to create opportunities that shape the future.

