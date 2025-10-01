Tether Purchases 8,889 Bitcoin Worth $1 Billion to Expand Reserves

TLDR

Tether, the issuer of the world’s largest stablecoin, has purchased nearly 8,889 Bitcoin worth over $1 billion. This move brings Tether’s total Bitcoin holdings to more than 86,000 BTC. The addition positions the company as one of the largest corporate Bitcoin holders globally.

Tether’s Strategy to Diversify Reserves

The acquisition forms part of Tether’s broader strategy to diversify its reserves into hard assets. This includes Bitcoin, gold, and agricultural investments. Tether’s shift toward non-sovereign assets aims to reduce reliance on traditional financial markets.

Earlier this year, Tether disclosed holding over 100,000 BTC and 50 tons of gold. In addition, the company invested in XXI, a Bitcoin treasury firm, with transfers exceeding 15,000 BTC. Tether has continued to expand its portfolio of hard assets as it adapts to global market dynamics.

Tether has not yet confirmed whether the recent transaction was a purchase or a transfer for another purpose. Regardless, the significant increase in BTC holdings signals the company’s commitment to Bitcoin as a long-term reserve asset.

Firm Eyes $500 Billion Valuation with Equity Sale

Tether is also seeking to raise $15–20 billion in new equity capital. The company plans to sell about 3% of its shares in exchange for the funds. If successful, this would value Tether at nearly $500 billion, making it one of the world’s most valuable private companies.

As part of its growth strategy, Tether is preparing to launch USAT, a fully U.S.-compliant stablecoin. USAT will be specifically designed for the American market and issued under U.S. regulatory oversight. The launch will compete directly with Circle’s USDC, the leading U.S.-regulated stablecoin.

Tether’s move into the U.S. market is significant. By issuing USAT, Tether seeks to align with the GENIUS Act, a regulatory framework for dollar-backed stablecoins. This expansion reflects Tether’s growing influence in the global stablecoin market.

