The post Tesla, GM lead record U.S. EV sales as federal incentives end appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DETROIT – Tesla and General Motors are leading the U.S. automotive industry this year in record domestic sales of all-electric vehicles, as consumers hurried to buy EVs before up to $7,500 in federal incentives for each purchase ended in September. New data provided to CNBC from Motor Intelligence shows U.S. sales of EVs, excluding hybrids, topped 1 million units through the first nine months of the year and set a new quarterly record of more than 438,000 units sold during the third quarter — achieving market share of 10.5% for the period. That record market share is up from 7.4% during the second quarter and 7.6% during the first three months of the year, according to Motor Intelligence. Sales of all-electric models were estimated to be 1.3 million in 2024, with a roughly 8% market share. U.S. EV industry leader Tesla, which does not report sales by region, is estimated to have retained its leadership position with a 43.1% market share through September, according to the data. That's down from 49% to end last year, as competitors continue to release new EVs. GM, which offers the most EV models in the U.S., has made significant gains this year. Motor Intelligence reported that the Detroit automaker went from an 8.7% market share to begin this year to 13.8% through the third quarter – topping Hyundai Motor, including Kia, at 8.6% through September. The sales data comes two days after GM estimated it leads the U.S. industry in EV market share growth so far in 2025, with the lowest incentives of any major automaker. It sold 144,668 EVs through September, which still only represented 6.8% of its total U.S. sales. "No one is in a stronger position for a changing U.S. market than GM," Duncan Aldred, GM president of North America,…