แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
The post Telegram CEO Durov says he was poisoned during TON fund raise appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Telegram founder and The Open Network (TON) developer Pavel Durov has claimed that he was poisoned in 2018 as tensions between Telegram and Russia began to escalate.   Durov revealed the poisoning attempt during an interview on the Lex Fridman podcast on Tuesday. In it, he described a “weird” neighbor leaving something at the door of the townhouse he was renting.  Within the hour, he said he began to fear for his life as his body began to shut down and he collapsed. Durov says he eventually woke up covered in broken blood vessels and was unable to walk for two weeks.   Durov poisoned during eventful spring Durov didn’t specify exactly when the poisoning occurred, only revealing that it happened in the spring of 2018. It was around this time that his TON crypto project raised $1.7 billion across two funding rounds from 170 investors, including various Russian billionaires.  Then in April, Telegram refused to give encryption keys to Russia’s Federal Security Service, which wanted access to messaging data. Russia eventually banned the app later that month.  Read more: Telegram snitched on 2,000 users to US authorities in 2024, report Russia did lift its ban two years later, after Telegram cooperated with its terrorist investigation, although the ban reportedly had little effect.  March 2018 also saw the Salisbury poisonings in the UK, in which two high-ranking Russian intelligence agents attempted to poison the former Russian military officer, Sergei Skripal using Novichok nerve agent. Durov encouraged to share more on poison attempt Durov’s claimed poisoning has raised questions from Christo Grozev, the former lead Russian investigator for Bellingcat, who covered the Salisbury poisonings and the death of Putin opponent, Alexey Navalny.   Indeed, he implored Durov to share when and where he was poisoned so that the perpetrator could be uncovered.  He said,… The post Telegram CEO Durov says he was poisoned during TON fund raise appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Telegram founder and The Open Network (TON) developer Pavel Durov has claimed that he was poisoned in 2018 as tensions between Telegram and Russia began to escalate.   Durov revealed the poisoning attempt during an interview on the Lex Fridman podcast on Tuesday. In it, he described a “weird” neighbor leaving something at the door of the townhouse he was renting.  Within the hour, he said he began to fear for his life as his body began to shut down and he collapsed. Durov says he eventually woke up covered in broken blood vessels and was unable to walk for two weeks.   Durov poisoned during eventful spring Durov didn’t specify exactly when the poisoning occurred, only revealing that it happened in the spring of 2018. It was around this time that his TON crypto project raised $1.7 billion across two funding rounds from 170 investors, including various Russian billionaires.  Then in April, Telegram refused to give encryption keys to Russia’s Federal Security Service, which wanted access to messaging data. Russia eventually banned the app later that month.  Read more: Telegram snitched on 2,000 users to US authorities in 2024, report Russia did lift its ban two years later, after Telegram cooperated with its terrorist investigation, although the ban reportedly had little effect.  March 2018 also saw the Salisbury poisonings in the UK, in which two high-ranking Russian intelligence agents attempted to poison the former Russian military officer, Sergei Skripal using Novichok nerve agent. Durov encouraged to share more on poison attempt Durov’s claimed poisoning has raised questions from Christo Grozev, the former lead Russian investigator for Bellingcat, who covered the Salisbury poisonings and the death of Putin opponent, Alexey Navalny.   Indeed, he implored Durov to share when and where he was poisoned so that the perpetrator could be uncovered.  He said,…

Telegram CEO Durov says he was poisoned during TON fund raise

โดย: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 03:03
TONCOIN
TON$2.021-0.78%
FUND
FUND$0.014+1.89%
COM
COM$0.005648-4.28%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.27113-2.59%
Cyberlife
LIFE$0.00002835+10.35%

Telegram founder and The Open Network (TON) developer Pavel Durov has claimed that he was poisoned in 2018 as tensions between Telegram and Russia began to escalate.  

Durov revealed the poisoning attempt during an interview on the Lex Fridman podcast on Tuesday. In it, he described a “weird” neighbor leaving something at the door of the townhouse he was renting. 

Within the hour, he said he began to fear for his life as his body began to shut down and he collapsed. Durov says he eventually woke up covered in broken blood vessels and was unable to walk for two weeks.  

Durov poisoned during eventful spring

Durov didn’t specify exactly when the poisoning occurred, only revealing that it happened in the spring of 2018.

It was around this time that his TON crypto project raised $1.7 billion across two funding rounds from 170 investors, including various Russian billionaires. 

Then in April, Telegram refused to give encryption keys to Russia’s Federal Security Service, which wanted access to messaging data. Russia eventually banned the app later that month. 

Read more: Telegram snitched on 2,000 users to US authorities in 2024, report

Russia did lift its ban two years later, after Telegram cooperated with its terrorist investigation, although the ban reportedly had little effect. 

March 2018 also saw the Salisbury poisonings in the UK, in which two high-ranking Russian intelligence agents attempted to poison the former Russian military officer, Sergei Skripal using Novichok nerve agent.

Durov encouraged to share more on poison attempt

Durov’s claimed poisoning has raised questions from Christo Grozev, the former lead Russian investigator for Bellingcat, who covered the Salisbury poisonings and the death of Putin opponent, Alexey Navalny.  

Indeed, he implored Durov to share when and where he was poisoned so that the perpetrator could be uncovered. 

He said, “It’s not a sign of selflessness to hide this from your friends and colleagues. It’s a sign of courage — and responsibility — to allow us to look into what happened to you and who was behind it.”

Read more: Telegram founder Pavel Durov arrested, conspiracy theorists do their thing

Grozev also noted the “likely coincidence” that Durov left the UK for Dubai one day after the Salisbury suspects left the UK for Moscow.

He also reported that in 2018, Durov was recorded spending most of his time in Dubai, while also visiting the UK, France, and Switzerland. 

The news outlet Important Stories discovered that Durov had visited Russia 50 times between 2014 and 2021 despite his exile in 2014. The only time he wasn’t in Russia was during the year when Russia attempted to ban his app

Grozev noted that in 2020, Durov began visiting Russia again for the first time since 2017. He also detailed how Telegram shut down Nalvany’s smart voting Telegram tool during Russia’s 2021 election.

According to the Important Stories 2024 report, Durov hasn’t visited Russia since October 2021.

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Source: https://protos.com/telegram-ceo-durov-says-he-was-poisoned-during-ton-fund-raise/

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

The post Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In recent crypto news, Stephen Miran swore in as the latest Federal Reserve governor on September 16, 2025, slipping into the board’s last open spot right before the Federal Open Market Committee kicks off its two-day rate discussion. Traders are betting heavily on a 25-basis-point trim, which would bring the federal funds rate down to 4.00%-4.25%, based on CME FedWatch Tool figures from September 15, 2025. Miran, who’s been Trump’s top economic advisor and a supporter of his trade ideas, joins a seven-member board where just three governors come from Democratic picks, according to the Fed’s records updated that same day. Crypto News: Miran’s Background and Quick Path to Confirmation The Senate greenlit Miran on September 15, 2025, with a tight 48-47 vote, following his nomination on September 2, 2025, as per a recent crypto news update. His stint runs only until January 31, 2026, stepping in for Adriana D. Kugler, who stepped down in August 2025 for reasons not made public. Miran earned his economics Ph.D. from Harvard and worked at the Treasury back in Trump’s first go-around. Afterward, he moved to Hudson Bay Capital Management as an economist, then looped back to the White House in December 2024 to head the Council of Economic Advisers. There, he helped craft Trump’s “reciprocal tariffs” approach, aimed at fixing trade gaps with China and the EU. He wouldn’t quit his White House gig, which irked Senator Elizabeth Warren at the September 7, 2025, confirmation hearings. That limited time frame means Miran gets to cast a vote straight away at the FOMC session starting September 16, 2025. The full board now features Chair Jerome H. Powell (Trump pick, term ends 2026), Vice Chair Philip N. Jefferson (Biden, to 2036), and folks like Lisa D. Cook (Biden, to 2028) and Michael S. Barr…
DAR Open Network
D$0.01956-2.97%
Humanity
H$0.17229+0.57%
Threshold
T$0.01225-2.31%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:14
Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

This study examines how the DevGPT dataset was created, cleaned, and prepared for research into developer–ChatGPT interactions. Drawing from over 16,000 shared GitHub conversations, researchers filtered out duplicates, non-English exchanges, and limited analyses to eight-turn dialogues. The final dataset offers a rich foundation for exploring how developers use ChatGPT within real-world coding workflows.
Ostrich
RICH$3.037+1.16%
RealLink
REAL$0.06415-3.90%
แชร์
Hackernoon2025/11/12 23:30
CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

The post CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An announcement was made by CME Group, the largest derivatives exchanger worldwide, revealed that it would introduce options for Solana and XRP futures. It is the latest addition to CME crypto derivatives as institutions and retail investors increase their demand for Solana and XRP. CME Expands Crypto Offerings With Solana and XRP Options Launch According to a press release, the launch is scheduled for October 13, 2025, pending regulatory approval. The new products will allow traders to access options on Solana, Micro Solana, XRP, and Micro XRP futures. Expiries will be offered on business days on a monthly, and quarterly basis to provide more flexibility to market players. CME Group said the contracts are designed to meet demand from institutions, hedge funds, and active retail traders. According to Giovanni Vicioso, the launch reflects high liquidity in Solana and XRP futures. Vicioso is the Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products for the CME Group. He noted that the new contracts will provide additional tools for risk management and exposure strategies. Recently, CME XRP futures registered record open interest amid ETF approval optimism, reinforcing confidence in contract demand. Cumberland, one of the leading liquidity providers, welcomed the development and said it highlights the shift beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. FalconX, another trading firm, added that rising digital asset treasuries are increasing the need for hedging tools on alternative tokens like Solana and XRP. High Record Trading Volumes Demand Solana and XRP Futures Solana futures and XRP continue to gain popularity since their launch earlier this year. According to CME official records, many have bought and sold more than 540,000 Solana futures contracts since March. A value that amounts to over $22 billion dollars. Solana contracts hit a record 9,000 contracts in August, worth $437 million. Open interest also set a record at 12,500 contracts.…
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000228-0.86%
Moonveil
MORE$0.003955-2.68%
XRP
XRP$2.347-2.93%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:39

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

Ripple Exec Reveals Why The Bitcoin Price Is So High Now

Market News: Pooled Order Books Under Scrutiny in EU MiCA Shakeup

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,759.10
$101,759.10$101,759.10

-0.47%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,426.29
$3,426.29$3,426.29

-0.05%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$154.12
$154.12$154.12

-1.02%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3483
$2.3483$2.3483

-0.83%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.11302
$0.11302$0.11302

+5.61%