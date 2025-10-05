แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
The post Teen Crypto Trader Who Made $1.2M on Solana Meme Coins Pivots to New Ethereum-Based Token Going Viral, and So Should You: Here's Why appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A teenage crypto trader who pocketed $1.2 million by riding the Solana meme coin wave has just shifted gears to an Ethereum-based token that is gaining viral momentum. The coin is Little Pepe, now in its presale Stage 13 at $0.0022 at the time of writing. This is a significant move that has caught the attention of many traders, as early buyers in Stage 1 have already seen 120% gains. Even investors entering now still have a 36.36% gain potential before the token's planned launch price of $0.0030. From Solana to Ethereum: Why the Teen Switched During the Solana boom, meme tokens exploded, minting overnight millionaires. The teen trader's story stood out as he turned small bets into $ 1.2 million. Yet, after watching several SOL meme coins pump and fade, he decided to pivot to an Ethereum-based project. His reason was simple: Ethereum's DeFi ecosystem is bigger, more secure, and more integrated with major exchanges and wallets. He believes that while Solana's price action still creates quick rallies, the long-term staying power of meme coins will be stronger on Ethereum, especially those like Little Pepe that focus on building an actual ecosystem. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Captures Market Buzz Little Pepe is not just another meme project riding on hype. Its presale has already raised $26,370,738 at the time of writing out of a $28,775,000 target, selling 16,157,152,425 tokens out of 17,250,000,000 available in Stage 13, which is now 93.66% filled. The presale price increased by approximately 10% from $0.0021 to $0.0022. Certik has also audited the project and is now listed on CoinMarketCap, adding credibility that many meme coins lack. Beyond the presale momentum, the Team launched a $777,000 giveaway and a Mega Giveaway worth over 15 ETH in prizes for top presale buyers between Stages 12 and 17.…

Teen Crypto Trader Who Made $1.2M on Solana Meme Coins Pivots to New Ethereum-Based Token Going Viral, and So Should You: Here’s Why

โดย: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 22:21
1
A teenage crypto trader who pocketed $1.2 million by riding the Solana meme coin wave has just shifted gears to an Ethereum-based token that is gaining viral momentum. The coin is Little Pepe, now in its presale Stage 13 at $0.0022 at the time of writing. This is a significant move that has caught the attention of many traders, as early buyers in Stage 1 have already seen 120% gains. Even investors entering now still have a 36.36% gain potential before the token’s planned launch price of $0.0030.

From Solana to Ethereum: Why the Teen Switched

During the Solana boom, meme tokens exploded, minting overnight millionaires. The teen trader’s story stood out as he turned small bets into $ 1.2 million. Yet, after watching several SOL meme coins pump and fade, he decided to pivot to an Ethereum-based project. His reason was simple: Ethereum’s DeFi ecosystem is bigger, more secure, and more integrated with major exchanges and wallets. He believes that while Solana’s price action still creates quick rallies, the long-term staying power of meme coins will be stronger on Ethereum, especially those like Little Pepe that focus on building an actual ecosystem.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Captures Market Buzz

Little Pepe is not just another meme project riding on hype. Its presale has already raised $26,370,738 at the time of writing out of a $28,775,000 target, selling 16,157,152,425 tokens out of 17,250,000,000 available in Stage 13, which is now 93.66% filled. The presale price increased by approximately 10% from $0.0021 to $0.0022. Certik has also audited the project and is now listed on CoinMarketCap, adding credibility that many meme coins lack. Beyond the presale momentum, the Team launched a $777,000 giveaway and a Mega Giveaway worth over 15 ETH in prizes for top presale buyers between Stages 12 and 17. In an interesting twist, Little Pepe surpassed Dogecoin, SHIB, and PEPE in ChatGPT 5 memecoin search trends between June and August 2025. This surge indicates a significant shift in retail attention toward the token.

Market Performance and Trader Confidence

Dogecoin trades around $0.22 to $0.24 at the time of writing, while SHIB is hovering near $0.000018. Compared to these established meme giants, LILPEPE’s presale is already up 3x from its first-stage price of $0.001, and the structured 19-stage presale has provided transparency and fairness that early traders often seek. The teen trader who cashed out $1.2M on Solana meme plays says he sees LILPEPE signaling potential to climb 121 times from its launch price of $0.0030, if market conditions align and community momentum continues.

A Smart Bet on Meme Culture’s Next Phase

What makes Little Pepe stand out is not just the price action but the ecosystem it is building. The project plans a meme launchpad, fair distribution for community members, and cross-chain expansion that could open doors for both developers and traders. These features are rare in the meme coin world, suggesting longer-term growth potential beyond speculative price pumps.

Final Word: Why Many Are Joining In

For those who watched early buyers gain 120% already, the fact that Stage 13 investors still have a 36.36% potential gain before launch makes it clear why momentum is building. With the presale over 93% filled, and a launch price of $0.0030 on the horizon, the window for lower entry is closing fast. In a market where Solana price action can be unpredictable and older names like DOGE and SHIB feel stuck, Little Pepe appears to be carving out its own path. If the teen trader’s instincts prove right again, LILPEPE could be the meme coin that leads the next big wave.

Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this Press Release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommends our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this Press Release.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/teen-crypto-trader-who-made-1-2m-on-solana-meme-coins-pivots-to-new-ethereum-based-token-going-viral-and-so-should-you-heres-why/

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

