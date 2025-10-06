The post Taylor Swift’s ‘Official Release Party of a Showgirl’ Grosses $33 Million At Domestic Box Office appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Taylor Swift’s “The Official Release Party of a Showgirl” grossed $33 million at the domestic box office during its single-weekend run, with the pop star’s loyal fanbase catapulting the film to No. 1, according to early figures reported by the Hollywood trade publications. The film, tied to Swift’s newly released “The Life of a Showgirl” album, grossed $15.8 million Friday alone. Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved Key Facts “Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl” played at over 3,700 theaters across the country over the weekend, selling tickets at $12—possibly a nod to “The Life of a Showgirl” status as Swift’s twelfth album. The film, which featured behind-the-scenes footage and the debut of a new music video tied to Swift’s new “The Life of a Showgirl” album, dominated the box office Friday, grossing $15.8 million in a single day. The film also received an A+ CinemaScore from audiences, indicating the film was a hit with Swift’s fans. Swift Has Been No. 1 At The Box Office Before It’s not the first big film success for Swift—the billionaire pop star’s concert film “The Eras Tour” grossed $93 million during its opening weekend in 2023, and went on to gross over $261 million worldwide. How Has ‘one Battle After Another’ Held Up? Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another” grossed roughly $10 million-$11 million, according to early numbers reported by the Hollywood trade publications, for a strong second weekend after previously opening for $22 million—the director’s strongest opening weekend to date. The film, featuring a lead performance from Leonardo DiCaprio, is also set to become Anderson’s highest-grossing film over his career, overtaking 2007’s “There Will Be Blood.” However, it is still unclear if “One Battle After Another” will recoup its hefty production costs, which are reportedly… The post Taylor Swift’s ‘Official Release Party of a Showgirl’ Grosses $33 Million At Domestic Box Office appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Taylor Swift’s “The Official Release Party of a Showgirl” grossed $33 million at the domestic box office during its single-weekend run, with the pop star’s loyal fanbase catapulting the film to No. 1, according to early figures reported by the Hollywood trade publications. The film, tied to Swift’s newly released “The Life of a Showgirl” album, grossed $15.8 million Friday alone. Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved Key Facts “Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl” played at over 3,700 theaters across the country over the weekend, selling tickets at $12—possibly a nod to “The Life of a Showgirl” status as Swift’s twelfth album. The film, which featured behind-the-scenes footage and the debut of a new music video tied to Swift’s new “The Life of a Showgirl” album, dominated the box office Friday, grossing $15.8 million in a single day. The film also received an A+ CinemaScore from audiences, indicating the film was a hit with Swift’s fans. Swift Has Been No. 1 At The Box Office Before It’s not the first big film success for Swift—the billionaire pop star’s concert film “The Eras Tour” grossed $93 million during its opening weekend in 2023, and went on to gross over $261 million worldwide. How Has ‘one Battle After Another’ Held Up? Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another” grossed roughly $10 million-$11 million, according to early numbers reported by the Hollywood trade publications, for a strong second weekend after previously opening for $22 million—the director’s strongest opening weekend to date. The film, featuring a lead performance from Leonardo DiCaprio, is also set to become Anderson’s highest-grossing film over his career, overtaking 2007’s “There Will Be Blood.” However, it is still unclear if “One Battle After Another” will recoup its hefty production costs, which are reportedly…