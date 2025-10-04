แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
The post Taylor Swift’s ‘Life Of A Showgirl’ Hits Number 1 On Apple appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Taylor Swift’s newest album “Life Of A Showgirl” soared to Number 1 on Apple Music charts after shattering pre-save records, as the billionaire artist weaves her engagement to Travis Kelce, industry battles, and possible pop rivalries, into her most self-referential album yet. LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 23: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO STANDALONE PUBLICATION USE (NO SPECIAL INTEREST OR SINGLE ARTIST PUBLICATION USE; NO BOOK USE)) EXCLUSIVE ACCESS. Taylor Swift is joined on stage by Travis Kelce (R), during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Wembley Stadium on June 23, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management ) Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management Key Facts Taylor Swift’s 12th studio album, “The Life Of A Showgirl” released Friday at 12 a.m. EST and is trending at #1 on Apple Music’s “Top Album” chart, with all tracks occupying the top 12 spots. Eight of Swift’s 12 albums are currently in Billboard’s Top 100, a surge tied to the anticipation of the new release. Spotify announced on Monday that Swift’s album became the most pre-saved in its history, surpassing five million pre-saves. The previous title-holder was Swift herself, with her 2024 album “The Tortured Poets Department.” On Tuesday, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) announced that Swift became the first and only female artist to surpass 100 million RIAA Certified Album Units in an Instagram post. Does Swift Talk About Travis Kelce On ‘life Of A Showgirl’? Yes. The album is filled with playful nods to her fiance, Travis Kelce, whom she announced her engagement to in August 2025. On the opener, “The Fate of Ophelia” Swift begins with “I hear you calling on the megaphone/You want to see me all alone,” a likely reference to Kelce first asking her out publicly on… The post Taylor Swift’s ‘Life Of A Showgirl’ Hits Number 1 On Apple appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Taylor Swift’s newest album “Life Of A Showgirl” soared to Number 1 on Apple Music charts after shattering pre-save records, as the billionaire artist weaves her engagement to Travis Kelce, industry battles, and possible pop rivalries, into her most self-referential album yet. LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 23: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO STANDALONE PUBLICATION USE (NO SPECIAL INTEREST OR SINGLE ARTIST PUBLICATION USE; NO BOOK USE)) EXCLUSIVE ACCESS. Taylor Swift is joined on stage by Travis Kelce (R), during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Wembley Stadium on June 23, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management ) Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management Key Facts Taylor Swift’s 12th studio album, “The Life Of A Showgirl” released Friday at 12 a.m. EST and is trending at #1 on Apple Music’s “Top Album” chart, with all tracks occupying the top 12 spots. Eight of Swift’s 12 albums are currently in Billboard’s Top 100, a surge tied to the anticipation of the new release. Spotify announced on Monday that Swift’s album became the most pre-saved in its history, surpassing five million pre-saves. The previous title-holder was Swift herself, with her 2024 album “The Tortured Poets Department.” On Tuesday, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) announced that Swift became the first and only female artist to surpass 100 million RIAA Certified Album Units in an Instagram post. Does Swift Talk About Travis Kelce On ‘life Of A Showgirl’? Yes. The album is filled with playful nods to her fiance, Travis Kelce, whom she announced her engagement to in August 2025. On the opener, “The Fate of Ophelia” Swift begins with “I hear you calling on the megaphone/You want to see me all alone,” a likely reference to Kelce first asking her out publicly on…

Taylor Swift’s ‘Life Of A Showgirl’ Hits Number 1 On Apple

โดย: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 04:19
Cyberlife
LIFE$0,00002844+10,57%
1
1$0,01901-13,59%
COM
COM$0,005648-4,07%
Zypher Network
POP$0,001002-3,28%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0217-2,69%

Topline

Taylor Swift’s newest album “Life Of A Showgirl” soared to Number 1 on Apple Music charts after shattering pre-save records, as the billionaire artist weaves her engagement to Travis Kelce, industry battles, and possible pop rivalries, into her most self-referential album yet.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 23: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO STANDALONE PUBLICATION USE (NO SPECIAL INTEREST OR SINGLE ARTIST PUBLICATION USE; NO BOOK USE)) EXCLUSIVE ACCESS. Taylor Swift is joined on stage by Travis Kelce (R), during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Wembley Stadium on June 23, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Key Facts

Taylor Swift’s 12th studio album, “The Life Of A Showgirl” released Friday at 12 a.m. EST and is trending at #1 on Apple Music’s “Top Album” chart, with all tracks occupying the top 12 spots.

Eight of Swift’s 12 albums are currently in Billboard’s Top 100, a surge tied to the anticipation of the new release.

Spotify announced on Monday that Swift’s album became the most pre-saved in its history, surpassing five million pre-saves.

The previous title-holder was Swift herself, with her 2024 album “The Tortured Poets Department.”

On Tuesday, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) announced that Swift became the first and only female artist to surpass 100 million RIAA Certified Album Units in an Instagram post.

Does Swift Talk About Travis Kelce On ‘life Of A Showgirl’?

Yes. The album is filled with playful nods to her fiance, Travis Kelce, whom she announced her engagement to in August 2025. On the opener, “The Fate of Ophelia” Swift begins with “I hear you calling on the megaphone/You want to see me all alone,” a likely reference to Kelce first asking her out publicly on the “New Heights” podcast. Later in the track, she adds, “Keep it one hundred,” echoing the caption Kelce used in his first Instagram post with her. On “Elizabeth Taylor,” she writes, “All the right guys promised they’d stay / Under bright lights, they withered away, but you bloom,” which fans interpret as a contrast between past break ups with Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy, who faces public scrutiny, and Kelce, who thrives under the pressure. “Opalite” directly references Kelce’s October birthstone, in which Swift sings: “Oh my lord, never met no one like you before / You had to make your own sunshine / But now the sky is opalite.” On his podcast, Kelce called it his favorite track. In “Eldest Daughter” Swift recalls their first near encounter in Kansas City with the line, “When you found me, I said I was busy, that was a lie,” a nod to Kelce’s attempt at giving Swift a bracelet with his number on it. “Wood,” the album’s most provocative track, includes word-play such as “Redwood tree” and “his love” being “the key that opened my thighs.” Meanwhile, “Wi$h Li$t” and “Honey” imagine a future together, including the possibility of a “couple kids,” according to the NY Post.

What Does Swift Say About Charli Xcx On The Album?

Among the most dissected tracks is “Actually Romantic,” which many listeners interpret as a pointed swipe at Charli XCX. Swift describes a rival singer-songwriter who “wrote me a song saying it makes you sick to see my face,” and labels her “boring barbie,” a mix of jabs which fans connect to Charli’s 2024 track “Sympathy Is A Knife” and her ties to Matty Healy, Swift’s ex and Charli’s husband’s bandmate. Even the title has parallels to Charli’s album “True Romance” and her recent song “Everything is Romantic”, according to Teen Vogue.

What Other References Does Swift Make On Her New Record?

Swift has long drawn from literature, from Romeo and Juliet in “Love Story” to The Great Gatbsy in “Happiness.” On her latest album, she returns to Shakespeare with “The Fate of Ophelia” referencing Hamlet’s tragic heroine who descends into madness after her father’s death and drowns in a brook. The mood darkens further on “Father Figure,” a searing critique of exploitation in the music industry. What begins with a man’s empty promises soon reveals itself as betrayal, with Swift singing, “Your thoughtless ambition sparked the ignition on foolish decisions which led to misguided visions/That to fulfill your dreams/You had to get rid of me.” Many listeners interpret the track as a reference to Scott Borchetta, the Big Machine Record founder who first signed Swift in Nashville and infamously sold her first six albums to Scooter Braun, according to Teen Vogue.

Key Background

Swift partially announced her 12-track album “The Life of a Showgirl” on the “New Heights” podcast hosted by her fiancé Travis Kelce and his brother Jason, revealing she recorded much of it in Sweden while flying between “Eras Tour” dates. The album was produced with longtime collaborators Max Martin and Shellback, marking their first full project together since “Reputation” in 2017. The release builds on her historic run in 2024 when the “Tortured Poets Department” set Spotify records for 300 million streams in a single day and became the most-streamed album in its first week. The album’s success secured her position as Spotify’s Global Top Artist for a consecutive year given she logged 26.6 billion streams.

What To Watch For

Swift’s first-week sales. 1.9 million first-week sales made “The Tortured Poets Department” Swift’s biggest debut ever, while “1989” followed with $1.3 million and “Reputation” and “Red” each opened at 1.2 million, according to the BBC.

Forbes Valuation

$1.6 billion. That’s how much we estimate Taylor Swift is worth. The artist became a billionaire in October 2023, thanks to the earnings from her “Eras Tour” and the value of her music catalog. Her fortune includes nearly $800 million amassed from royalties and touring, plus a music catalog worth an estimated $600 million and some $110 million in real estate.

Further Reading

The Life of a Showgirl: Taylor Swift has made herself too big to fail

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/martinacastellanos/2025/10/03/taylor-swifts-life-of-a-showgirl-hits-number-1-on-apple-as-album-hints-at-travis-kelce-and-more/

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

The post Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In recent crypto news, Stephen Miran swore in as the latest Federal Reserve governor on September 16, 2025, slipping into the board’s last open spot right before the Federal Open Market Committee kicks off its two-day rate discussion. Traders are betting heavily on a 25-basis-point trim, which would bring the federal funds rate down to 4.00%-4.25%, based on CME FedWatch Tool figures from September 15, 2025. Miran, who’s been Trump’s top economic advisor and a supporter of his trade ideas, joins a seven-member board where just three governors come from Democratic picks, according to the Fed’s records updated that same day. Crypto News: Miran’s Background and Quick Path to Confirmation The Senate greenlit Miran on September 15, 2025, with a tight 48-47 vote, following his nomination on September 2, 2025, as per a recent crypto news update. His stint runs only until January 31, 2026, stepping in for Adriana D. Kugler, who stepped down in August 2025 for reasons not made public. Miran earned his economics Ph.D. from Harvard and worked at the Treasury back in Trump’s first go-around. Afterward, he moved to Hudson Bay Capital Management as an economist, then looped back to the White House in December 2024 to head the Council of Economic Advisers. There, he helped craft Trump’s “reciprocal tariffs” approach, aimed at fixing trade gaps with China and the EU. He wouldn’t quit his White House gig, which irked Senator Elizabeth Warren at the September 7, 2025, confirmation hearings. That limited time frame means Miran gets to cast a vote straight away at the FOMC session starting September 16, 2025. The full board now features Chair Jerome H. Powell (Trump pick, term ends 2026), Vice Chair Philip N. Jefferson (Biden, to 2036), and folks like Lisa D. Cook (Biden, to 2028) and Michael S. Barr…
DAR Open Network
D$0,01956-2,97%
Humanity
H$0,17229+0,57%
Threshold
T$0,01225-2,31%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:14
Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

This study examines how the DevGPT dataset was created, cleaned, and prepared for research into developer–ChatGPT interactions. Drawing from over 16,000 shared GitHub conversations, researchers filtered out duplicates, non-English exchanges, and limited analyses to eight-turn dialogues. The final dataset offers a rich foundation for exploring how developers use ChatGPT within real-world coding workflows.
Ostrich
RICH$3,037+1,16%
RealLink
REAL$0,06415-3,90%
แชร์
Hackernoon2025/11/12 23:30
CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

The post CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An announcement was made by CME Group, the largest derivatives exchanger worldwide, revealed that it would introduce options for Solana and XRP futures. It is the latest addition to CME crypto derivatives as institutions and retail investors increase their demand for Solana and XRP. CME Expands Crypto Offerings With Solana and XRP Options Launch According to a press release, the launch is scheduled for October 13, 2025, pending regulatory approval. The new products will allow traders to access options on Solana, Micro Solana, XRP, and Micro XRP futures. Expiries will be offered on business days on a monthly, and quarterly basis to provide more flexibility to market players. CME Group said the contracts are designed to meet demand from institutions, hedge funds, and active retail traders. According to Giovanni Vicioso, the launch reflects high liquidity in Solana and XRP futures. Vicioso is the Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products for the CME Group. He noted that the new contracts will provide additional tools for risk management and exposure strategies. Recently, CME XRP futures registered record open interest amid ETF approval optimism, reinforcing confidence in contract demand. Cumberland, one of the leading liquidity providers, welcomed the development and said it highlights the shift beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. FalconX, another trading firm, added that rising digital asset treasuries are increasing the need for hedging tools on alternative tokens like Solana and XRP. High Record Trading Volumes Demand Solana and XRP Futures Solana futures and XRP continue to gain popularity since their launch earlier this year. According to CME official records, many have bought and sold more than 540,000 Solana futures contracts since March. A value that amounts to over $22 billion dollars. Solana contracts hit a record 9,000 contracts in August, worth $437 million. Open interest also set a record at 12,500 contracts.…
Micro GPT
MICRO$0,000228-0,86%
Moonveil
MORE$0,003955-2,68%
XRP
XRP$2,347-2,93%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:39

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

Ripple Exec Reveals Why The Bitcoin Price Is So High Now

Market News: Pooled Order Books Under Scrutiny in EU MiCA Shakeup

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101 757,59
$101 757,59$101 757,59

-0,47%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3 426,91
$3 426,91$3 426,91

-0,03%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$154,21
$154,21$154,21

-0,96%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,3484
$2,3484$2,3484

-0,83%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0,11359
$0,11359$0,11359

+6,14%