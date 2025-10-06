Survey Reveals BTC-Fi Adoption Challenges Among Bitcoin Holders

Key Points: 77% of Bitcoin holders have never used BTC-Fi.

Market remains underpenetrated despite potential interest.

Calls for education to boost Bitcoin DeFi adoption.

CoinDesk recently reported that 77% of Bitcoin holders have never used BTC-Fi applications, highlighting challenges in user engagement within the Bitcoin DeFi sector.

Despite substantial market interest, Bitcoin DeFi adoption remains low, indicating significant opportunities for growth in user accessibility and education.

Survey Highlights 77% Unfamiliarity with BTC-Fi by Bitcoin Holders

The GoMining survey, conducted to assess BTC-Fi penetration, revealed that a vast majority of Bitcoin holders have not utilized BTC-Fi applications. Despite growing institutional involvement, retail users have expressed unfamiliarity and skepticism towards such platforms.

Retail users cite complexity and trust issues as key barriers, indicating a need for solutions that are user-friendly and educational. The survey’s results have prompted industry discussions about aligning BTC-Fi applications with mainstream Bitcoin users’ preferences for simplicity and regulation.

Educational Efforts Key to BTC-Fi Adoption Growth

Did you know? The BTC-Fi market still has parallel challenges to what Ethereum DeFi experienced in 2019-2021 before rapid adoption and institutional inflows were observed.

Bitcoin, currently trading at $123,072.43 with a market cap of $2.45 trillion, maintains a dominance of 58.40% according to CoinMarketCap data. Over the past 90 days, Bitcoin’s price has seen a 14.03% increase. Its 24-hour trading volume reached $68.92 billion, reflecting significant market movement.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 17:54 UTC on October 5, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu’s research team suggests that overcoming the educational gap is vital for BTC-Fi’s future. Platforms are encouraged to develop user-friendly interfaces and custodial services to attract broader retail participation. Enhancing regulatory clarity may open opportunities for increased engagement in the BTC-Fi ecosystem.