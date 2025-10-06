แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
SUI Price Prediction: Bull Run Starts With SuiDEX Launch

2025/10/06
With more than 150 new successful projects launched in 2025, the Sui blockchain is rapidly rising to become one of the most valuable chains in the DeFi industry. The native token, Sui, has a solid support trendline and is now trading around $3.4. In the past, traders experienced an 81% increase in July and a 121% gain in April. With a potential 44% increase from current levels, technical indicators currently point to $4.50 as the next obstacle.

Coinbase Derivatives plans to introduce Sui futures on October 20 as Sui holders await approval of the 21Shares ETF. As was the case with Avalanche or Solana when their futures went live, this can result in a significant institutional inflow and increased liquidity. 

A rapidly growing ecosystem is the driving force behind the price action. Sui TVL in DeFi protocols increased by $2 billion in 2025 alone, and it may quadruple by early 2026. The introduction of SuiDEX, a native DEX on the Sui blockchain, could result from another significant push in token prices. According to analysts, Sui may rank among the top three DeFi ecosystems in the coming 12 to 18 months if the number of new traders, developers, and institutional investors remains constant.

SuiDEX – Trading Hub For Sui Holders

One significant lack still exists: a truly native decentralized exchange, even with the rapid expansion of the Sui ecosystem and the rise of DeFi protocols. The introduction of SuiDEX, the first DEX specifically designed for the Sui blockchain, will address this.

Similar to Uniswap on Ethereum or Jupiter on Solana, SuiDEX seeks to provide a comprehensive trading platform for the ecosystem. By Q4 2025, the SuiDEX team plans to activate the mainnet. Features of the platform will include:  

  • Initial staking module that grants access to sustainable yield pools and rewards early token holders;
  • Advanced Liquidity System that will draw in liquidity providers and provide steady growth for the entire Sui ecosystem;
  • Support for cross-chain swaps, which enables traders to travel between blockchains with ease and without incurring expensive gas fees;
  • SuiDEX token holders will be able to vote on new pools, upgrades, trading pairings, and platform modifications through a governance architecture with DAO possibilities; 

The SuiDEX team has already announced that the mainnet launch will be in Q4 this year, and investors will be able to use both token swaps and staking features even before the TGE. 

SuiDEX Presale: How to join? 

One of the most important fundraising occasions in the Sui ecosystem, the SuiDEX is already drawing interest. Early investors will have access to special features including premium liquidity pools, limited trading pairs, and early use of swap functionality and staking modules, while the team concentrates on ecosystem growth and key relationships.

Investors are participating in both the launch and the establishment of the framework for Sui’s decentralized trading future by putting themselves in this position. Long-term stakeholders in SuiDEX’s development, early adopters will also have the ability to influence the platform’s course thanks to their DAO voting and governance rights.

SuiDEX Roadmap

In order to establish a solid ecosystem for Sui merchants, the SuiDEX team is now concentrating on strategic alliances with important DeFi platforms while also preparing a number of milestones to be reached by Q4 2025.

  • Launch of the SuiDEX mainnet featuring liquidity pools, initial token exchanges, and staking possibilities.
  • The first staking module with advanced reward system.
  • Implementation of cross-chain swap functionality to incorporate outside resources.

Q1 2026 is when the SuiDEX Token Generation Event and placement on significant aggregators are scheduled to take place. 

About

SuiDEX is a Sui native DEX with enhanced features like staking options, fast token exchanges, and sophisticated liquidity pools. Its design meets the needs of the contemporary DeFi market, where long-term adoption requires security, scalability, and low prices.

SuiDEX is well-positioned to support the growth of the Sui blockchain, which is being driven by new projects, increased TVL, and growing institutional interest. The objective is to fortify the entire ecosystem and assist Sui in becoming one of the top DeFi networks in the years to come by providing the infrastructure required for governance, liquidity, and commerce.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is part of a sponsored/press release/paid content, intended solely for promotional purposes. Readers are advised to exercise caution and conduct their own research before taking any action related to the content on this page or the company. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses or damages incurred as a result of or in connection with the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned.

Source: https://coinedition.com/sui-price-prediction-bull-run-starts-with-suidex-launch/

