SUI Group partners with Ethena to launch stablecoins, reducing reliance on USDC

Key Takeaways
- SUI Group partners with Ethena to launch new stablecoins on the Sui blockchain, aiming to reduce reliance on USDC.
- The new stablecoins are yield-bearing, designed to subsidize network fees and support sustainable models for the Sui ecosystem.
SUI Group, a Nasdaq-listed treasury management company, partnered with Ethena, a yield-generating stablecoin protocol, to launch new stablecoin offerings that will decrease the Sui blockchain ecosystem’s dependence on Circle’s USDC.
The collaboration involves Ethena launching yield-bearing stablecoins designed to subsidize network fees and promote sustainable economic models within the Sui network. This partnership represents Sui’s broader strategy to diversify stablecoin options beyond single providers like Circle.
Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/sui-group-ethena-stablecoins-reduce-usdc-dependence/