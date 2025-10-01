แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
Stripe Unveils Open Issuance, Transforming Stablecoin Creation for Firms

โดย: Blockonomi
2025/10/01 04:22
TLDR

  • Stripe has launched Open Issuance, a platform that allows businesses to mint and manage their own stablecoins.
  • The new service aims to disrupt the dominance of major stablecoin issuers, such as Tether and Circle.
  • Phantom, a crypto wallet provider, is the first to use Open Issuance for its stablecoin, CASH, which powers wallet features.
  • The platform provides businesses with complete control over their stablecoin reserves, including options for cash and US Treasuries.
  • Stripe’s infrastructure ensures businesses can scale their stablecoins securely while meeting emerging regulatory standards.

Stripe has launched Open Issuance, a new platform allowing businesses to create and manage their own stablecoins. This platform, acquired through the crypto infrastructure firm Bridge, aims to disrupt the dominance of current major stablecoin issuers, such as Tether and Circle. The service provides businesses with the opportunity to mint, burn, and customize their stablecoins, offering enhanced liquidity and compliance features. With the growing demand for stablecoins in global finance, Stripe positions Open Issuance as a game-changer for businesses seeking more control.

Phantom Leads with Stablecoin Launch

Phantom, a popular crypto wallet provider with over 15 million users, has become the first company to launch a stablecoin through Stripe’s Open Issuance. The new token, called CASH, will power the wallet’s payment features, including peer-to-peer transfers and decentralized finance (DeFi) transactions. Phantom’s decision highlights the potential for businesses to leverage Stripe’s platform for building and managing their own stablecoins.

By using Open Issuance, Phantom benefits from Stripe’s infrastructure, which handles security, reserve management, and liquidity. As a result, Phantom can focus on product innovation and user adoption, leaving complex technical tasks to Stripe.

Several other companies are already planning to move their stablecoins onto the Open Issuance platform. Hyperliquid’s USDH and MetaMask’s mUSD, along with tokens linked to Dakota, Slash, Lava, and Takenos, will benefit from the shared liquidity pool. This shared liquidity aims to make these stablecoins interoperable and competitive in the crowded market of established tokens.

Open Issuance Offers Customization and Compliance

Stripe emphasizes that Open Issuance provides businesses with full control over their stablecoin reserves. Companies can structure their reserves with balances in cash, US Treasuries, and other secure assets, managed by partners like BlackRock and Fidelity. This level of customization enables issuers to tailor their token offerings to meet specific business needs while ensuring regulatory compliance.

Open Issuance is designed to meet the evolving regulatory landscape, especially under the GENIUS Act and other emerging stablecoin legislation. Stripe’s commitment to compliance ensures that businesses can scale their stablecoins without regulatory concerns. Stripe’s infrastructure also guarantees that security and liquidity are consistently maintained across all participating tokens.

As stablecoins continue to grow in global finance, Stripe’s Open Issuance aims to provide businesses with a reliable, customizable, and compliant platform for issuing stablecoins. With the market’s rapid expansion, Stripe’s infrastructure becomes crucial for companies seeking to tap into this growing asset class. The ability to mint and manage stablecoins on their terms offers a competitive advantage in a space dominated by a few major players.

This study examines how the DevGPT dataset was created, cleaned, and prepared for research into developer–ChatGPT interactions. Drawing from over 16,000 shared GitHub conversations, researchers filtered out duplicates, non-English exchanges, and limited analyses to eight-turn dialogues. The final dataset offers a rich foundation for exploring how developers use ChatGPT within real-world coding workflows.
