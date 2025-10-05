Stripe Reaches $100 Million in USDC Transfers

Stripe hits $100 million in USDC transfers across blockchains. Polygon surpasses Ethereum in USDC transactions, leading blockchain growth. PayPal’s PYUSD launch adds momentum to stablecoin adoption worldwide. Stripe has recently reached a significant achievement, processing over $100 million in USDC stablecoin transactions across three major blockchains. This milestone reflects the growing demand for blockchain-based payment solutions. According to Alex Obchakevich, a cryptocurrency researcher and investor with a large following on X, the processing data for September 2025 revealed that Stripe successfully transmitted $17 million in USDC. Also Read: Ethereum Price Prediction for September 5: Navigating Key Resistance and Support Zones Polygon Outshines Ethereum Interestingly, Polygon (POL) has outpaced Ethereum (ETH) in terms of value processed via stablecoins since May 2025. In fact, Polygon accounted for $51 million, while Ethereum processed $48 million. Base, a third blockchain integrated into the service, contributed an additional $3 million. The platform’s global reach, spanning over 100 countries, further cements the popularity of stablecoins as an integral part of financial services. The partnership between Stripe and Paxos, a leading U.S. fintech company, is at the core of this integration. Paxos manages the technical side of Stripe’s stablecoin system, ensuring smooth and secure transactions. The rise in stablecoin usage is part of a broader trend where more Web2 companies, including PayPal, are exploring stablecoin payment solutions. PayPal recently launched Aave incentives for its own PYUSD stablecoin, marking another move toward embracing blockchain technology for digital payments. Stripe’s integration of stablecoins is reshaping traditional payment methods and fostering a competitive environment where blockchain networks are becoming key players in the financial sector. The Shift Toward Polygon The dominance of Polygon over Ethereum in USDC transfers is a notable shift within the blockchain ecosystem. Since May 2025, the rise of Polygon as the leading platform for stablecoin transactions has captured the attention of industry experts. Polygon’s efficient transaction speeds and lower costs have positioned it as a top choice for businesses and users who seek faster and cheaper blockchain interactions. This trend also highlights the changing landscape of the blockchain space. While Ethereum continues to hold a significant position within the cryptocurrency ecosystem, Polygon’s rapid rise underscores the increasing demand for scalable, cost-effective blockchain solutions. With Stripe processing more transactions via Polygon, this shift could signal a broader move toward Ethereum Layer 2 solutions and other scalable blockchain technologies. The platform's success is a testament to the expanding adoption of stablecoins in everyday financial transactions. As blockchain technology continues to gain mainstream acceptance, Stripe's achievement reinforces the growing intersection of traditional financial systems and decentralized technologies. 