Strategy’s Bitcoin Holdings Hit $77.4B as Firm Dominates Corporate Crypto Domain

Strategy Inc. now holds $77.4 billion in Bitcoin, owning 3.2% of the total circulating supply.

Their BTC portfolio surpasses multinational banks and rivals the GDP of countries like Uruguay.

The Strategy Inc. of Michael Saylor has reached a milestone that highlights the increasing impact of corporate adoption of Bitcoin in the global finance markets today.

The digital asset treasury company currently holds the value of Bitcoin at $77.4 billion, a remarkable ride since its original investment of $250 million that momentarily traded below water.

The Bitcoin portfolio of Strategy has almost doubled since 2024 due to steady accumulation even during market volatility and price swings across the year. Recently, the company purchased 11,085 BTC in seven weeks, which now amounts to 640,031 BTC or 3.2% of the circulating supply of Bitcoin.

This huge treasury is currently larger than the market capitalization of large financial institutions such as Deutsche Bank, Barclays, and other multinational banking corporations.

The value of Bitcoin in strategy is equal to the yearly GDP of countries such as Uruguay and Slovenia, which points to the fact that corporate crypto holdings compete with national economies.

It is the largest corporate Bitcoin player, with 48% of all cryptocurrency owned by about 266 publicly and privately traded companies globally.

The recent rise of Bitcoin to above $120,000 has increased the value of Strategy, but the prices are still 3% lower than the all-time high in mid-August.

Corporate Holdings Dwarf Nation-State Treasuries

The amount of corporate Bitcoin in all companies amounts to 1.32 million BTC, or 6.6% of the overall supply, which is valued at around $159 billion at the moment.

The nearest rival of Strategy, MARA Holdings, owns only 52,477 BTC with a value of $6.3 billion, showing that Strategy is far ahead of its competitor in this new asset category.

Even the biggest country-state BTC holder, El Salvador, has just 6,338 BTC valued at $762.5 million, which is hardly 1% of the huge reserves at Strategy.

The Central American nation acquires Bitcoin at a rate of one coin per day, which is infinitely slower than the aggressive corporate accumulation strategy adopted by Strategy in recent months.

The holdings of strategy have the potential to buy 2.5 million vehicles or 385,000 homes, which shows the mind-blowing real-life worth of its digital asset portfolio.

