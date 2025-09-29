The post Strategy Buys 196 Bitcoin, Now Holding 640,031 BTC appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
Strategy acquires 196 Bitcoin for about $22.1 million, paying an average of $113,048 per coin. As of September 28, 2025, the company holds a total of 640,031 Bitcoins, bought for around $47.35 billion at an average price of $73,983 each. This purchase is part of MicroStrategy’s ongoing strategy to increase its Bitcoin holdings despite market fluctuations. The company remains committed to long-term investment in Bitcoin as its core asset.
