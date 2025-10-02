แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
Strategic opportunities in advanced futures trading

โดย: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 04:06
Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

OneBullEx launches futures trading platform with automation tools for retail and institutional users.

Summary

  • OneBullEx reshapes crypto derivatives with automation, simplicity, and DIFC oversight.
  • Backed by OneMore Group, OneBullEx merges AI, web3, and finance for futures trading.
  • Newcomer campaign offers up to 520 USDT rewards as OneBullEx enters beta launch phase.

The market for cryptocurrency derivatives is still developing quickly, and new platforms are popping up to solve persistent problems with trading automation and user experience. 

OneBullEx has established itself as a major force in this shift by introducing a thorough newcomer campaign and beta platform that both institutional and retail traders should take seriously.

Platform foundation and market positioning

OneBullEx is a trading platform that focuses on futures and is based on automated trading systems and streamlined user processes. The platform tackles typical issues with trading cryptocurrency derivatives, such as complicated user interfaces, challenging learning curves, and a lack of automation options for individual traders.

The development strategy preserves accessibility for retail participants while reflecting institutional standards. The group builds a platform architecture that accommodates both inexperienced and seasoned trading strategies by fusing knowledge from web3 development, artificial intelligence, and traditional finance.

Among the primary platform differentiators are:

  • Simplified interface design tailored to workflows in futures trading
  • Clear fee schedules and performance indicators
  • Continuous optimization and feature development driven by the community

Institutional backing and regulatory framework

OneMore Group (OMG), a multi-strategy web3 investment platform governed by the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC), supports OneBullEx’s operations. Users benefit from this regulatory foundation in a number of ways:

International financial standards, risk management procedures, and operational transparency are all guaranteed by the DIFC regulation. OneBullEx has access to institutional resources and strategic partnerships through OneMore Group’s portfolio, which includes Real World Assets (RWA), infrastructure development, and next-generation Web3 applications.

OneBullEx stands out from many other more recent cryptocurrency platforms that lack formal institutional support systems and regulatory oversight because of this backing.

September campaign analysis

With potential rewards of up to 520 USDT per participant, the September Newcomer Campaign (September 26 – October 15, 2025) is one of the more generous onboarding incentive programs in the cryptocurrency industry.

Tier of newcomers: Entry-level engagement

The fundamental reward system offers instant benefits with little dedication:

Conditions:

  • $100 USDT is the minimum deposit.
  • 6,000 USDT is the trading volume threshold (spot or futures).
  • Duration of fund retention: 48 hours
  • 20 USDT cash (completely withdrawable) is the reward.

This tier successfully lowers the cost of platform trials while promoting sincere use of the essential features. The 48-hour retention period allows users to assess platform functionality while preventing quick withdrawal tactics.

Active retail trader: User scenario

With $2,000 in capital, Sarah is a retail trader who usually trades 50,000 USDT per month on several platforms. She sets aside 15% of her monthly volume (7,500 USDT) to test the platform during the OneBullEx campaign. 

Her involvement results in a 20 USDT reward less about 1.5 USDT in trading expenses, for a net benefit of 18.5 USDT while testing out new automation tools.

Program for referrals

The campaign includes a 10 USDT cash reward per successful referral, creating viral growth mechanics that benefit existing users while expanding platform adoption. 

Carnival of futures trading: Volume-based scaling

The main value proposition of the campaign uses progressive volume-based rewards to target active futures traders:

  • Tier 1: Volume of 100,000 USDT futures → reward of 20 USDT
  • Tier 2: Volume of 500,000 USDT futures → 100 USDT extra (total: 120 USDT)
  • Tier 3: Volume of 2,000,000 USDT futures → 400 USDT extra (520 USDT total)

Ongoing value systems: Points and rewards unfrastructure

In order to improve community involvement and enduring user loyalty, OneBullEx is launching a comprehensive points-based reward ecosystem beyond the September campaign. According to the platform, all user actions will begin to accrue points right away, and once the system goes live, official point issuance will take place.

Points Earning Activities:

Trading activity, friend referrals, deposits, and general platform participation are just a few of the various forms of platform engagement that the system rewards. When the system launches, all points accrued during the development phase will be formally credited, guaranteeing early adopters full credit for their involvement.

The following are the available redemption options: 

  • USDT Rewards for immediate cash value
  • Trading expenses are decreased with Futures Fee Deduction Vouchers.
  • Exposure to new projects through new token airdrops
  • Premium platform benefits with exclusive privileges

Prior to official program launches, early adopters are fully acknowledged for their participation thanks to the platform’s retroactive activity tracking. This strategy builds excitement for the official system launch while safeguarding early users from missing rewards because of timing issues.

Important Considerations:

As of right now, the points system is only a draft framework; rules and reward amounts may change when it is formally launched. OneBullEx maintains the right to make program, system, or update changes in order to guarantee the best possible user experience and platform sustainability.

Beta testing framework and community development

Through organized testing phases, OneBullEx’s market entry strategy prioritizes community-driven development:

Timeline for Testing:

  • Closed Alpha (June 2025): Small group of community participants
  • Open Beta (August 2025) : Increased user numbers and wider access to features
  • Public Beta (September 2025): Complete market accessibility combined with continuous optimization

Continuous platform improvement based on actual user feedback rather than theoretical presumptions is made possible by this phased approach. During beta stages, the White Hat Campaign keeps going, paying users for reporting bugs and suggesting improvements.

By prioritizing user-centric development and product quality, the methodology sets OneBullEx apart from platforms that put speed of market entry ahead of functionality optimization.

Risk assessment and security infrastructure

OneBullEx employs institutional-grade security procedures while keeping complete custody of user digital assets. Additional operational oversight and compliance standards are provided by the platform’s regulatory support through OneMore Group, which is governed by the DIFC.

The security framework consists of:

  • Protocols for multi-layer asset protection
  • Systems for tracking anomalous activity in real time
  • adherence to global regulatory norms
  • Open and honest auditing and operational procedures

Regardless of platform security measures, users should be aware that all cryptocurrency trading entails inherent market risks, and futures trading in particular carries additional leverage-related risks.

Reward distribution takes place seven business days after the campaign ends, which is October 15, 2025. In order to ensure equitable reward distribution and preserve program integrity, participants should take note of anti-fraud measures such as IP monitoring and wash trading detection.

OneBullEx is a methodical effort to integrate technology and involve the community in order to address market inefficiencies in crypto derivatives. During the crucial beta development stage, the September campaign offers users organized chances to assess platform capabilities and possibly win sizable rewards.

The campaign provides quantifiable value propositions that traders looking to gain exposure to cutting-edge crypto derivatives platforms with established regulatory support and creative automation tools should give careful thought to.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://crypto.news/onebullex-september-campaign-strategic-opportunities-in-advanced-futures-trading/

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

