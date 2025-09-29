แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
Key Notes SOL price bounced from the support of $193.5 and eyes a rally past $230 resistance. Anticipation builds ahead of October, as analysts expect the SEC to approve Solana ETF filings. SOL corporate treasury holdings are also rising and have already exceeded 20.9 million SOL. Solana SOL $213.0 24h volatility: 5.3% Market cap: $115.47 B Vol. 24h: $6.48 B price has bounced back from under $200 earlier today, amid the broader crypto market rally. SOL is currently trading 3.76% up at $208. However, Solana whales see this upside as a profit-booking opportunity, with a SOL whale selling nearly 150 SOL earlier today. Crypto analyst Ted Pillows reported that a large investor sold $31.6 million worth of Solana (SOL) on Sept. 27. According to the data, the whale has offloaded a total of 150K SOL, as of the current market price, in he past few hours. Analyst Ted noted that whales have been offloading aggressively during each minor SOL price rally, signaling continued selling pressure in the market. A whale sold $31,590,000 in $SOL today. Whales are selling aggressively on every small pump. pic.twitter.com/ki4cuGJBto — Ted (@TedPillows) September 29, 2025 Amid the strong volatility in SOL price over the past few days, investors remain confused about what will happen next. Solana (SOL) closed below the daily support level of $230 on Sept. 22, sliding 10.55% by Sept. 25. The token rebounded the next day after finding support at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of $193.52, later closing above the 50-day EMA at $208.81 on September 28. As of now, SOL price is trading near $210. SOL price tests key support levels | Source: TradingView If $193.52 continues to hold as support, SOL could push higher toward the next daily resistance at $230. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily…

Solana Whales Sell $31.5M as ETF Buzz Lifts Price

โดย: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 23:27
Key Notes

  • SOL price bounced from the support of $193.5 and eyes a rally past $230 resistance.
  • Anticipation builds ahead of October, as analysts expect the SEC to approve Solana ETF filings.
  • SOL corporate treasury holdings are also rising and have already exceeded 20.9 million SOL.

Solana

SOL
$213.0



24h volatility:
5.3%


Market cap:
$115.47 B



Vol. 24h:
$6.48 B

price has bounced back from under $200 earlier today, amid the broader crypto market rally. SOL is currently trading 3.76% up at $208. However, Solana whales see this upside as a profit-booking opportunity, with a SOL whale selling nearly 150 SOL earlier today.

Crypto analyst Ted Pillows reported that a large investor sold $31.6 million worth of Solana (SOL) on Sept. 27. According to the data, the whale has offloaded a total of 150K SOL, as of the current market price, in he past few hours.


Analyst Ted noted that whales have been offloading aggressively during each minor SOL price rally, signaling continued selling pressure in the market.

Amid the strong volatility in SOL price over the past few days, investors remain confused about what will happen next. Solana (SOL) closed below the daily support level of $230 on Sept. 22, sliding 10.55% by Sept. 25.

The token rebounded the next day after finding support at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of $193.52, later closing above the 50-day EMA at $208.81 on September 28. As of now, SOL price is trading near $210.

SOL price tests key support levels | Source: TradingView

If $193.52 continues to hold as support, SOL could push higher toward the next daily resistance at $230. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart stands at 46 and is trending upward. A move above 50 would strengthen the recovery outlook. On the downside, a break below $193.52 could trigger a further decline toward the next support at $184.13.

Solana ETF Approval Expected in October

As October nears, market attention is turning to Solana (SOL) and other leading altcoins. ETF analyst Nate Geraci expects that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to approve spot Solana ETF applications. This could lead to greater institutional investor participation and gain regulated access to Solana’s staking yields.

Beyond the ETF developments, Solana is already drawing substantial institutional interest. Forward Industries has emerged as the largest Solana treasury holder, with more than 6.8 million SOL valued at about $1.4 billion. In total, treasury firms collectively hold over 20.9 million SOL. This represents roughly 3.64% of the circulating supply.

next

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

Solana (SOL) News, Cryptocurrency News, News


Bhushan is a FinTech enthusiast and holds a good flair in understanding financial markets. His interest in economics and finance draw his attention towards the new emerging Blockchain Technology and Cryptocurrency markets. He is continuously in a learning process and keeps himself motivated by sharing his acquired knowledge. In free time he reads thriller fictions novels and sometimes explore his culinary skills.

Bhushan Akolkar on X


Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/solana-whales-sell-31m-etf-price-surge/

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

