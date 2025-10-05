แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
The post Solana & Remittix Are The Best Crypto To Buy Now In October For The Highest Returns, Claim Analysts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The best approach to gain high in the crypto market this month is with Remittix and Solana. This is due to the high utility and strong market hype surrounding these coins, which is projected to send the coin on a sky-high surge this month. According to market analysis, this quarter could see the Remittix coin at a 40x spike, as Solana also attempted a $400 push in its new ATH drive. Let's break down the factors that make Remittix and Solana coins the assets to watch this month as the last quarter starts taking shape. Why the New Solana Price Surge Could Fuel New ATH There is a new hype surrounding the Solana coin this month, as the Q4 opening raises a fresh surge in outlook. Following an analysis across the market, the Solana price is showing potential for the coin to return to its $290+ high. More details now indicate that the coin could significantly surpass its previous high, with projection settings pointing to a new high of $400. Some of the main points fueling this speculation are the impact of a Solana ETF,  the Solana network upgrade, and new sentiments away from the meme-fueled hype of January. The hype over the last few days has seen the Solana price consistently maintain a position above $200. However, with the price now attempting to break the resistance above $240, following its rise to $230, we could see a return to $290 by the end of October. Now may be the best time to buy the Solana coin for crypto investors who don't already own it. Why Remittix Stay Ahead Of Solana in The Prediction While analysts have favored the Solana and Remittix tokens as the best tokens to buy this month, the Remittix token has received the highest…

Solana & Remittix Are The Best Crypto To Buy Now In October For The Highest Returns, Claim Analysts

โดย: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 04:32
Crypto News

The best approach to gain high in the crypto market this month is with Remittix and Solana.

This is due to the high utility and strong market hype surrounding these coins, which is projected to send the coin on a sky-high surge this month.

According to market analysis, this quarter could see the Remittix coin at a 40x spike, as Solana also attempted a $400 push in its new ATH drive.

Let’s break down the factors that make Remittix and Solana coins the assets to watch this month as the last quarter starts taking shape.

Why the New Solana Price Surge Could Fuel New ATH

There is a new hype surrounding the Solana coin this month, as the Q4 opening raises a fresh surge in outlook. Following an analysis across the market, the Solana price is showing potential for the coin to return to its $290+ high.

More details now indicate that the coin could significantly surpass its previous high, with projection settings pointing to a new high of $400. Some of the main points fueling this speculation are the impact of a Solana ETF,  the Solana network upgrade, and new sentiments away from the meme-fueled hype of January.

The hype over the last few days has seen the Solana price consistently maintain a position above $200. However, with the price now attempting to break the resistance above $240, following its rise to $230, we could see a return to $290 by the end of October. Now may be the best time to buy the Solana coin for crypto investors who don’t already own it.

Why Remittix Stay Ahead Of Solana in The Prediction

While analysts have favored the Solana and Remittix tokens as the best tokens to buy this month, the Remittix token has received the highest support. This is due to the rapid growth pace of the Remittix token, which has reached $27 million in community-fueled buying.

Moreover, with the Remittix token poised for a breakout into the altcoin market later this year, investors are anticipating a 40x surge, as analysts weigh in with their expert outlook.

According to the experts’ outlook, the Remittix token’s growth rate indicates a potential for a whale takeover upon listing. As a result, experts predict that the price could increase by as much as 100x by mid-2026. However, this year still shows a possibility for a 40x spike as buying intensifies. The factors that could push buying pressure into 2026 include:

  • More reward programs are joining, which is boosting interest for new crypto traders.
  • The project security, which is now getting more recognition after the Certik nod
  • The wallet’s official release across major platforms, such as the Apple Store, could fuel more inflow.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/ 

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix 

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway 

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Source: https://coindoo.com/solana-remittix-are-the-best-crypto-to-buy-now-in-october-for-the-highest-returns-claim-analysts/

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

The post Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In recent crypto news, Stephen Miran swore in as the latest Federal Reserve governor on September 16, 2025, slipping into the board’s last open spot right before the Federal Open Market Committee kicks off its two-day rate discussion. Traders are betting heavily on a 25-basis-point trim, which would bring the federal funds rate down to 4.00%-4.25%, based on CME FedWatch Tool figures from September 15, 2025. Miran, who’s been Trump’s top economic advisor and a supporter of his trade ideas, joins a seven-member board where just three governors come from Democratic picks, according to the Fed’s records updated that same day. Crypto News: Miran’s Background and Quick Path to Confirmation The Senate greenlit Miran on September 15, 2025, with a tight 48-47 vote, following his nomination on September 2, 2025, as per a recent crypto news update. His stint runs only until January 31, 2026, stepping in for Adriana D. Kugler, who stepped down in August 2025 for reasons not made public. Miran earned his economics Ph.D. from Harvard and worked at the Treasury back in Trump’s first go-around. Afterward, he moved to Hudson Bay Capital Management as an economist, then looped back to the White House in December 2024 to head the Council of Economic Advisers. There, he helped craft Trump’s “reciprocal tariffs” approach, aimed at fixing trade gaps with China and the EU. He wouldn’t quit his White House gig, which irked Senator Elizabeth Warren at the September 7, 2025, confirmation hearings. That limited time frame means Miran gets to cast a vote straight away at the FOMC session starting September 16, 2025. The full board now features Chair Jerome H. Powell (Trump pick, term ends 2026), Vice Chair Philip N. Jefferson (Biden, to 2036), and folks like Lisa D. Cook (Biden, to 2028) and Michael S. Barr…
Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

This study examines how the DevGPT dataset was created, cleaned, and prepared for research into developer–ChatGPT interactions. Drawing from over 16,000 shared GitHub conversations, researchers filtered out duplicates, non-English exchanges, and limited analyses to eight-turn dialogues. The final dataset offers a rich foundation for exploring how developers use ChatGPT within real-world coding workflows.
CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

The post CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An announcement was made by CME Group, the largest derivatives exchanger worldwide, revealed that it would introduce options for Solana and XRP futures. It is the latest addition to CME crypto derivatives as institutions and retail investors increase their demand for Solana and XRP. CME Expands Crypto Offerings With Solana and XRP Options Launch According to a press release, the launch is scheduled for October 13, 2025, pending regulatory approval. The new products will allow traders to access options on Solana, Micro Solana, XRP, and Micro XRP futures. Expiries will be offered on business days on a monthly, and quarterly basis to provide more flexibility to market players. CME Group said the contracts are designed to meet demand from institutions, hedge funds, and active retail traders. According to Giovanni Vicioso, the launch reflects high liquidity in Solana and XRP futures. Vicioso is the Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products for the CME Group. He noted that the new contracts will provide additional tools for risk management and exposure strategies. Recently, CME XRP futures registered record open interest amid ETF approval optimism, reinforcing confidence in contract demand. Cumberland, one of the leading liquidity providers, welcomed the development and said it highlights the shift beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. FalconX, another trading firm, added that rising digital asset treasuries are increasing the need for hedging tools on alternative tokens like Solana and XRP. High Record Trading Volumes Demand Solana and XRP Futures Solana futures and XRP continue to gain popularity since their launch earlier this year. According to CME official records, many have bought and sold more than 540,000 Solana futures contracts since March. A value that amounts to over $22 billion dollars. Solana contracts hit a record 9,000 contracts in August, worth $437 million. Open interest also set a record at 12,500 contracts.…
Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

Ripple Exec Reveals Why The Bitcoin Price Is So High Now

Market News: Pooled Order Books Under Scrutiny in EU MiCA Shakeup

