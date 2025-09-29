แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
While Solana remains one of the strongest Layer-1 ecosystems, analysts expect a steady rise of around 30–40% by 2025, potentially pushing the price from $200 to the $260–280 range. This growth reflects institutional adoption, potential ETF approval, and continued network expansion. In contrast, the Bitfrac token presale presents a far more aggressive upside. With asset-backed […] The post Solana Price Prediction 2025: Analysts See 30% Growth, While Bitfrac Presale Targets 4X Returns appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Solana Price Prediction 2025: Analysts See 30% Growth, While Bitfrac Presale Targets 4X Returns

โดย: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/29 22:00
While Solana remains one of the strongest Layer-1 ecosystems, analysts expect a steady rise of around 30–40% by 2025, potentially pushing the price from $200 to the $260–280 range. This growth reflects institutional adoption, potential ETF approval, and continued network expansion.

In contrast, the Bitfrac token presale presents a far more aggressive upside. With asset-backed Bitcoin mining at its core, the project highlights a potential 4X return  – meaning every $1 invested could become $4. Compared to Solana’s projected +40% gains, Bitfrac offers a significantly higher multiplier, albeit with the risk profile of an early-stage presale.

Solana vs. Bitfrac: Stability or High-Growth Potential?

Solana continues to strengthen its position as one of the top Layer-1 blockchains, with analysts projecting a 30–40% price increase by 2025. This would take SOL from around $200 to the $260–280 range, driven by institutional adoption, potential ETF approvals, and the network’s expanding ecosystem. Such growth makes Solana a relatively stable option for investors seeking long-term exposure to a proven project.

By contrast, the Bitfrac token presale offers a far more aggressive growth profile. Backed by real Bitcoin mining operations, Bitfrac highlights the potential for 4X returns, turning every $1 invested into $4. While this level of upside comes with the higher risk typical of early-stage presales, it also creates one of the most attractive opportunities for investors looking to maximize gains in 2025.

How Bitfrac Structured Its Token Presale Journey

The Bitfrac token presale began with stage one at $0.017, which quickly sold out. Stage two opened at $0.024, where 68% of allocation has already been filled. More than $2.4M has been raised in this phase alone, with only four days remaining before the 20% bonus closes. Stage three will lift the price to $0.042, rewarding early participants with immediate gains. Investors also face clear participation rules: a $100 minimum and $100,000 maximum to ensure fair distribution.

Unlike most projects, the Bitfrac token presale is supported by tangible assets. Each token is backed by mining equipment and commercial facilities. These assets produce revenue through two channels: Bitcoin mining and hosting services. Monthly profits are distributed through smart contracts starting in November 2025. Expected returns range between 15% and 35% annually, depending on market performance. This setup introduces transparency uncommon in crypto fundraising models.

Utility and Governance for Token Holders

The Bitfrac token presale also provides functional utility beyond investment. Holders receive governance rights through a DAO structure, allowing votes on equipment purchases and facility locations. Tokens also grant access to hosting services and facility tours. A token burn mechanism adds further value by reducing circulating supply with 5% of monthly profits allocated for buyback and burn. With 40% of supply reserved for the public, investors hold a significant share of the project.

Comparing SOL’s Growth With Bitfrac’s Potential

As the crypto market heads into 2025, Solana represents a proven and relatively stable investment, with analysts projecting gains of around 30–40% as institutional adoption grows. At the same time, Bitfrac’s asset-backed presale introduces a high-growth opportunity, with the potential for 4X returns powered by industrial Bitcoin mining. Together, they highlight the two sides of today’s market: established blockchains offering steady upside, and new presales promising outsized gains for those willing to embrace higher risk.

Solana may continue its steady progress, but the Bitfrac token presale has demonstrated faster momentum. Asset backing, structured stages, and monthly returns provide a clear distinction. With stage two nearing its end, early participants already see profits while preparing for future distributions.

More Details:

Website: https://bitfrac.com/
Telegram: t.me/BitFracCommunity
X: https://x.com/BitFracProtocol
WhitePaper: https://bitfrac.com/docs/bitfrac-whitepaper.pdf 

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

The post Solana Price Prediction 2025: Analysts See 30% Growth, While Bitfrac Presale Targets 4X Returns appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

