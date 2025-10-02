Solana may have an edge over Ethereum in staking ETFs, says Bitwise CEO

Hunter Horsley says Solana’s shorter unstaking period gives it an advantage over Ethereum in the race for staking ETFs, as US regulators prepare key decisions in October.

Speaking with Cointelegraph's editor, Andrew Fenton, at Token2049 in Singapore, Horsley argued that Solana’s quicker unstaking period gives it an advantage over Ethereum. For instance, Ethereum's withdrawal queue recently reached new highs, while Solana’s typically clears faster. Horsley said that difference matters for issuers who must be able to return assets to investors quickly.

“It’s a huge problem,” Horsley said. “The ETFs need to be able to return assets on a very short time frame. So this is a huge challenge.”

