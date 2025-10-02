Solana increased in price by 5% to approximately $219 following a $2 billion Solana treasury plan announced by Nasdaq Asia AI-driven VisionSys by Marinade Finance. The move highlights Solana’s growing institutional adoption and the growing link between artificial intelligence and blockchain-powered corporate finance.

$500M First Phase Treasury Strategy Coincides with 5% Solana Price Rise

VisionSys stated in the media statement that the initiative will strengthen its balance sheet, improve liquidity, and deliver long-term shareholder value. The first phase involves acquiring and staking $500 million worth of SOL within six months.

It will use Marinade Finance as its staking partner, ensuring secure delegation and total compliance. Solana price rose from a low of $208.74 to over $219, gaining 5% in the last day.

The rally added to Solana’s strong monthly performance of 9.32% and a six-month surge of more than 87%. Year-to-date, SOL is up over 16%, extending its position as one of the best-performing major cryptocurrencies.

VisionSys, Marinade Partnership Sets Foundation for $2 Billion Solana Reserve

VisionSys Chief Executive Officer Heng Wang described the plan as a once-in-a-generation opportunity to integrate digital assets into the company’s operations. He said VisionSys would combine its proprietary AI algorithms with Solana’s high-speed blockchain to create new treasury models.

The initiative aims to pioneer AI-driven DeFi solutions while building a $2 billion digital reserve on Solana. VisionSys’s move comes as other institutions deepen their Solana exposure. Recently, Forward Industries announced a Solana treasury plan, with a $1.6 billion raise. This further highlight rising corporate interest in blockchain reserves.

Scott Gralnick, Head of Institutional Growth at Marinade, said the collaboration was a natural fit. He called VisionSys a leader in AI integration and said Marinade’s platform would ensure both liquidity and security for the treasury program.

Marinade Infrastructure Drives Institutional-Grade Solana Treasury Adoption

Marinade Finance, Solana’s leading staking protocol, will provide the infrastructure for VisionSys’s treasury. Marinade has more than 154,000 users and has undergone multiple independent audits. It has an efficiently delegated staking platform, while being SOCII-compliant and safeguarding institutional users.

The transaction reflects a broader trend among corporate treasuries willing to consider blockchain reserves. As liquid staking and business integration become increasingly common on Solana, companies are testing decentralized finance strategies with institutional safeguards. Institutional exposure is also expanding through derivatives, as CME Group prepares to launch Solana and XRP futures options.

One of the companies listed on Nasdaq to extensively utilize Solana is VisionSys. The company also offer top AI products in healthcare. The firm is of the opinion that this Solana treasury plan would make other listed firms adopt blockchain.