SOL Rockets to $220 as Major Inflows Signal Q4 Explosion

โดย: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 03:40
Altcoin Analysis

Solana (SOL) is starting the fourth quarter of 2025 on a strong footing, rallying more than 6% in the past 24 hours to trade at $219.

The move lifted Solana’s market capitalization to nearly $119 billion, with daily trading volumes surging past $8.5 billion – a 31% increase compared to the previous day.

The Solana Foundation marked the opening of Q4 with a message to its global community, calling on developers, institutions, and users to lock in and deliver what it described as the “epic final quarter” of a historic year for the network.

Institutional Capital Flows Into Solana

Fresh inflows have been a key driver of Solana’s latest rally. Over $315 million in new buys were recorded recently, while treasury holdings have now stacked more than $4 billion in SOL, locking away roughly 3% of the total supply.

At the same time, analysts are noting a clear rotation trend: capital outflows from Ethereum are being mirrored by inflows into Solana. This shift is viewed by many as a sign that institutional players and major funds are increasingly diversifying into SOL ahead of potential network and ecosystem catalysts in Q4.

Technical Setup Points to More Upside

On the technical front, Solana has managed to hold its ground above the key $200 support zone. Momentum indicators remain balanced, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovering around 52, suggesting the asset still has room to extend gains. The immediate resistance zone sits between $220 and $230, and a breakout above this range could pave the way toward $250.

The daily chart reflects growing accumulation, hinting that investors may be positioning for a larger upside run. With liquidity flows increasing and treasuries continuing to stack SOL, traders see this as more than short-term noise – it could be the setup for a decisive rally.

A Defining Quarter for Solana

As Q4 unfolds, the Solana ecosystem is emphasizing its transformative year and the need to finish strong. With a mix of institutional inflows, treasury engagement, and community backing, SOL enters the final stretch of 2025 with momentum on its side.

Whether the asset can sustain its rally beyond $250 will depend on how well the network continues to attract capital and deliver on its broader adoption roadmap. For now, all eyes are on Solana as it looks to close out a historic year with strength.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

Source: https://coindoo.com/market/solana-price-sol-rockets-to-220-as-major-inflows-signal-q4-explosion/

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

