As the crypto market experiences significant outflows across major assets, Solana has emerged as a standout performer. Just before the fourth quarter began, investment products tied to Solana recorded $291 million in inflows, according to a post from CoinShares. This signals that institutional investors are increasingly favoring networks that deliver high-speed transactions and low fees.

Snorter Token ICO Sparks Trader Frenzy as Solana Attracts Institutional Capital

โดย: The Cryptonomist
2025/10/04 02:08
Snorter Token ICO Sparks Trader Frenzy as Solana Attracts Institutional Capital

As the crypto market experiences significant outflows across major assets, Solana has emerged as a standout performer.

Just before the fourth quarter began, investment products tied to Solana recorded $291 million in inflows, according to a post from CoinShares.

This signals that institutional investors are increasingly favoring networks that deliver high-speed transactions and low fees.

Solana’s inflows highlight growing confidence in its scalability and efficiency.

While Bitcoin and Ethereum faced heavy outflows during the same period, Solana’s resilience underscores its appeal to both institutional and retail investors.

With a robust infrastructure, the network provides fertile ground for projects that depend on speed, affordability, and reliable execution, such as the Snorter Token.

Source – Cryptonews YouTube Channel

Snorter Bot Brings Advanced Trading to Solana

Built on the Solana network, Snorter Token combines the benefits of high-speed, low-cost blockchain technology with a Telegram-based trading bot known as Snorter Bot.

The bot is designed to give users a complete suite of trading tools in one accessible platform, allowing both beginners and experienced traders to participate effectively in the market.

Snorter Bot allows traders to execute fast swaps, engage in copy trading, set limit orders, and benefit from MEV protection, which guards against front-running and sandwich attacks.

In addition, the bot offers honeypot detection, rug pull protection, and automated sniping, ensuring security and efficiency for high-frequency traders.

By centralizing multiple trading functions into one bot, Snorter Token addresses common challenges faced by retail traders on slower, more expensive networks.

Investors Rush as Snorter Token Presale Countdown Drops to 16 Days

The Snorter Token presale is live and has already raised over $4 million. With only 16 days remaining, ending in mid-October 2025, this marks the final opportunity for investors to purchase SNORT at the fixed price of $0.1067.

Participants can join the presale using Solana, Ethereum, BNB, USDT, USDC, or even credit cards.

Once purchased, tokens can be staked immediately to earn yields of up to 113% APY, allowing early adopters to generate passive rewards while supporting the project from the ground up.

The strong fundraising performance highlights growing market interest in Snorter Token and its trading bot ecosystem.

Early participants not only secure their tokens before the presale closes but also gain access to exclusive features designed to enhance the trading experience.

For added safety, investors are encouraged to store their presale balances in non-custodial wallets like Best Wallet, ensuring both security and convenience.

Snorter Token Raises the Bar for Telegram Trading Bots

Snorter Token differentiates itself from competitors in the Telegram bot market, such as Maestro, Trojan, and Banana Gun, by focusing on speed, security, and accessibility. Key features include:

  • Ultra-fast subsecond swaps executed within Telegram
  • Dedicated RPC endpoints for real-time visibility into wallet activity and liquidity changes
  • Multi-DEX integration with Radium, Pump.fun, and Pump Swap for early detection of new token pools
  • Automated notifications, trade execution, and secure withdrawal protocols

These features allow traders to act on new opportunities faster than traditional platforms, reducing missed trades and increasing the potential for profit.

By integrating these capabilities into a single interface, Snorter Token provides a practical solution for users seeking both speed and reliability.

Ecosystem Growth Backed by Smart Tokenomics

Snorter Token’s tokenomics are designed to support both the bot’s ongoing development and user engagement. A significant portion of resources is dedicated to enhancing the Telegram bot, launching new trading features, and ensuring liquidity for traders.

The presale also includes staking opportunities, giving early participants high yields while actively contributing to the ecosystem.

The roadmap outlines clear milestones: starting with the token launch and presale, followed by the official rollout of Snorter Bot on Solana, and then multi-chain expansion to EVM-compatible networks.

Future updates aim to introduce advanced automation, faster trade execution, and exclusive access to newly launched tokens, giving users tangible benefits at each stage.

This forward-looking strategy has also caught the attention of industry analysts.

In a recent review from Jacob Crypto Bury, he highlighted Snorter Token’s unique mix of meme coin hype and trading bot utility as a formula that could push it toward 100x performance, reinforcing the excitement surrounding its long-term potential.

Why Snorter Token Matters for Traders

Snorter Token fills a crucial gap in meme token trading by combining speed, automation, and reliability.

Operating entirely within Telegram, it eliminates multi-platform friction and reduces barriers for retail traders.

Investors can track market movements, execute trades automatically, and respond to new token pools before others, all within a single interface.

As the project continues to roll out features and attract participants, Snorter Token has the potential to redefine Telegram-based trading bots while showcasing the advantages of building on Solana.

Visit Snorter Token

This article has been provided by one of our commercial partners and does not reflect Cryptonomist’s opinion. Please be aware our commercial partners may use affiliate programs to generate revenues through the links on this article.

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

