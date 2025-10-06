แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
The post Singapore is the most ‘crypto obsessed’ country: report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Finance > Singapore is the most ‘crypto obsessed’ country: report Singapore is the world’s most ‘crypto obsessed’ country, a new report has revealed, with the United Arab Emirates and the United States rounding up the top three. The report by ApeX Protocol ranked countries according to growth in adoption over recent years, the share of the population that owns digital assets, internet search activity, and the availability of digital currency ATMs. Singapore scored a perfect 100, with an ownership rate of 24.4% as of 2024, the second highest globally. It marks remarkable growth from 11% of Singaporeans owning digital assets in 2021. The Asian country also ranked first for Internet search activity, with over 120,000 searches, or 2,000 searches for every 100,000 residents. While it topped the latest report, Singapore ranked 15th overall in Chainalysis’ Global Crypto Adoption Index, published in September. Its highest ranking was in DeFi value received at 13th. Source: ApeX Protocol Singapore has become one of the global hubs for tokenization, with the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) setting the pace with Project Guardian. The tokenization project boasts global giants, including Standard Chartered (NASDAQ: SCBFF), Citi (NASDAQ: C), HSBC (NASDAQ: HSBC), S&P Global (NASDAQ: SPGI), UBS (NASDAQ: UBS), and Moody’s (NASDAQ: MCO), as members. Singapore is also positioning itself as a leader in the emerging stablecoins sector, and this week, it beat rival Hong Kong in launching the first stablecoin pegged to its Singaporean dollar (SGD). Local stablecoin firm StraitsX, which launched the XSGD stablecoin, says it “enhances Singapore’s appeal as a hub for both global capital markets and Asia’s digital economy.” UAE tops ownership, US leads in ATMs At a composite score of 99.7, the UAE ranked second after Singapore. The Middle Eastern country topped the digital asset ownership charts at… The post Singapore is the most ‘crypto obsessed’ country: report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Finance > Singapore is the most ‘crypto obsessed’ country: report Singapore is the world’s most ‘crypto obsessed’ country, a new report has revealed, with the United Arab Emirates and the United States rounding up the top three. The report by ApeX Protocol ranked countries according to growth in adoption over recent years, the share of the population that owns digital assets, internet search activity, and the availability of digital currency ATMs. Singapore scored a perfect 100, with an ownership rate of 24.4% as of 2024, the second highest globally. It marks remarkable growth from 11% of Singaporeans owning digital assets in 2021. The Asian country also ranked first for Internet search activity, with over 120,000 searches, or 2,000 searches for every 100,000 residents. While it topped the latest report, Singapore ranked 15th overall in Chainalysis’ Global Crypto Adoption Index, published in September. Its highest ranking was in DeFi value received at 13th. Source: ApeX Protocol Singapore has become one of the global hubs for tokenization, with the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) setting the pace with Project Guardian. The tokenization project boasts global giants, including Standard Chartered (NASDAQ: SCBFF), Citi (NASDAQ: C), HSBC (NASDAQ: HSBC), S&P Global (NASDAQ: SPGI), UBS (NASDAQ: UBS), and Moody’s (NASDAQ: MCO), as members. Singapore is also positioning itself as a leader in the emerging stablecoins sector, and this week, it beat rival Hong Kong in launching the first stablecoin pegged to its Singaporean dollar (SGD). Local stablecoin firm StraitsX, which launched the XSGD stablecoin, says it “enhances Singapore’s appeal as a hub for both global capital markets and Asia’s digital economy.” UAE tops ownership, US leads in ATMs At a composite score of 99.7, the UAE ranked second after Singapore. The Middle Eastern country topped the digital asset ownership charts at…

Singapore is the most ‘crypto obsessed’ country: report

โดย: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 17:03
COM
COM$0.005666-4.62%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0002932-18.21%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
ApeX Protocol
APEX$0.801-1.51%
4
4$0.0536-9.39%
  1. Homepage
  2. >
  3. News
  4. >
  5. Finance
  6. >
  7. Singapore is the most ‘crypto obsessed’ country: report

Singapore is the world’s most ‘crypto obsessed’ country, a new report has revealed, with the United Arab Emirates and the United States rounding up the top three.

The report by ApeX Protocol ranked countries according to growth in adoption over recent years, the share of the population that owns digital assets, internet search activity, and the availability of digital currency ATMs.

Singapore scored a perfect 100, with an ownership rate of 24.4% as of 2024, the second highest globally. It marks remarkable growth from 11% of Singaporeans owning digital assets in 2021.

The Asian country also ranked first for Internet search activity, with over 120,000 searches, or 2,000 searches for every 100,000 residents.

While it topped the latest report, Singapore ranked 15th overall in Chainalysis’ Global Crypto Adoption Index, published in September. Its highest ranking was in DeFi value received at 13th.

Source: ApeX Protocol

Singapore has become one of the global hubs for tokenization, with the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) setting the pace with Project Guardian. The tokenization project boasts global giants, including Standard Chartered (NASDAQ: SCBFF), Citi (NASDAQ: C), HSBC (NASDAQ: HSBC), S&P Global (NASDAQ: SPGI), UBS (NASDAQ: UBS), and Moody’s (NASDAQ: MCO), as members.

Singapore is also positioning itself as a leader in the emerging stablecoins sector, and this week, it beat rival Hong Kong in launching the first stablecoin pegged to its Singaporean dollar (SGD). Local stablecoin firm StraitsX, which launched the XSGD stablecoin, says it “enhances Singapore’s appeal as a hub for both global capital markets and Asia’s digital economy.”

UAE tops ownership, US leads in ATMs

At a composite score of 99.7, the UAE ranked second after Singapore. The Middle Eastern country topped the digital asset ownership charts at 25.3%. According to ApeX, ownership has surged 210% since 2019, with clearer regulations and a push by the government to foster adoption credited for the uptake.

The U.S. ranked third overall, scoring 98.5, and led in ATM availability by a significant margin. The country is home to over 30,000 digital asset ATMs, nearly 10 times as many as second-placed Canada, which has 3,700. It accounts for almost 80% of all digital currency ATMs globally.

In the Chainalysis ranking, the U.S. placed second globally, behind only India, and moved up two spots from its 2024 position.

Canada and Turkey rounded up the top five. The former’s strong ATM presence contributed to its ranking, with the latter’s high digital asset ownership of 19.3% placing it in third globally.

Commenting on the report, a spokesperson for ApeX said it proved that “crypto is no longer on the fringe.

“It’s becoming part of how countries define their financeal future, not just as an investment, but as a reflection of how people engage with technology, money, and trust in the digital age.”

DBS: Hong Kong’s ‘harsh’ stablecoin laws limit derivatives trading

Elsewhere, Sebastian Paredes, the CEO of DBS Bank’s (NASDAQ: DBSDY) Hong Kong operations, claims that the city’s strict laws have limited the use of stablecoins in derivatives trading on blockchain platforms.

Speaking at a recent event, Paredes informed attendees that Hong Kong’s stablecoin framework, which took effect on August 1, has imposed stringent Know Your Customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) standards on stablecoin issuers, thereby restricting their use in certain financial applications.

Paredes joins a host of other leaders who have criticized the Stablecoin Ordinance as too harsh, especially on smaller players. Industry sources have revealed that several interested applicants have withdrawn from the licensing race and are awaiting the outcome to see how major players like Ant Group and JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) fare.

This skepticism was reflected in the license applications, as according to the HKMA, only 36 institutions applied for the stablecoin license in September, less than half the applications in August. While it didn’t reveal the identity of the applicants, it claimed they included banks, tech firms, and payment service providers.

The city expects to issue its first batch of stablecoin licenses in early 2026, revealed Christopher Hui, the Treasury Secretary.

While DBS (NASDAQ: DBSDY) expects the stablecoin regime to deter some companies, the Singaporean bank will continue to build stablecoin infrastructure in Hong Kong, Paredes said.

Watch | MiCA and the Future of Stablecoins: What Comes Next for Tether?

title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” referrerpolicy=”strict-origin-when-cross-origin” allowfullscreen=””>

Source: https://coingeek.com/singapore-is-the-most-crypto-obsessed-country-report/

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

The post Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In recent crypto news, Stephen Miran swore in as the latest Federal Reserve governor on September 16, 2025, slipping into the board’s last open spot right before the Federal Open Market Committee kicks off its two-day rate discussion. Traders are betting heavily on a 25-basis-point trim, which would bring the federal funds rate down to 4.00%-4.25%, based on CME FedWatch Tool figures from September 15, 2025. Miran, who’s been Trump’s top economic advisor and a supporter of his trade ideas, joins a seven-member board where just three governors come from Democratic picks, according to the Fed’s records updated that same day. Crypto News: Miran’s Background and Quick Path to Confirmation The Senate greenlit Miran on September 15, 2025, with a tight 48-47 vote, following his nomination on September 2, 2025, as per a recent crypto news update. His stint runs only until January 31, 2026, stepping in for Adriana D. Kugler, who stepped down in August 2025 for reasons not made public. Miran earned his economics Ph.D. from Harvard and worked at the Treasury back in Trump’s first go-around. Afterward, he moved to Hudson Bay Capital Management as an economist, then looped back to the White House in December 2024 to head the Council of Economic Advisers. There, he helped craft Trump’s “reciprocal tariffs” approach, aimed at fixing trade gaps with China and the EU. He wouldn’t quit his White House gig, which irked Senator Elizabeth Warren at the September 7, 2025, confirmation hearings. That limited time frame means Miran gets to cast a vote straight away at the FOMC session starting September 16, 2025. The full board now features Chair Jerome H. Powell (Trump pick, term ends 2026), Vice Chair Philip N. Jefferson (Biden, to 2036), and folks like Lisa D. Cook (Biden, to 2028) and Michael S. Barr…
DAR Open Network
D$0.0195-2.98%
Humanity
H$0.17206+0.10%
Threshold
T$0.01225-2.15%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:14
Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

This study examines how the DevGPT dataset was created, cleaned, and prepared for research into developer–ChatGPT interactions. Drawing from over 16,000 shared GitHub conversations, researchers filtered out duplicates, non-English exchanges, and limited analyses to eight-turn dialogues. The final dataset offers a rich foundation for exploring how developers use ChatGPT within real-world coding workflows.
Ostrich
RICH$2.999-1.60%
RealLink
REAL$0.06404-3.61%
แชร์
Hackernoon2025/11/12 23:30
CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

The post CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An announcement was made by CME Group, the largest derivatives exchanger worldwide, revealed that it would introduce options for Solana and XRP futures. It is the latest addition to CME crypto derivatives as institutions and retail investors increase their demand for Solana and XRP. CME Expands Crypto Offerings With Solana and XRP Options Launch According to a press release, the launch is scheduled for October 13, 2025, pending regulatory approval. The new products will allow traders to access options on Solana, Micro Solana, XRP, and Micro XRP futures. Expiries will be offered on business days on a monthly, and quarterly basis to provide more flexibility to market players. CME Group said the contracts are designed to meet demand from institutions, hedge funds, and active retail traders. According to Giovanni Vicioso, the launch reflects high liquidity in Solana and XRP futures. Vicioso is the Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products for the CME Group. He noted that the new contracts will provide additional tools for risk management and exposure strategies. Recently, CME XRP futures registered record open interest amid ETF approval optimism, reinforcing confidence in contract demand. Cumberland, one of the leading liquidity providers, welcomed the development and said it highlights the shift beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. FalconX, another trading firm, added that rising digital asset treasuries are increasing the need for hedging tools on alternative tokens like Solana and XRP. High Record Trading Volumes Demand Solana and XRP Futures Solana futures and XRP continue to gain popularity since their launch earlier this year. According to CME official records, many have bought and sold more than 540,000 Solana futures contracts since March. A value that amounts to over $22 billion dollars. Solana contracts hit a record 9,000 contracts in August, worth $437 million. Open interest also set a record at 12,500 contracts.…
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000228-0.86%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00395-3.13%
XRP
XRP$2.3448-2.70%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:39

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

Trump Statue Holding Bitcoin Unveiled Near U.S. Capitol as Crypto Politics Heat Up

Ripple Exec Reveals Why The Bitcoin Price Is So High Now

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,603.57
$101,603.57$101,603.57

-0.62%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,421.66
$3,421.66$3,421.66

-0.19%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$153.47
$153.47$153.47

-1.43%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3440
$2.3440$2.3440

-1.01%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.11451
$0.11451$0.11451

+7.00%