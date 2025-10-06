แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
Shyam Madiraju Film Takes Us To Mumbai Underworld

A poster of Shyam P Madiraju’s Hindi film 55 which focuses on the survival instincts of a pickpocket in the Indian city of Mumbai.

Scott Free Productions

Indian filmmaker Shyam P Madiraju was delighted to have Ridley Scott onboard when they showed interest after watching an incomplete version of 55 – the Hindi film that is out in theatres and is also available on VOD in the US markets. Emraan Hashmi, Rizwan Shaikh, Dhanshree Patil, Harsh Rajendra Rane play lead roles in 55 which is about an orphaned pickpocket in the Indian city of Mumbai. In an exclusive interview, Madiraju talks about getting Bollywood star Hashmi to feature in a negative role, the struggles they faced while making the film, and much more.

Shyam P Madiraju interview on 55

Indian filmmaker Shyam P Madiraju reveals he had been working on 55 for a long time and it was not even completed when it was screened at Busan Film Festival. With Ridley Scott and Paul Feig backing the project, it is now available for the audience to watch. The film is available on AppleTV, Amazon Prime Video, Fandango at Home, YouTube, Comcast, Charter, Cox, DirecTV, Dish, and Vubiquity on VOD.

The story of 55 revolves around an orphaned teenage pickpocket who has been named 55 by the gang lord who runs the pickpocketing racket in Mumbai. The young boy goes through an array of emotions as he deals with the impact of his actions, loyalty, survival, and redemption.

Shyam Madiraju on challenges of making 55, Busan screening

The film was screened at Busan Film Festival in 202o. It was under a different title, and the director says it was also an incomplete version. Asked about the Busan screening of 55, Madiraju says, “We had a tough draw of luck. All the festivals were cancelled around the COVID outbreak. We panicked, sent our film quickly to Busan Film Festival and they embraced it! It was an unfinished cut. I guess they didn’t have many options (That’s why they decided to screen it perhaps). Much like the lead character’s journey, the film also had an unbelievable amount of bad luck cards dealt to it.”

Asked about the title change, he says, “I think (the title was changed) partly because the earlier one was just a temporary title that we had to go with (for Busan).” Does that mean the earlier version had a different focus, perhaps on Hashmi’s character? The filmmaker reminds us that the film screened at Busan was an unfinished one. “We had rushed through it. The time and resources we got to work on the film now made us realize that that the journey of 55 is the single most important one in the story. Hence, it was important for me to be focused on that.”

He also says the shoot was chaotic, challenging, and yet, totally worth it. “Honestly, (the research work was) depressing, and gut-wrenching. There has to be a societal, fundamental change from ground for such situations. Not being able to do that was what made the process very depressing. Then I decided, okay, ‘I can make a film that talks of hope for them’. Perhaps, that way, I can make a difference.”

The film, 55, is backed by Scott Free Productions and FilmSharks. Recalling the time they came onboard, Madiraju says, “I am very blessed that Ridley Scott and Paul Feig saw the unfinished cuts and were incredibly evangelical about it. They have supported my film in the best possible way any filmmaker like me could have asked for. Ridley Scott is the Godzilla of filmmaking. Imagine Godzilla tells you that ‘you’re not half a bad fire breather yourself, (You know you did something good).

Shyam Madiraju on the origin of 55

Madiraju travels back to his childhood and pays respects to the filmmakers he idolizes talking about the origin of his latest film, 55. His earlier life was spent in the Indian cities of Delhi and Mumbai. “To use Satyajit Ray’s terms, both the cities are ultimate Mahanagars (Hindi word for metro cities). They come with their own characteristics and personalities. I call 55 my love letter to the city (Mumbai).”

He adds, “Photography was the genesis of the story. When I was travelling around Mumbai and taking photographs on the streets, I saw a child pickpocketing, and I decided to follow him. He was very combative and angry at first. What startled and impressed me was how quickly he figured that I was not a local. I was impressed by his astute level of perception, he figured it out just with the way I spoke!”

Madiraju recalls that even at the age of eleven, the kid appeared to have more experience than “most human beings would have in nine lifetimes”. He says that this was the point which became the genesis of 55.”

Lamenting he could not help the kid much, he says, “The kid was arrested, and we later got him out on bail. Eventually, we were only able to give them small-term relief.” Madiraju says he brought in the Dickensian sense of survival into the story to give a global appeal to it.

Shyam Madiraju on casting Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi for 55

Madiraju says he discussed and offered the role of the gang lord to many Indian actors, but Hashmi appeared to be the most connected to the story. “He was even willing to take certain leaps of faith required for him to feature in an independent film like this one and essay a role (like the one he has in 55). That was very reassuring. For instance, gray (hair) is a death sentence in Bollywood. Everyone wants to have their hair dyed till they’re 90 years old. But Emraan was fine with it. I will share another example of his dedication. His character has a limp in the film. During our research, we discovered how Kevin Spacey used to put a stone in his boot for his Academy-winning performance in The Usual Suspect. Emraan actively tried it and for the rest of the shoot, he carried the stone in his pocket the entire time. Sometimes, he would even forget to take it out of his shoe!”

Shyam Madiraju on India release for 55

When will the film be released in India? Madiraju assures us that the makers are working on it. “We wanted to start with an American release. The idea that this film is actually going to theaters first. I know that’s not a popular theory anymore. But, I deeply value the collective experience of sitting in a cinema theater and watching a film. I think that shared feeling is what the world needs right now more than anything else.”

Shyam Madiraju’s upcoming films

Madiraju is working on two films, and both are being produced by Ridley Scott. One of them is The Triple Agent, based on a book of the same name written by two-time Pulitzer winning journalist Joby Warrick. Orlando Bloom is attached to play the lead in the film. The second film is The Thing Around My Neck – Mangal Sutra. It is the story of an Indian American woman in her 50s whose husband dies. It is a dark comedy showcasing her response to the husband’s will which is for his mistress.

(This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.)

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/swetakaushal/2025/10/05/ridley-scotts-55-shyam-madiraju-film-takes-us-to-mumbai-underworld/

