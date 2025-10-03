แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
Shiba Price Prediction Going Toward 138% Room, Crypto Analysts Choose Pepeto As The Next 100x Meme Coin

โดย: Coindoo
2025/10/03 08:21
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000496-1.97%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001506-3.83%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00395-2.63%

More eyes are shifting to Pepeto, PEPETO, with some calling it the next 100x meme coin on Ethereum. The label comes from early traction and a plan that leans on utility, not noise.

Thanks to steady presale momentum and a roadmap built around smart tokenomics, investors are weighing SHIB’s potential bounce against Pepeto’s growth lane to find the best crypto investment. Here is how the setups compare.

SHIB Chart Setup Points To 138% Upside

Shiba Inu has spent recent weeks building a base near the $0.000012 area, trading roughly between $0.00001100 and $0.00001360 as a broader foundation forms. That follows a pullback from the Q4 2024 burst toward about $0.000033, a move that left holders cautious while they wait for a decisive breakout.

Signs of life are returning. CoinCodex maps as much as 138% upside over the next year, a path that could retest recent highs if momentum sticks. Technicals back the view, RSI has climbed off oversold zones, and accumulation data points to quiet whale bids. If follow through appears, SHIB could reward patient traders with short term gains.

Shiba Inu Ecosystem Activity Rekindles Interest

Away from the chart, the SHIB ecosystem shows modest progress. Shibarium, the Layer 2 network, continues to expand, daily transactions averaged above 3 million in the past month. Teams are also shipping updates across the Metaverse and ShibaSwap, signs that utility is getting attention beyond hype led trading.

Caution still lingers, the large circulating supply makes explosive upside harder. That is why newer options like Pepeto, PEPETO, enter the discussion as an Ethereum based meme coin with different math.

While SHIB could deliver a 2x or a 3x in the right tape, analysts argue Pepeto’s fundamentals and low presale pricing give it a clearer shot at outsized returns, a stronger meme coin candidate for the new cycle.

Why Analysts Tag Pepeto As The Next 100x Meme Coin

Pepeto is built on Ethereum end to end, offering EVM compatibility and gas free transactions inside PepetoSwap. The plan ships real tools, staking and a cross chain bridge, so holders get more than culture alone.

Presale Momentum And Demo Exchange Launch

The presale has raised over $6.8 million already, with fresh buyers arriving daily. A demo release of the Pepeto exchange sparked waves across Twitter, Telegram, and influencer channels. The product shows the project is tangible and moving quickly.

Staking Rewards

Pepeto offers staking yields up to 223% APY, rewarding early locks. Each presale stage lifts the entry price, so first movers secure better exposure by design. Rather than rely on one time hype, the setup encourages compounding participation.

Scarce Supply And Strengthening Community

With a total supply of 420 trillion mirroring Pepe’s format, Pepeto blends meme appeal with structured tokenomics. The team favored development and transparency over giveaways, a stance long term holders tend to respect.

Where SHIB might manage a clean 2x, many analysts believe Pepeto could be the next meme project to reach a 100x outcome. The timing fits a market rediscovering memes while asking for real utility. Missing that is the kind of regret that lives with you forever. Don’t let pepeto be the opportunity that got away.

How To Buy Pepeto Now

• Connect a MetaMask or Trust Wallet
• Go to the official site, https://pepeto.io
• Choose USDT, ETH, BNB, or a credit card to pay
• Purchase at the current presale price
• Stake tokens for high rewards and hold as the project grows

Conclusion

Shiba Inu’s signals point to a possible 138% rebound, and its ecosystem keeps evolving. For investors looking past the usual top ten, the more asymmetric lane may sit with early projects like Pepeto.

With a working demo exchange, 223% staking rewards, and more than $6.9M raised in presale, Pepeto is gaining traction as a credible 100x contender. The real question is not if SHIB can rise, but whether Pepeto will pass it.

The Pepeto presale is live. To participate, use the official website, https://pepeto.io . As listing nears, some unauthorized platforms may try to misuse the Pepeto name. Verify sources before you act.

Get in now, the Pepeto presale will not wait.

Website, https://pepeto.io

Telegram, https://t.me/pepeto_channel

X, https://x.com/Pepetocoin

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Shiba Price Prediction Going Toward 138% Room, Crypto Analysts Choose Pepeto As The Next 100x Meme Coin appeared first on Coindoo.

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

None
None
None
