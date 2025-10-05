แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
As the fourth quarter of 2025 begins, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is seeing a new wave of momentum courtesy of increasing speculation and token burns. But while Shiba Inu relies on hype, real buzz surrounds Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a utility-oriented DeFi token that most analysts are now saying is the top crypto to invest in. With […]As the fourth quarter of 2025 begins, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is seeing a new wave of momentum courtesy of increasing speculation and token burns. But while Shiba Inu relies on hype, real buzz surrounds Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a utility-oriented DeFi token that most analysts are now saying is the top crypto to invest in. With […]

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Rallies as Q4 2025 Kicks Off, While Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Named the Top Crypto to Buy

โดย: Cryptopolitan
2025/10/05 01:30
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000496-1.97%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00000955-1.86%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0002926-18.19%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006579-3.47%

As the fourth quarter of 2025 begins, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is seeing a new wave of momentum courtesy of increasing speculation and token burns. But while Shiba Inu relies on hype, real buzz surrounds Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a utility-oriented DeFi token that most analysts are now saying is the top crypto to invest in. With its presale Stage 6 already over 55% sold, and backed by 16,750+ holders and $16.8 million+ raised, Mutuum Finance is being supported by its strong foundation of dual lending protocols, real-yield tokenomics, and non-custodial infrastructure. In a market tired of hype moving towards substance, Mutuum Finance stands to have upside leadership over SHIB in the subsequent market cycle.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Holds Key Rebound Level, Can Bulls Seize Control?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) currently trades at a very significant technical level of around $0.0000115, a level that has had a proven track record of holding firm as a good support in past market cycles. With exchange reserves at a near two-year low, pressure to sell appears to be easing, strengthening the argument for a potential rebound from here. If SHIB can sustain this level, an extended rally could ignite fresh momentum into Q4. 

A breakdown below support, however, may bring additional downside targets. While investors debate the next move for SHIB, there are also plenty of long-term players looking at prospects in emerging DeFi project Mutuum Finance (MUTM) that’s generating increasingly higher degrees of interest ahead of the next bull cycle.

Mutuum Finance Presale Frenzy Gains More Momentum

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) sees sharp progress in round six of presale as demand goes through the roof and the project raises over $16.8 million. Early investors are preparing themselves for potentially astronomical profits when the token is released for sale on the open market. Mutuum Finance is also creating new waves for a healthily flourishing DeFi ecosystem with the projected launch of a USD-backed stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain.

In order to fulfill its promise of investor confidence and platform security, Mutuum Finance has signed up with CertiK to roll out a $50,000 USDT Bug Bounty Program. The initiative is calling coders, white-hat hackers, and security researchers to participate to discover bugs rewarded in terms of severity ranging from low and minor to high and critical. The project is supporting community interaction with an early bird $100,000 giveaway, offering an extra motivation to join the presale.

Mutuum Finance Prepares to Launch Lending & Borrowing Protocol

Mutuum Finance publicly announced its preparations for launching its lending and borrowing protocol, an enormous development of its decentralized finance abilities. Scheduled for release on the Sepolia Testnet within V1 in Q4 2025, the protocol will introduce fundamental aspects such as liquidity pool, mtToken, debt token, liquidator bot, and other key features. Supporting ETH and USDT initially for lending, borrowing, and collateral purposes, the platform is focused on a user-friendly and multi-purpose DeFi solution. 

Mutuum Finance protocol architecture is founded on close-order book topology, which will be reducing market risk and constraining illiquidity. Determining the primary parameters of liquidation levels, close-level conditions, and liquidator incentives is to make lending safe and stable. LTV and liquidation ratios are also calculated dynamically in relation to asset volatility, and riskier assets will be imposing more stringent lending terms. In addition to that, multipliers risk-weighted are employed across asset classes in a way as to maximize utmost aggregate resilience, security, and stability with varying market conditions.

Shiba Inu’s Q4 confirms that hype is still alive, but for the investor looking at real utility and enormous potential, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) wins hands down. With the tokens still at just $0.035, over 55% of presale already sold in stage 6, $16.8 million raised, and 16,750+ early adopters onboard, MUTM is building a crushing DeFi platform that has nothing to do with hype. Its two lending protocols, addition of stablecoin, and advanced risk architecture place it with the potential to outperform SHIB, and become one of the top-performing cryptos of the next market cycle.

For more information regarding Mutuum Finance (MUTM) please use the following links:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

The post Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In recent crypto news, Stephen Miran swore in as the latest Federal Reserve governor on September 16, 2025, slipping into the board’s last open spot right before the Federal Open Market Committee kicks off its two-day rate discussion. Traders are betting heavily on a 25-basis-point trim, which would bring the federal funds rate down to 4.00%-4.25%, based on CME FedWatch Tool figures from September 15, 2025. Miran, who’s been Trump’s top economic advisor and a supporter of his trade ideas, joins a seven-member board where just three governors come from Democratic picks, according to the Fed’s records updated that same day. Crypto News: Miran’s Background and Quick Path to Confirmation The Senate greenlit Miran on September 15, 2025, with a tight 48-47 vote, following his nomination on September 2, 2025, as per a recent crypto news update. His stint runs only until January 31, 2026, stepping in for Adriana D. Kugler, who stepped down in August 2025 for reasons not made public. Miran earned his economics Ph.D. from Harvard and worked at the Treasury back in Trump’s first go-around. Afterward, he moved to Hudson Bay Capital Management as an economist, then looped back to the White House in December 2024 to head the Council of Economic Advisers. There, he helped craft Trump’s “reciprocal tariffs” approach, aimed at fixing trade gaps with China and the EU. He wouldn’t quit his White House gig, which irked Senator Elizabeth Warren at the September 7, 2025, confirmation hearings. That limited time frame means Miran gets to cast a vote straight away at the FOMC session starting September 16, 2025. The full board now features Chair Jerome H. Powell (Trump pick, term ends 2026), Vice Chair Philip N. Jefferson (Biden, to 2036), and folks like Lisa D. Cook (Biden, to 2028) and Michael S. Barr…
DAR Open Network
D$0.0195-2.98%
Humanity
H$0.17206+0.10%
Threshold
T$0.01225-2.15%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:14
Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

This study examines how the DevGPT dataset was created, cleaned, and prepared for research into developer–ChatGPT interactions. Drawing from over 16,000 shared GitHub conversations, researchers filtered out duplicates, non-English exchanges, and limited analyses to eight-turn dialogues. The final dataset offers a rich foundation for exploring how developers use ChatGPT within real-world coding workflows.
Ostrich
RICH$2.999-1.60%
RealLink
REAL$0.06404-3.61%
แชร์
Hackernoon2025/11/12 23:30
CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

The post CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An announcement was made by CME Group, the largest derivatives exchanger worldwide, revealed that it would introduce options for Solana and XRP futures. It is the latest addition to CME crypto derivatives as institutions and retail investors increase their demand for Solana and XRP. CME Expands Crypto Offerings With Solana and XRP Options Launch According to a press release, the launch is scheduled for October 13, 2025, pending regulatory approval. The new products will allow traders to access options on Solana, Micro Solana, XRP, and Micro XRP futures. Expiries will be offered on business days on a monthly, and quarterly basis to provide more flexibility to market players. CME Group said the contracts are designed to meet demand from institutions, hedge funds, and active retail traders. According to Giovanni Vicioso, the launch reflects high liquidity in Solana and XRP futures. Vicioso is the Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products for the CME Group. He noted that the new contracts will provide additional tools for risk management and exposure strategies. Recently, CME XRP futures registered record open interest amid ETF approval optimism, reinforcing confidence in contract demand. Cumberland, one of the leading liquidity providers, welcomed the development and said it highlights the shift beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. FalconX, another trading firm, added that rising digital asset treasuries are increasing the need for hedging tools on alternative tokens like Solana and XRP. High Record Trading Volumes Demand Solana and XRP Futures Solana futures and XRP continue to gain popularity since their launch earlier this year. According to CME official records, many have bought and sold more than 540,000 Solana futures contracts since March. A value that amounts to over $22 billion dollars. Solana contracts hit a record 9,000 contracts in August, worth $437 million. Open interest also set a record at 12,500 contracts.…
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000228-0.86%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00395-3.13%
XRP
XRP$2.3448-2.70%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:39

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

Trump Statue Holding Bitcoin Unveiled Near U.S. Capitol as Crypto Politics Heat Up

Ripple Exec Reveals Why The Bitcoin Price Is So High Now

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,598.62
$101,598.62$101,598.62

-0.62%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,419.65
$3,419.65$3,419.65

-0.24%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$153.42
$153.42$153.42

-1.47%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3448
$2.3448$2.3448

-0.98%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.11439
$0.11439$0.11439

+6.89%