The meme coin battleground is heating up once again, with Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) in the spotlight as one of the longest-standing players in the sector. While the community eagerly follows every Shiba Inu news update and the latest developments around Shibarium, another project is stealing the conversation: Layer Brett ($LBRETT). Analysts are already speculating […] The post Shiba Inu News: Why Layer Brett Might Beat SHIB To $20 Billion Market Cap appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Shiba Inu News: Why Layer Brett Might Beat SHIB To $20 Billion Market Cap

โดย: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/05 23:30
The meme coin battleground is heating up once again, with Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) in the spotlight as one of the longest-standing players in the sector. While the community eagerly follows every Shiba Inu news update and the latest developments around Shibarium, another project is stealing the conversation: Layer Brett ($LBRETT).

Analysts are already speculating that $LBRETT could outpace Shiba Inu Coin and hit a $20 billion market cap faster. The rivalry is becoming impossible to ignore.

Shiba Inu News: Can SHIB Scale to New Highs?

The latest Shiba Inu news has been dominated by ecosystem expansion. Shibarium continues to gain traction, with developers building dApps, NFTs, and DeFi applications on its network. Loyalists remain convinced that Shiba Inu Coin will eventually revisit the highs it set during the last bull cycle. If adoption and token burns align, some forecasts put SHIB’s path toward a multi-billion-dollar valuation back in play.

Yet challenges remain. With a massive circulating supply and limited token utility beyond speculation, SHIB’s ability to maintain momentum often relies on community hype and coordinated burns. While SHIB has secured its place as a meme giant, critics argue that the next true exponential winner may not be an established name.

Why Layer Brett Is Grabbing Attention

In the shadow of SHIB’s dominance, Layer Brett is positioning itself as the next wave of meme innovation. At a presale entry of just $0.0058, the project is pitching itself as more than just hype — it’s launching as an Ethereum Layer 2 with 10,000 TPS throughput and gas fees around $0.001. This makes LBRETT one of the few meme tokens building actual infrastructure to back its community.

The roadmap also includes NFT and DeFi integrations, as well as a lucrative staking program delivering around 600% APY for early backers. Add in a $1 million giveaway, and Layer Brett is engineering the kind of momentum most presales only dream of. Analysts are already floating the possibility that its market cap could soar to $20 billion when public fever grips, eclipsing the growth rate of even Shiba Inu Coin during its breakout.

Shiba Inu Coin vs. Layer Brett: The Market Cap Race

For traders, the choice is shaping up to be one of legacy versus novelty. SHIB offers history, community, and brand power. But Shiba Inu news updates increasingly focus on ecosystem maintenance rather than breakout innovation. By contrast, LBRETT is new, aggressive, and designed to capture retail FOMO before its presale window closes.

Hitting a $20 billion market cap may sound like a tall order for any meme coin, but that’s exactly what SHIB did during its run in 2021. With Layer Brett entering the market at a low base and stacking presale incentives, many traders believe the odds of it matching — or even surpassing — SHIB’s trajectory are stronger than most expect.

Where Traders Are Heading Now

Both SHIB and LBRETT command attention, but the narratives are shifting. While SHIB remains a household name in crypto and one of the top community-driven projects in the market, the high-growth speculation is leaning toward Layer Brett. For traders looking to turn small bags into life-changing wins, the presale momentum of LBRETT has become too tempting to ignore.

With LBRETT available for throwaway prices at $0.0058, and staking incentives that are falling, traders are scrambling to secure their piece of the cake. The time to act is now and join the Layer Brett presale!

Discover More About Layer Brett (LBRETT):

Presale: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

The post Shiba Inu News: Why Layer Brett Might Beat SHIB To $20 Billion Market Cap appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

