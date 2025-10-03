Senator Ted Cruz Opposes Privacy Bill Aimed at Stopping Doxxing of Americans

TLDR

Ted Cruz blocked a privacy bill aimed at protecting Americans from data brokers selling personal information.

Cruz argued that the bill, Senate Bill 2850, would limit access to critical data needed by law enforcement.

Cruz expressed willingness to work with Senator Ron Wyden on refining the privacy bill.

The privacy bill focuses on preventing doxxing and protecting personal information from criminal use.

Cruz also rejected a narrower version of the bill, Senate Bill 2851, which focused on lawmakers and survivors of violence.

US Senator Ted Cruz of Texas has blocked a privacy bill designed to shield Americans from data brokers. The bill, Senate Bill 2850, introduced by Democrat Senator Ron Wyden, aims to stop the sale of personal data. Cruz, however, argues that the legislation needs revisions, particularly regarding law enforcement access to critical data.

Ted Cruz Rejects Privacy Bills, Seeks Revisions

On Wednesday, Cruz became the only US senator to object to Wyden’s privacy bill. He argued that some data needs to remain accessible for law enforcement efforts, especially to track convicted sex offenders. Cruz claimed that limiting access to this data could compromise efforts to protect children from potential harm.

While Wyden’s bill focuses on safeguarding Americans from doxxing, Cruz emphasized that the bill’s current form was not practical. Cruz acknowledged the bill’s good intentions but said it needs more refinement.

Cruz also rejected a more limited privacy bill introduced by Wyden immediately after. Senate Bill 2851 aimed to extend protections specifically to federal lawmakers, state officials, and survivors of sexual assault. Cruz argued that even this narrower bill did not strike the right balance and needed adjustments.

Despite his objections, Cruz expressed willingness to work with Wyden on the bill. He stressed that he did not want Congress to “fail to take reasonable common-sense steps” regarding privacy. Cruz suggested that a more refined solution could be reached with further collaboration, but only after more careful consideration.

Crypto Community and the Push for Privacy Protection

Privacy remains a pressing concern within the cryptocurrency community, where surveillance is a constant worry. Cruz, a vocal opponent of central bank digital currencies, sees privacy as a fundamental issue. Reducing the amount of data shared with brokers could also limit the risk of security breaches, a growing threat both domestically and globally.

The crypto community has seen an increasing number of incidents where people are targeted due to their digital asset holdings. In 2025 alone, over 50 attacks have been reported, with many involving criminals accessing victims’ home addresses. These attacks underscore the need for enhanced privacy protections, particularly for high-profile individuals.

While Cruz blocked Wyden’s privacy bills, the senator also launched an investigation into tax practices in the crypto industry. Wyden is investigating Dan Morehead, founder of Pantera Capital, for allegedly avoiding over $100 million in US taxes. Wyden claims Morehead misrepresented his residency status and abused Puerto Rico’s tax system.

