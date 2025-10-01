แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
TLDR Lummis's crypto tax proposal includes a de minimis provision for gains under $300. Crypto lending is set to be excluded from taxable events in proposed legislation. The Senate Finance Committee is working on tax reforms for digital assets. Lummis collaborates with bipartisan support for clearer crypto tax rules. Senator Cynthia Lummis announced that significant [...] The post Senator Lummis Announces Progress on Senate's Crypto Tax Legislation appeared first on CoinCentral.

Senator Lummis Announces Progress on Senate’s Crypto Tax Legislation

โดย: Coincentral
2025/10/01 02:53
TLDR

  • Lummis’s crypto tax proposal includes a de minimis provision for gains under $300.
  • Crypto lending is set to be excluded from taxable events in proposed legislation.
  • The Senate Finance Committee is working on tax reforms for digital assets.
  • Lummis collaborates with bipartisan support for clearer crypto tax rules.

Senator Cynthia Lummis announced that significant progress is being made on the Senate Finance Committee’s efforts to establish clearer tax rules for digital assets. As a staunch advocate for cryptocurrencies, Lummis shared that the committee’s current draft reflects her previous proposals, signaling a step toward modernizing crypto taxation. She emphasized collaboration with bipartisan lawmakers, including Senator Ron Wyden, and affirmed that a hearing on the matter will proceed despite potential government shutdowns.

Senate Finance Committee Progress

The Senate Finance Committee, responsible for crafting tax policies, is actively working on defining the taxation framework for digital assets. Senator Cynthia Lummis, a Republican from Wyoming, has been at the forefront of these efforts, pushing for tax reforms that reflect the growing presence of cryptocurrencies in financial markets.

Lummis revealed that the committee’s draft includes ten provisions, with nine aligning with ideas she has long championed. The progress signals that lawmakers are beginning to address the unique challenges posed by crypto taxation.

Lummis has been vocal about the need for tax clarity surrounding digital assets. In her statements, she expressed confidence that the committee is moving forward with meaningful proposals that reflect the concerns of crypto advocates. “The draft includes 10 things, nine of which are ours,” she noted, emphasizing the alignment between her past suggestions and the committee’s direction.

Key Proposals in Lummis’s Legislation

One of the central proposals in Lummis’s earlier legislation was the introduction of a de minimis provision for digital assets. This provision aims to exclude crypto transactions resulting in gains or losses under $300 from taxation.

Many crypto users have long advocated for such an exemption, arguing that small transactions should not be subject to tax reporting due to the complexity and cost involved in tracking them.

Another crucial component of Lummis’s tax reform proposals is the clarification that digital asset lending should not be considered a taxable event. In her view, crypto lending should be treated similarly to other forms of borrowing, where no taxable event occurs unless there is a change in ownership or an income-generating event.

These ideas reflect her broader vision for simplifying the tax rules surrounding cryptocurrencies and reducing the burden on individuals and businesses engaged in crypto-related activities.

Bipartisan Support for Crypto Tax Reform

Lummis has stressed the importance of bipartisan support in advancing the legislation. She specifically mentioned Senator Ron Wyden, a Democrat from Oregon, as a “great partner” in her efforts. The bipartisan collaboration between Lummis and Wyden highlights a shared interest in creating a regulatory environment that benefits both the cryptocurrency industry and taxpayers.

While the legislation has gained traction among lawmakers from both parties, it still faces challenges in aligning diverse interests. However, Lummis’s work with Wyden and other members of the Senate Finance Committee demonstrates a concerted effort to build consensus around crypto tax reform.

Senate Hearing on Crypto Taxation

In addition to the legislative progress, the Senate Finance Committee is scheduled to hold a hearing titled “Examining the Taxation of Digital Assets” on Wednesday. This hearing will continue as planned, even in the event of a government shutdown. The hearing reflects the increasing focus on digital assets within the broader tax policy discussion, with lawmakers seeking to understand the complexities and opportunities presented by cryptocurrencies.

The hearing will provide an opportunity for experts, stakeholders, and lawmakers to discuss the current state of crypto taxation and potential reforms. As the debate continues to unfold, the outcomes of the committee’s efforts could shape the future of cryptocurrency taxation in the United States.

As the Senate Finance Committee moves closer to finalizing its crypto tax framework, Lummis remains hopeful that her proposals will play a significant role in shaping the future of digital asset taxation. The ongoing collaboration and discussions indicate that progress is being made, though the final legislation will depend on continued negotiations and input from various stakeholders.

The post Senator Lummis Announces Progress on Senate's Crypto Tax Legislation appeared first on CoinCentral.

