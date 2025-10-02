แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
TLDR Coinbase warns IRS is unprepared for the volume of crypto tax filings. Senate hearing discusses the need for clarity on crypto tax exemptions. IRS faces staffing cuts as it tackles growing crypto tax challenges. Lawmakers debate de minimis exemption and tax rules for small crypto gains. During a recent U.S. Senate Finance Committee hearing, [...] The post Senate Hearing Reveals IRS Struggles with Crypto Tax Rules and Reporting appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Coinbase warns IRS is unprepared for the volume of crypto tax filings. Senate hearing discusses the need for clarity on crypto tax exemptions. IRS faces staffing cuts as it tackles growing crypto tax challenges. Lawmakers debate de minimis exemption and tax rules for small crypto gains. During a recent U.S. Senate Finance Committee hearing, [...] The post Senate Hearing Reveals IRS Struggles with Crypto Tax Rules and Reporting appeared first on CoinCentral.

Senate Hearing Reveals IRS Struggles with Crypto Tax Rules and Reporting

โดย: Coincentral
2025/10/02 02:57
GAINS
GAINS$0.01746+4.73%
Union
U$0.00624-0.95%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0002936-18.12%

TLDR

  • Coinbase warns IRS is unprepared for the volume of crypto tax filings.
  • Senate hearing discusses the need for clarity on crypto tax exemptions.
  • IRS faces staffing cuts as it tackles growing crypto tax challenges.
  • Lawmakers debate de minimis exemption and tax rules for small crypto gains.

During a recent U.S. Senate Finance Committee hearing, both the crypto industry and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) faced tough questions regarding the taxation of digital assets. With billions of transactions flowing through exchanges like Coinbase, tax officials may struggle to manage the volume of information. As lawmakers debate potential tax reforms, uncertainties surrounding the industry’s future tax rules remain high.

IRS Faces Challenges with Crypto Tax Filings

At the hearing, Lawrence Zlatkin, Vice President for Tax at Coinbase, expressed concerns about the IRS’s ability to handle the vast amount of information the agency will soon receive. Zlatkin emphasized that Coinbase alone will generate a significant volume of tax data, which could overwhelm the IRS. “We’re going to be testing that in a little while,” he said.

He further pointed out that the sheer number of transactions in the crypto space demands that tax regulations be both clear and manageable.The introduction of new crypto brokerage reporting forms has added to the pressure on the IRS.

The forms are designed to improve transparency in crypto tax filings but raise questions about whether the agency is equipped to process them. With numerous uncertainties surrounding the tax treatment of crypto activities, such as staking gains or small transactions, industry stakeholders continue to wait for clearer guidance from the IRS.

Uncertainty Over Tax Rules Leaves Industry in Limbo

Despite the IRS’s efforts to implement crypto-related tax rules, major questions remain unanswered. One of the key topics discussed at the hearing was the potential for a “de minimis” exemption, which would exclude small-scale transactions from being taxed.

This exemption would benefit both consumers and businesses by reducing the complexity of tracking minor transactions. However, lawmakers have yet to make decisions on this or other key issues, such as whether gains from staking should only be taxed when they are sold.

Senator Mike Crapo, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, acknowledged the lack of clarity in the current tax code. “Our tax code does not provide straightforward answers for many digital asset transactions,” he said. This uncertainty leaves taxpayers and businesses unsure of how to comply with existing tax laws, creating a significant challenge for the crypto industry.

Diverging Views Among Lawmakers on Crypto Taxation

The hearing also saw differing perspectives on how to approach crypto taxation. Democrats focused on the potential for tax avoidance and criticized the efforts of crypto lobbyists pushing for favorable rules. Senator Elizabeth Warren, in particular, raised concerns about crypto billionaires benefiting from tax rules that may favor their interests.

On the other hand, Republicans, including Senator Cynthia Lummis, expressed a desire for more clarity and simplicity in crypto tax regulations. Lummis, who introduced a bill that addresses some of the industry’s tax concerns, argued for a clear threshold for de minimis transactions, such as a $300 exemption. While the bill has been introduced, its future remains uncertain, with no immediate decisions expected from the Senate.

IRS Faces Staffing Cuts Amid Growing Demands

Compounding the challenges facing the IRS is the agency’s internal staffing issues. Recent cuts to the IRS workforce have raised concerns about its ability to manage the increasing workload, particularly in light of the expanding crypto sector. The IRS’s crypto office, which was established to focus on digital asset tax issues, has seen significant turnover, with key officials departing, including Trish Turner, the office’s top official.

These staffing challenges are concerning as the crypto industry continues to grow rapidly, with more transactions and filings expected in the coming years. Without sufficient resources, the IRS may struggle to keep up with the demands of enforcing tax regulations effectively.

Industry’s Call for Tax Exemptions

The crypto industry has raised several specific requests to ease the tax burden on users. Among the key requests is the exclusion of certain small transactions from tax filing requirements, as well as the treatment of stablecoins. The industry also seeks clarification on how rewards from crypto activities, such as staking, should be taxed.

While Senator Lummis’s bill addresses some of these concerns, such as setting a $300 threshold for de minimis transactions, it remains unclear whether the Senate will take up this proposal in the near future. For now, the industry continues to operate in a climate of uncertainty, waiting for the IRS and lawmakers to clarify the tax rules that will govern its future.

The post Senate Hearing Reveals IRS Struggles with Crypto Tax Rules and Reporting appeared first on CoinCentral.

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

The post Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In recent crypto news, Stephen Miran swore in as the latest Federal Reserve governor on September 16, 2025, slipping into the board’s last open spot right before the Federal Open Market Committee kicks off its two-day rate discussion. Traders are betting heavily on a 25-basis-point trim, which would bring the federal funds rate down to 4.00%-4.25%, based on CME FedWatch Tool figures from September 15, 2025. Miran, who’s been Trump’s top economic advisor and a supporter of his trade ideas, joins a seven-member board where just three governors come from Democratic picks, according to the Fed’s records updated that same day. Crypto News: Miran’s Background and Quick Path to Confirmation The Senate greenlit Miran on September 15, 2025, with a tight 48-47 vote, following his nomination on September 2, 2025, as per a recent crypto news update. His stint runs only until January 31, 2026, stepping in for Adriana D. Kugler, who stepped down in August 2025 for reasons not made public. Miran earned his economics Ph.D. from Harvard and worked at the Treasury back in Trump’s first go-around. Afterward, he moved to Hudson Bay Capital Management as an economist, then looped back to the White House in December 2024 to head the Council of Economic Advisers. There, he helped craft Trump’s “reciprocal tariffs” approach, aimed at fixing trade gaps with China and the EU. He wouldn’t quit his White House gig, which irked Senator Elizabeth Warren at the September 7, 2025, confirmation hearings. That limited time frame means Miran gets to cast a vote straight away at the FOMC session starting September 16, 2025. The full board now features Chair Jerome H. Powell (Trump pick, term ends 2026), Vice Chair Philip N. Jefferson (Biden, to 2036), and folks like Lisa D. Cook (Biden, to 2028) and Michael S. Barr…
DAR Open Network
D$0.0195-2.98%
Humanity
H$0.17206+0.10%
Threshold
T$0.01225-2.15%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:14
Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

This study examines how the DevGPT dataset was created, cleaned, and prepared for research into developer–ChatGPT interactions. Drawing from over 16,000 shared GitHub conversations, researchers filtered out duplicates, non-English exchanges, and limited analyses to eight-turn dialogues. The final dataset offers a rich foundation for exploring how developers use ChatGPT within real-world coding workflows.
Ostrich
RICH$2.999-1.60%
RealLink
REAL$0.06404-3.61%
แชร์
Hackernoon2025/11/12 23:30
CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

The post CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An announcement was made by CME Group, the largest derivatives exchanger worldwide, revealed that it would introduce options for Solana and XRP futures. It is the latest addition to CME crypto derivatives as institutions and retail investors increase their demand for Solana and XRP. CME Expands Crypto Offerings With Solana and XRP Options Launch According to a press release, the launch is scheduled for October 13, 2025, pending regulatory approval. The new products will allow traders to access options on Solana, Micro Solana, XRP, and Micro XRP futures. Expiries will be offered on business days on a monthly, and quarterly basis to provide more flexibility to market players. CME Group said the contracts are designed to meet demand from institutions, hedge funds, and active retail traders. According to Giovanni Vicioso, the launch reflects high liquidity in Solana and XRP futures. Vicioso is the Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products for the CME Group. He noted that the new contracts will provide additional tools for risk management and exposure strategies. Recently, CME XRP futures registered record open interest amid ETF approval optimism, reinforcing confidence in contract demand. Cumberland, one of the leading liquidity providers, welcomed the development and said it highlights the shift beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. FalconX, another trading firm, added that rising digital asset treasuries are increasing the need for hedging tools on alternative tokens like Solana and XRP. High Record Trading Volumes Demand Solana and XRP Futures Solana futures and XRP continue to gain popularity since their launch earlier this year. According to CME official records, many have bought and sold more than 540,000 Solana futures contracts since March. A value that amounts to over $22 billion dollars. Solana contracts hit a record 9,000 contracts in August, worth $437 million. Open interest also set a record at 12,500 contracts.…
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000228-0.86%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00395-3.13%
XRP
XRP$2.3448-2.70%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:39

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

Trump Statue Holding Bitcoin Unveiled Near U.S. Capitol as Crypto Politics Heat Up

Ripple Exec Reveals Why The Bitcoin Price Is So High Now

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,520.36
$101,520.36$101,520.36

-0.70%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,415.37
$3,415.37$3,415.37

-0.37%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$153.16
$153.16$153.16

-1.63%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3423
$2.3423$2.3423

-1.08%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.11424
$0.11424$0.11424

+6.75%