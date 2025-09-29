SEC Initiates Deregulation Under Trump’s Directive

Key Points: SEC reduces reporting frequency for public companies, modernizes crypto policies.

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins announced a deregulatory agenda in Washington D.C., 2025, minimizing oversight for public companies and modernizing crypto regulations under the Trump administration’s directive.

This shift is anticipated to spur innovation in crypto markets, fostering growth in sectors like DeFi and tokenized securities, while reducing compliance burdens for corporations.

SEC Moves Towards Semi-Annual Reporting and Crypto Modernization

Paul Atkins announced a regulatory shift to reduce public company reporting requirements and modernize crypto regulations. Appointed by President Trump, Atkins is spearheading efforts to ease Wall Street oversight and bolster crypto integration. These changes are part of the broader deregulatory agenda pushed by the administration.

The SEC’s focus is shifting towards reducing compliance burdens. Public companies may move from quarterly to semi-annual reporting as part of this push. Crypto regulations are also being modernized, aiming to provide clarity and facilitate tokenized securities trading under Project Crypto.

Crypto Markets Respond Positively to Regulatory Changes

Did you know? In the late 1990s, deregulatory initiatives like the repeal of Glass-Steagall led to a surge in capital markets, similar to the current crypto-positive sentiment under SEC’s Project Crypto.

Ethereum (ETH) is currently priced at $4,107.80 with a market cap of $495.82 billion, maintaining a 12.86% dominance in the crypto market. According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum’s trading volume surged by 84.73% in 24 hours, while the currency’s 90-day price climbed by 68.24%.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 13:25 UTC on September 29, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu’s research team highlights potential benefits of the SEC’s regulatory rollback, which is expected to enhance liquidity and innovation. Historical trends suggest easing regulations often lead to increased market entries and potential technological advancements, strengthening the U.S.’s position in the global crypto landscape.