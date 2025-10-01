SEC Elevates Crypto Oversight With Harmonization & Exemptions

SEC prioritizes crypto, signaling shift to unified oversight with CFTC cooperation.

SEC Chair Paul Atkins has formally declared that cryptocurrency regulation now tops the agency’s agenda. In remarks following a joint SEC–CFTC roundtable, Atkins said the U.S. must adopt policy-driven regulation and unified oversight to stay competitive in the global financial arena.

Atkins warned that inconsistent regulation across agencies has driven innovators overseas. He said entrepreneurs often had to juggle “multiple rulebooks” to launch in the U.S. without risking compliance pitfalls. To reverse that, he’s pushing cooperation between the SEC and the CFTC, not consolidation. He emphasized coordination, not merger.

Joint Efforts Between SEC and CFTC

Atkins outlined his views during the SEC-CFTC Joint Roundtable on Harmonization, describing the session as a turning point for U.S. financial markets. He explained that decades of duplication and regulatory conflict were coming to an end. With both agencies now working together, the aim is to provide clarity, reduce duplication, and strengthen investor protection while improving market competitiveness.

The commissioner stated that digital assets are central to this reform. He argued that the ability of the U.S. to lead the digital age depends on whether effective oversight is achieved. According to Atkins, crypto regulation is no longer only about enforcement but also about creating policies that encourage innovation while safeguarding the market.

SEC’s Crypto Oversight Moves From Enforcement to Policy Framework

Atkins pointed to recent steps by the SEC, including innovation exemption rules, as evidence of this policy-driven approach. These exemptions are intended to ease the launch of crypto products by reducing barriers without compromising investor protection.

Industry observers noted that Atkins’s comments align with rising calls from lawmakers, businesses, and investors for regulatory clarity. His remarks indicate that the U.S. is preparing to transition from a situation of enforcement to structured oversight, which may help position the country as a global center for cryptocurrency development.

