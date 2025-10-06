A sharp divide among SEC commissioners is reshaping the crypto custody debate, as Hester Peirce backs new flexibility while Caroline Crenshaw warns of weakened investor protections. New SEC Guidance Spurs Debate on Crypto Custody, Investor Protection, and Oversight U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) commissioners issued opposing views last week regarding a new no-action letter […]
Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/sec-commissioners-disagree-on-crypto-custody-rules-for-registered-advisers-and-funds/