แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
TLDR SBI Ripple Asia, Tobu Top Tours to launch NFT-powered tourism tokens by 2026 Tourism meets blockchain: XRP Ledger tokens + NFTs fuel local economies SBI Ripple, Tobu Top Tours craft blockchain payments for Japan’s tourism NFT souvenirs + local tokens set to transform Japan’s cashless travel scene XRP Ledger-backed platform blends NFTs, tokens, and [...] The post SBI Ripple Asia and Tobu Top Tours Launch Blockchain Payment Vision appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR SBI Ripple Asia, Tobu Top Tours to launch NFT-powered tourism tokens by 2026 Tourism meets blockchain: XRP Ledger tokens + NFTs fuel local economies SBI Ripple, Tobu Top Tours craft blockchain payments for Japan’s tourism NFT souvenirs + local tokens set to transform Japan’s cashless travel scene XRP Ledger-backed platform blends NFTs, tokens, and [...] The post SBI Ripple Asia and Tobu Top Tours Launch Blockchain Payment Vision appeared first on CoinCentral.

SBI Ripple Asia and Tobu Top Tours Launch Blockchain Payment Vision

โดย: Coincentral
2025/10/01 02:00
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0006166+4.65%
NFT
NFT$0.0000003989-1.01%
XRP
XRP$2.3381-3.06%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00291--%

TLDR

  • SBI Ripple Asia, Tobu Top Tours to launch NFT-powered tourism tokens by 2026
  • Tourism meets blockchain: XRP Ledger tokens + NFTs fuel local economies
  • SBI Ripple, Tobu Top Tours craft blockchain payments for Japan’s tourism
  • NFT souvenirs + local tokens set to transform Japan’s cashless travel scene
  • XRP Ledger-backed platform blends NFTs, tokens, and regional growth plans

SBI Ripple Asia and Tobu Top Tours have signed an agreement to co-develop a blockchain payment platform. The initiative combines proprietary tokens with NFTs, enabling seamless transactions across tourism, regional economies, and the entertainment sector. Both companies aim to roll out their platform in the first half of 2026.

XRP Ledger to Power Secure, Token-Based Transactions

The blockchain payment platform will use XRP Ledger technology to issue fast, low-cost, and secure proprietary tokens. These tokens will operate within closed ecosystems, enabling users to pay for services such as lodging, dining, and shopping. By embedding NFT features, the platform also enhances the value of each transaction.

Tobu Top Tours will focus on onboarding partners and managing marketing campaigns linked to NFTs. In parallel, SBI Ripple Asia will handle token issuance and infrastructure development using blockchain payment systems. Together, they aim to create region-specific tokens that support cashless tourism while driving local economic activity.

This joint venture leverages blockchain payment innovation to anchor users in local ecosystems. With token usage confined to select regions or communities, spending stays localized. This structure promotes financial circulation in targeted economies and deepens customer engagement.

Blockchain Payment Use in Tourism and Regional Development

The platform aims to transform Japan’s tourism industry through blockchain payment systems. Tourists will use area-specific tokens that function exclusively within designated shopping districts and destinations. This approach simplifies payment processes and strengthens financial loops within host regions.

NFTs will accompany transactions as digital souvenirs or vouchers for future travel services. These added-value items aim to encourage repeat visits and foster long-term connections with the region among travelers. The system thus enables a persistent digital tie between consumers and locations.

This method allows businesses to operate on a transparent digital network. Each transaction remains verifiable on the XRP Ledger, reducing friction and enhancing trust. The companies believe this can support not only tourists but also local merchants and economies on a larger scale.

Fan Economy and Disaster Support Join Payment Network

The blockchain payment framework includes applications for fan engagement and disaster recovery. In fan communities, sports teams and artists often issue custom tokens that are usable at events or for exclusive merchandise. NFT membership cards will unlock perks and experiences based on the activity of the associated tokens.

This model not only boosts fan interaction but also introduces new digital revenue streams. It deepens brand loyalty while facilitating flexible spending options at community events. The system is built to operate within each community’s ecosystem, ensuring targeted value delivery.

The platform supports disaster-stricken areas by enabling donations via regional tokens. These funds can only be spent locally, ensuring that they directly support area-specific recovery efforts. Transparency and traceability are guaranteed through the blockchain payment structure, increasing donor confidence.

The collaboration between SBI Ripple Asia and Tobu Top Tours brings blockchain payment systems into new sectors. By combining NFTs, digital tokens, and localized economies, the initiative builds a comprehensive vision for future digital payments. The project’s development continues with full-scale operations expected in early 2026.

 

The post SBI Ripple Asia and Tobu Top Tours Launch Blockchain Payment Vision appeared first on CoinCentral.

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

The post Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In recent crypto news, Stephen Miran swore in as the latest Federal Reserve governor on September 16, 2025, slipping into the board’s last open spot right before the Federal Open Market Committee kicks off its two-day rate discussion. Traders are betting heavily on a 25-basis-point trim, which would bring the federal funds rate down to 4.00%-4.25%, based on CME FedWatch Tool figures from September 15, 2025. Miran, who’s been Trump’s top economic advisor and a supporter of his trade ideas, joins a seven-member board where just three governors come from Democratic picks, according to the Fed’s records updated that same day. Crypto News: Miran’s Background and Quick Path to Confirmation The Senate greenlit Miran on September 15, 2025, with a tight 48-47 vote, following his nomination on September 2, 2025, as per a recent crypto news update. His stint runs only until January 31, 2026, stepping in for Adriana D. Kugler, who stepped down in August 2025 for reasons not made public. Miran earned his economics Ph.D. from Harvard and worked at the Treasury back in Trump’s first go-around. Afterward, he moved to Hudson Bay Capital Management as an economist, then looped back to the White House in December 2024 to head the Council of Economic Advisers. There, he helped craft Trump’s “reciprocal tariffs” approach, aimed at fixing trade gaps with China and the EU. He wouldn’t quit his White House gig, which irked Senator Elizabeth Warren at the September 7, 2025, confirmation hearings. That limited time frame means Miran gets to cast a vote straight away at the FOMC session starting September 16, 2025. The full board now features Chair Jerome H. Powell (Trump pick, term ends 2026), Vice Chair Philip N. Jefferson (Biden, to 2036), and folks like Lisa D. Cook (Biden, to 2028) and Michael S. Barr…
DAR Open Network
D$0.0195-2.98%
Humanity
H$0.17206+0.10%
Threshold
T$0.01225-2.15%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:14
Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

This study examines how the DevGPT dataset was created, cleaned, and prepared for research into developer–ChatGPT interactions. Drawing from over 16,000 shared GitHub conversations, researchers filtered out duplicates, non-English exchanges, and limited analyses to eight-turn dialogues. The final dataset offers a rich foundation for exploring how developers use ChatGPT within real-world coding workflows.
Ostrich
RICH$2.999-1.60%
RealLink
REAL$0.06404-3.61%
แชร์
Hackernoon2025/11/12 23:30
CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

The post CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An announcement was made by CME Group, the largest derivatives exchanger worldwide, revealed that it would introduce options for Solana and XRP futures. It is the latest addition to CME crypto derivatives as institutions and retail investors increase their demand for Solana and XRP. CME Expands Crypto Offerings With Solana and XRP Options Launch According to a press release, the launch is scheduled for October 13, 2025, pending regulatory approval. The new products will allow traders to access options on Solana, Micro Solana, XRP, and Micro XRP futures. Expiries will be offered on business days on a monthly, and quarterly basis to provide more flexibility to market players. CME Group said the contracts are designed to meet demand from institutions, hedge funds, and active retail traders. According to Giovanni Vicioso, the launch reflects high liquidity in Solana and XRP futures. Vicioso is the Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products for the CME Group. He noted that the new contracts will provide additional tools for risk management and exposure strategies. Recently, CME XRP futures registered record open interest amid ETF approval optimism, reinforcing confidence in contract demand. Cumberland, one of the leading liquidity providers, welcomed the development and said it highlights the shift beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. FalconX, another trading firm, added that rising digital asset treasuries are increasing the need for hedging tools on alternative tokens like Solana and XRP. High Record Trading Volumes Demand Solana and XRP Futures Solana futures and XRP continue to gain popularity since their launch earlier this year. According to CME official records, many have bought and sold more than 540,000 Solana futures contracts since March. A value that amounts to over $22 billion dollars. Solana contracts hit a record 9,000 contracts in August, worth $437 million. Open interest also set a record at 12,500 contracts.…
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000228-0.86%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00395-3.13%
XRP
XRP$2.3448-2.70%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:39

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

Trump Statue Holding Bitcoin Unveiled Near U.S. Capitol as Crypto Politics Heat Up

Ripple Exec Reveals Why The Bitcoin Price Is So High Now

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,440.48
$101,440.48$101,440.48

-0.78%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,412.67
$3,412.67$3,412.67

-0.45%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$152.94
$152.94$152.94

-1.77%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3393
$2.3393$2.3393

-1.21%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.11388
$0.11388$0.11388

+6.41%