Samsung Expands Coinbase Partnership for Galaxy Users

Samsung Wallet Users Gain Exclusive Crypto Benefits Samsung Electronics has expanded its partnership with Coinbase, giving Galaxy device users in the US new ways to access cryptocurrency. As part of the collaboration, Samsung Wallet users will enjoy several exclusive perks, including a free three-month Coinbase One premium subscription. The subscription provides zero fees on certain trading pairs, increased staking rewards, and access to exclusive offers. New users and traders who have been inactive for six months or more will also receive 25 USDC after completing their first trade on Coinbase. The partnership originally began in July 2025 when Samsung Pay was integrated as a method for depositing funds and purchasing crypto assets on the exchange. Drew Blackard, Senior Vice President of Mobile Product Management at Samsung Electronics America, said,"Millions of Galaxy users rely on their smartphones for everyday tasks that go beyond socializing. Through our partnership with Coinbase, Galaxy users now have a simple and convenient way to access cryptocurrency from an industry leader." Expanded Crypto Features and Future Plans Samsung Wallet users can now view and manage their crypto assets, make bank and peer-to-peer transfers, and securely store digital data, including cryptographic keys. While these features are currently limited to US users, Coinbase noted that the integration will reach over 75 million Galaxy users, with potential expansion into additional markets. Samsung is also actively investing in the Web3 space. For example, it is an investor in the Bastion project, which develops infrastructure for institutional stablecoin issuance, signaling the company's deeper involvement in the crypto ecosystem. By combining Samsung's hardware ecosystem with Coinbase's crypto expertise, users get both convenience and security. The collaboration highlights the growing mainstream adoption of digital assets and the potential for smartphones to become central hubs for financial activity.c Source: https://coinpaper.com/11438/samsung-expands-coinbase-partnership-for-galaxy-users