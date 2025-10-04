แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
Samsung Electronics and Coinbase launched a major expansion of their partnership on October 3, 2025, bringing direct cryptocurrency access to 75 million Galaxy device owners in the United States.

Samsung Expands Coinbase Integration with Direct Crypto Purchases in Galaxy Wallet

โดย: Brave Newcoin
2025/10/04 04:38
Samsung Expands Coinbase Integration with Direct Crypto Purchases in Galaxy Wallet

This marks the largest consumer crypto distribution deal Coinbase has completed and represents Samsung’s most significant push into digital assets to date.

The integration allows Samsung Wallet users to buy, trade, and manage cryptocurrency without downloading separate apps or creating new accounts. Users can now access Coinbase One, a premium membership service, directly through their Galaxy phones.

Two-Phase Partnership Rollout

Samsung and Coinbase first announced their collaboration in late July 2025. That initial phase allowed users to link Samsung Pay as a payment option inside the Coinbase app, making it easier to fund crypto purchases for users in the U.S. and Canada.

The October expansion takes this partnership further by embedding Coinbase services directly into Samsung Wallet. According to Samsung’s announcement, Galaxy users can now view their crypto holdings alongside their payment cards, transit passes, and digital IDs in one unified app.

Drew Blackard, Senior Vice President of Mobile Product Management at Samsung Electronics America, explained the company’s strategy: “Millions of Galaxy users rely on their smartphone to complete everyday tasks, and that goes far beyond communication — it’s paying in-store, unlocking a car, showing an ID, and more.”

What Users Get Access To

Galaxy device owners in the U.S. receive several benefits through this integration:

Coinbase One Membership: Users get a free three-month subscription to Coinbase One, which normally costs between $4.99 and $29.99 per month. This membership includes zero trading fees on select cryptocurrencies, enhanced staking rewards, priority customer support, and account protection against unauthorized access.

Cash Bonus: New users receive a $25 credit after completing their first trade on Coinbase through Samsung Wallet.

Seamless Transactions: The integration eliminates the need to switch between apps or re-enter payment information. Users can purchase crypto directly using Samsung Pay without additional setup.

What Users Get Access To

Source: @coinbase

Samsung Pay also connects to Coinbase accounts, allowing Galaxy owners to make payments using their crypto holdings. This puts digital currency tools in the same place where users already store their everyday payment methods.

Security Features

Samsung Wallet uses multiple security layers to protect user information and assets. The system includes biometric authentication, tokenization, and Samsung Knox, the company’s defense-grade security platform. Sensitive data stays in an embedded secure element on the device, which creates an isolated environment that protects against hacking attempts.

Shan Aggarwal, Chief Business Officer at Coinbase, emphasized the partnership’s scale: “Together with Samsung, we’re pairing their global scale with Coinbase’s trusted platform to deliver the best value for people to access crypto — starting with more than 75 million of Galaxy users across the U.S., and soon around the world.”

Market Response and Timing

Coinbase stock rose approximately 1% to around $376 per share following the announcement, contributing to a 20% weekly gain. The timing coincides with a broader rally in cryptocurrency markets, with Bitcoin briefly crossing $121,000 during early October trading hours.

The partnership arrives as cryptocurrency adoption continues growing among mainstream users. Coinbase stated their mission is “to bring more than a billion people on chain, and that starts with meeting them where they already are: on their phones.”

Global Expansion Plans

While the current rollout focuses on U.S. users, both companies plan to expand the service to international markets in the coming months. The gradual expansion will bring crypto access to millions more Galaxy device owners worldwide.

Samsung has supported cryptocurrency features since 2019, when it first added crypto wallet functionality to its phones through the Knox secure enclave. The company has consistently invested in blockchain technology and digital asset integration across its mobile ecosystem.

This partnership positions Samsung ahead of competitors in the mobile crypto space. Apple, despite being a major smartphone manufacturer, has not yet embedded cryptocurrency features into Apple Pay or Apple Wallet, though users can download crypto apps from the App Store.

The Bottom Line

Samsung’s expanded Coinbase integration removes traditional barriers that have kept many people from exploring cryptocurrency. By embedding crypto services into a wallet app that millions already trust and use daily, Samsung and Coinbase are making digital assets more accessible to mainstream consumers. Whether this approach accelerates crypto adoption among non-technical users remains to be seen, but the infrastructure is now in place for 75 million Americans to access cryptocurrency without leaving their familiar mobile payment app.

