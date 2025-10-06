แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
The post SACHI Brings High-End Gaming to Any Screen appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SACHI eliminates the barriers of downloads, wallets, and hardware with pixel-streamed Unreal Engine 5 experiences. It gives players AAA immersion in seconds. Sofia, Bulgaria – In a world where most AAA games demand hours of downloads, large patches, and high-end PCs or consoles, SACHI is breaking the mold. The immersive Web3 gaming universe has unveiled its pixel-streamed experience. It allows anyone, anywhere, to open a browser and dive into Unreal Engine 5-quality gameplay instantly. No installs, no wallets, and no friction; just pure gaming. This breakthrough positions SACHI as a category-defining platform in the competitive gaming and Web3 space. The philosophy is simple: let players feel the fun first. With SACHI’s “open in seconds” design, new audiences don’t have to commit time, money, or even have crypto knowledge. Sponsored The Future of ‘Try Now’ Gaming SACHI’s pixel streaming technology turns any device into a gateway to AAA-quality worlds. Users can choose from high-performance gaming rigs to older laptops and mobile phones. Players simply click and play, streaming SACHI’s cutting-edge environments directly to their screens. This approach flips the traditional onboarding model on its head. Instead of long setup times or mandatory wallet connections, SACHI invites players to jump straight into the action. Once immersed, users can choose to connect a wallet, claim rewards, or unlock the deeper Web3 layers of the ecosystem. “SACHI is designed for everyone,” said Jonas Martisius, CEO of SACHI. “We believe the best way to grow gaming is to remove barriers. If someone can open SACHI in seconds, see Unreal Engine 5 visuals on their phone, and immediately feel like part of something bigger, that’s when magic happens. It’s not just a tech achievement; it’s a cultural one.” Sponsored AAA Worlds, Zero Hardware Barriers High-fidelity gaming has historically been locked behind expensive hardware. SACHI’s use of… The post SACHI Brings High-End Gaming to Any Screen appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SACHI eliminates the barriers of downloads, wallets, and hardware with pixel-streamed Unreal Engine 5 experiences. It gives players AAA immersion in seconds. Sofia, Bulgaria – In a world where most AAA games demand hours of downloads, large patches, and high-end PCs or consoles, SACHI is breaking the mold. The immersive Web3 gaming universe has unveiled its pixel-streamed experience. It allows anyone, anywhere, to open a browser and dive into Unreal Engine 5-quality gameplay instantly. No installs, no wallets, and no friction; just pure gaming. This breakthrough positions SACHI as a category-defining platform in the competitive gaming and Web3 space. The philosophy is simple: let players feel the fun first. With SACHI’s “open in seconds” design, new audiences don’t have to commit time, money, or even have crypto knowledge. Sponsored The Future of ‘Try Now’ Gaming SACHI’s pixel streaming technology turns any device into a gateway to AAA-quality worlds. Users can choose from high-performance gaming rigs to older laptops and mobile phones. Players simply click and play, streaming SACHI’s cutting-edge environments directly to their screens. This approach flips the traditional onboarding model on its head. Instead of long setup times or mandatory wallet connections, SACHI invites players to jump straight into the action. Once immersed, users can choose to connect a wallet, claim rewards, or unlock the deeper Web3 layers of the ecosystem. “SACHI is designed for everyone,” said Jonas Martisius, CEO of SACHI. “We believe the best way to grow gaming is to remove barriers. If someone can open SACHI in seconds, see Unreal Engine 5 visuals on their phone, and immediately feel like part of something bigger, that’s when magic happens. It’s not just a tech achievement; it’s a cultural one.” Sponsored AAA Worlds, Zero Hardware Barriers High-fidelity gaming has historically been locked behind expensive hardware. SACHI’s use of…

SACHI Brings High-End Gaming to Any Screen

โดย: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 15:27
COM
COM$0.005874-1.21%
Pixels
PIXEL$0.01371-3.17%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.4307-8.90%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.26911-3.01%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1409-16.23%

SACHI eliminates the barriers of downloads, wallets, and hardware with pixel-streamed Unreal Engine 5 experiences. It gives players AAA immersion in seconds.

Sofia, Bulgaria – In a world where most AAA games demand hours of downloads, large patches, and high-end PCs or consoles, SACHI is breaking the mold. The immersive Web3 gaming universe has unveiled its pixel-streamed experience. It allows anyone, anywhere, to open a browser and dive into Unreal Engine 5-quality gameplay instantly. No installs, no wallets, and no friction; just pure gaming.

This breakthrough positions SACHI as a category-defining platform in the competitive gaming and Web3 space. The philosophy is simple: let players feel the fun first. With SACHI’s “open in seconds” design, new audiences don’t have to commit time, money, or even have crypto knowledge.

Sponsored

The Future of ‘Try Now’ Gaming

SACHI’s pixel streaming technology turns any device into a gateway to AAA-quality worlds. Users can choose from high-performance gaming rigs to older laptops and mobile phones. Players simply click and play, streaming SACHI’s cutting-edge environments directly to their screens.

This approach flips the traditional onboarding model on its head. Instead of long setup times or mandatory wallet connections, SACHI invites players to jump straight into the action. Once immersed, users can choose to connect a wallet, claim rewards, or unlock the deeper Web3 layers of the ecosystem.

“SACHI is designed for everyone,” said Jonas Martisius, CEO of SACHI. “We believe the best way to grow gaming is to remove barriers. If someone can open SACHI in seconds, see Unreal Engine 5 visuals on their phone, and immediately feel like part of something bigger, that’s when magic happens. It’s not just a tech achievement; it’s a cultural one.”

Sponsored

AAA Worlds, Zero Hardware Barriers

High-fidelity gaming has historically been locked behind expensive hardware. SACHI’s use of Unreal Engine 5, paired with pixel streaming, unlocks cinematic graphics and fluid gameplay without requiring a powerful PC. Whether on a school laptop, tablet, or smartphone, the experience is consistent, fast, accessible, and social.

This democratization of AAA experiences means the same product can simultaneously appeal to casual players testing the waters, competitive gamers chasing leaderboards, and Web3 enthusiasts exploring new token utilities. It’s gaming without limits, a quality that travels across devices.

Sponsored

Why This Matters for the Future of Gaming

The ability to “try now” with no friction is more than just a user experience perk; it’s a growth engine. By removing entry barriers, SACHI expands its reach to new audiences who might otherwise skip over Web3 platforms due to complexity or time demands.

For partners and creators, this also opens the door to mass-market campaigns. Imagine clicking a link on social media and instantly entering a live tournament, meme playground, or custom-branded event, all in UE5 quality, without installing a thing.

The implications are clear: frictionless access = faster adoption.

Sponsored

Jump into SACHI today – no installs, no wallets, just instant AAA action in your browser. 

Click, play, and experience the future of gaming anywhere, anytime. 

About SACHI

SACHI is an immersive Web3 competitive gaming universe that merges AAA-quality gameplay with real-time social features and blockchain-powered economies. Built on Unreal Engine 5 and powered by pixel streaming technology, SACHI is accessible on any device without downloads or high-end hardware. 

The platform offers a wide range of original games, competitive tournaments, customizable avatars, NFT-driven economies, and seasonal events, creating a premium, fun, and inclusive gaming world for everyone.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/sachi-gaming-any-screen/

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

The post Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In recent crypto news, Stephen Miran swore in as the latest Federal Reserve governor on September 16, 2025, slipping into the board’s last open spot right before the Federal Open Market Committee kicks off its two-day rate discussion. Traders are betting heavily on a 25-basis-point trim, which would bring the federal funds rate down to 4.00%-4.25%, based on CME FedWatch Tool figures from September 15, 2025. Miran, who’s been Trump’s top economic advisor and a supporter of his trade ideas, joins a seven-member board where just three governors come from Democratic picks, according to the Fed’s records updated that same day. Crypto News: Miran’s Background and Quick Path to Confirmation The Senate greenlit Miran on September 15, 2025, with a tight 48-47 vote, following his nomination on September 2, 2025, as per a recent crypto news update. His stint runs only until January 31, 2026, stepping in for Adriana D. Kugler, who stepped down in August 2025 for reasons not made public. Miran earned his economics Ph.D. from Harvard and worked at the Treasury back in Trump’s first go-around. Afterward, he moved to Hudson Bay Capital Management as an economist, then looped back to the White House in December 2024 to head the Council of Economic Advisers. There, he helped craft Trump’s “reciprocal tariffs” approach, aimed at fixing trade gaps with China and the EU. He wouldn’t quit his White House gig, which irked Senator Elizabeth Warren at the September 7, 2025, confirmation hearings. That limited time frame means Miran gets to cast a vote straight away at the FOMC session starting September 16, 2025. The full board now features Chair Jerome H. Powell (Trump pick, term ends 2026), Vice Chair Philip N. Jefferson (Biden, to 2036), and folks like Lisa D. Cook (Biden, to 2028) and Michael S. Barr…
DAR Open Network
D$0.0195-2.98%
Humanity
H$0.17206+0.10%
Threshold
T$0.01225-2.15%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:14
Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

This study examines how the DevGPT dataset was created, cleaned, and prepared for research into developer–ChatGPT interactions. Drawing from over 16,000 shared GitHub conversations, researchers filtered out duplicates, non-English exchanges, and limited analyses to eight-turn dialogues. The final dataset offers a rich foundation for exploring how developers use ChatGPT within real-world coding workflows.
Ostrich
RICH$2.999-1.60%
RealLink
REAL$0.06404-3.61%
แชร์
Hackernoon2025/11/12 23:30
CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

The post CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An announcement was made by CME Group, the largest derivatives exchanger worldwide, revealed that it would introduce options for Solana and XRP futures. It is the latest addition to CME crypto derivatives as institutions and retail investors increase their demand for Solana and XRP. CME Expands Crypto Offerings With Solana and XRP Options Launch According to a press release, the launch is scheduled for October 13, 2025, pending regulatory approval. The new products will allow traders to access options on Solana, Micro Solana, XRP, and Micro XRP futures. Expiries will be offered on business days on a monthly, and quarterly basis to provide more flexibility to market players. CME Group said the contracts are designed to meet demand from institutions, hedge funds, and active retail traders. According to Giovanni Vicioso, the launch reflects high liquidity in Solana and XRP futures. Vicioso is the Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products for the CME Group. He noted that the new contracts will provide additional tools for risk management and exposure strategies. Recently, CME XRP futures registered record open interest amid ETF approval optimism, reinforcing confidence in contract demand. Cumberland, one of the leading liquidity providers, welcomed the development and said it highlights the shift beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. FalconX, another trading firm, added that rising digital asset treasuries are increasing the need for hedging tools on alternative tokens like Solana and XRP. High Record Trading Volumes Demand Solana and XRP Futures Solana futures and XRP continue to gain popularity since their launch earlier this year. According to CME official records, many have bought and sold more than 540,000 Solana futures contracts since March. A value that amounts to over $22 billion dollars. Solana contracts hit a record 9,000 contracts in August, worth $437 million. Open interest also set a record at 12,500 contracts.…
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000228-0.86%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00395-3.13%
XRP
XRP$2.3448-2.70%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:39

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

Trump Statue Holding Bitcoin Unveiled Near U.S. Capitol as Crypto Politics Heat Up

Ripple Exec Reveals Why The Bitcoin Price Is So High Now

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,458.15
$101,458.15$101,458.15

-0.76%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,414.41
$3,414.41$3,414.41

-0.40%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$152.88
$152.88$152.88

-1.81%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3385
$2.3385$2.3385

-1.24%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.11387
$0.11387$0.11387

+6.41%