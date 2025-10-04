แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
The post S&P 500 up as shutdown delays jobs data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. stock market extended its rally on Friday as Wall Street continued to downplay the government shutdown and as a wave of AI deals added further momentum. Summary Stock market news today is dominated by headlines on rallying Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq. All major indexes hit record highs even as the government shutdown sees a highly anticipated jobs report delayed. Greed dominates sentiment as AI deals lead to increased investor bets on fresh gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 180 points, and the benchmark S&P 500 hovered near its latest all-time high with a 0.28% uptick. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.25%, and the small-cap index, the Russell 2000, added 0.22%. Gains across equities aside, the crypto market has also recorded a significant surge, led by Bitcoin (BTC). Spot gold also remained near record highs. US stock market news: jobs report delayed Friday, Oct. 3, was a highly anticipated date until the U.S. government entered a shutdown and put the expected release of the September jobs report in jeopardy. As such, the market has largely not cracked after the Bureau of Labor Statistics failed to release the key monthly employment report. While the jobs data represent a metric that policymakers, including the Federal Reserve, closely watch, its delay has put more weight on the recently released ADP private payrolls report. The private jobs data further signaled a slowdown in the U.S. labor market. In September, the private sector saw a 32,000-job decline in hiring. Analysts say stock market in "manic" zone The S&P 500 led the intraday gains after yet another march to a new high. The index has hit a new record 27 times since June. With the stock market showing no signs of an immediate slowdown, market experts say investor greed…

S&P 500 up as shutdown delays jobs data

2025/10/04 02:42
The U.S. stock market extended its rally on Friday as Wall Street continued to downplay the government shutdown and as a wave of AI deals added further momentum.

Summary

  • Stock market news today is dominated by headlines on rallying Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq.
  • All major indexes hit record highs even as the government shutdown sees a highly anticipated jobs report delayed.
  • Greed dominates sentiment as AI deals lead to increased investor bets on fresh gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 180 points, and the benchmark S&P 500 hovered near its latest all-time high with a 0.28% uptick. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.25%, and the small-cap index, the Russell 2000, added 0.22%.

Gains across equities aside, the crypto market has also recorded a significant surge, led by Bitcoin (BTC). Spot gold also remained near record highs.

US stock market news: jobs report delayed

Friday, Oct. 3, was a highly anticipated date until the U.S. government entered a shutdown and put the expected release of the September jobs report in jeopardy. As such, the market has largely not cracked after the Bureau of Labor Statistics failed to release the key monthly employment report.

While the jobs data represent a metric that policymakers, including the Federal Reserve, closely watch, its delay has put more weight on the recently released ADP private payrolls report. The private jobs data further signaled a slowdown in the U.S. labor market.

In September, the private sector saw a 32,000-job decline in hiring.

Analysts say stock market in “manic” zone

The S&P 500 led the intraday gains after yet another march to a new high.

The index has hit a new record 27 times since June. With the stock market showing no signs of an immediate slowdown, market experts say investor greed is pushing the major indexes deep into a “manic” zone.

Bloomberg reported on Friday that a sentiment gauge shows stocks have rallied into “a manic” zone. This zone signals Wall Street has stretched its exuberance.

However, analysts say investors continue to bet on more gains and are shrugging off would-be signs of a top. Despite the government shutdown and related developments, investors are betting on the stock rally to have another leg up.

Investors bet on AI surge

Artificial intelligence related deals, including one that has OpenAI’s valuation at $500 billion to become the world’s most valuable startup, have buoyed bulls. Nvidia, Intel, Hitachi, and Fujitsu are some of the companies involved in the latest AI deals, with these developments dominating stock market news headlines on Friday.

Joe Gilbert, a portfolio manager at Integrity Asset Management, sees the rally as a “tsunami” that bears cannot stop at the moment. Investor bets on AI trades, already at a new high, will likely soar if the Federal Reserve lowers interest rates at its next meeting.

Source: https://crypto.news/stock-market-news-sp-500-extends-rally-as-shutdown-delays-jobs-report/

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

The post Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In recent crypto news, Stephen Miran swore in as the latest Federal Reserve governor on September 16, 2025, slipping into the board’s last open spot right before the Federal Open Market Committee kicks off its two-day rate discussion. Traders are betting heavily on a 25-basis-point trim, which would bring the federal funds rate down to 4.00%-4.25%, based on CME FedWatch Tool figures from September 15, 2025. Miran, who’s been Trump’s top economic advisor and a supporter of his trade ideas, joins a seven-member board where just three governors come from Democratic picks, according to the Fed’s records updated that same day. Crypto News: Miran’s Background and Quick Path to Confirmation The Senate greenlit Miran on September 15, 2025, with a tight 48-47 vote, following his nomination on September 2, 2025, as per a recent crypto news update. His stint runs only until January 31, 2026, stepping in for Adriana D. Kugler, who stepped down in August 2025 for reasons not made public. Miran earned his economics Ph.D. from Harvard and worked at the Treasury back in Trump’s first go-around. Afterward, he moved to Hudson Bay Capital Management as an economist, then looped back to the White House in December 2024 to head the Council of Economic Advisers. There, he helped craft Trump’s “reciprocal tariffs” approach, aimed at fixing trade gaps with China and the EU. He wouldn’t quit his White House gig, which irked Senator Elizabeth Warren at the September 7, 2025, confirmation hearings. That limited time frame means Miran gets to cast a vote straight away at the FOMC session starting September 16, 2025. The full board now features Chair Jerome H. Powell (Trump pick, term ends 2026), Vice Chair Philip N. Jefferson (Biden, to 2036), and folks like Lisa D. Cook (Biden, to 2028) and Michael S. Barr…
Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

This study examines how the DevGPT dataset was created, cleaned, and prepared for research into developer–ChatGPT interactions. Drawing from over 16,000 shared GitHub conversations, researchers filtered out duplicates, non-English exchanges, and limited analyses to eight-turn dialogues. The final dataset offers a rich foundation for exploring how developers use ChatGPT within real-world coding workflows.
CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

The post CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An announcement was made by CME Group, the largest derivatives exchanger worldwide, revealed that it would introduce options for Solana and XRP futures. It is the latest addition to CME crypto derivatives as institutions and retail investors increase their demand for Solana and XRP. CME Expands Crypto Offerings With Solana and XRP Options Launch According to a press release, the launch is scheduled for October 13, 2025, pending regulatory approval. The new products will allow traders to access options on Solana, Micro Solana, XRP, and Micro XRP futures. Expiries will be offered on business days on a monthly, and quarterly basis to provide more flexibility to market players. CME Group said the contracts are designed to meet demand from institutions, hedge funds, and active retail traders. According to Giovanni Vicioso, the launch reflects high liquidity in Solana and XRP futures. Vicioso is the Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products for the CME Group. He noted that the new contracts will provide additional tools for risk management and exposure strategies. Recently, CME XRP futures registered record open interest amid ETF approval optimism, reinforcing confidence in contract demand. Cumberland, one of the leading liquidity providers, welcomed the development and said it highlights the shift beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. FalconX, another trading firm, added that rising digital asset treasuries are increasing the need for hedging tools on alternative tokens like Solana and XRP. High Record Trading Volumes Demand Solana and XRP Futures Solana futures and XRP continue to gain popularity since their launch earlier this year. According to CME official records, many have bought and sold more than 540,000 Solana futures contracts since March. A value that amounts to over $22 billion dollars. Solana contracts hit a record 9,000 contracts in August, worth $437 million. Open interest also set a record at 12,500 contracts.…
