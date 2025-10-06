แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
The post Russia’s Ruble-Backed A7A5 Stablecoin Moves $6B Despite U.S. Crackdown appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Russia’s latest blockchain experiment is making headlines.  The ruble-backed A7A5 stablecoin has reportedly moved over $6 billion in cross-border transactions since August – even after U.S. sanctions hit several of its operators. The project, which now holds official recognition under Russian law, shows how Moscow is using crypto to keep trade flowing despite Western restrictions. …The post Russia’s Ruble-Backed A7A5 Stablecoin Moves $6B Despite U.S. Crackdown appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Russia’s latest blockchain experiment is making headlines.  The ruble-backed A7A5 stablecoin has reportedly moved over $6 billion in cross-border transactions since August – even after U.S. sanctions hit several of its operators. The project, which now holds official recognition under Russian law, shows how Moscow is using crypto to keep trade flowing despite Western restrictions. …

Russia’s Ruble-Backed A7A5 Stablecoin Moves $6B Despite U.S. Crackdown

โดย: CoinPedia
2025/10/06 17:26
Union
U$0.00624-0.82%
CROSS
CROSS$0.09649-23.20%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00232-1.69%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.05226+1.83%
Russia To End USDT Trading with New Central Bank Crypto Rules

The post Russia’s Ruble-Backed A7A5 Stablecoin Moves $6B Despite U.S. Crackdown appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Russia’s latest blockchain experiment is making headlines. 

The ruble-backed A7A5 stablecoin has reportedly moved over $6 billion in cross-border transactions since August – even after U.S. sanctions hit several of its operators. The project, which now holds official recognition under Russian law, shows how Moscow is using crypto to keep trade flowing despite Western restrictions.

A7A5 is the first stablecoin officially recognized as a Digital Financial Asset (DFA) in Russia. This means Russian companies can now use it for international trade settlements. The token is backed one-to-one by rubles held at Promsvyazbank, a state-owned lender already under U.S. and U.K. sanctions.

Minted earlier this year in Kyrgyzstan by a company called Old Vector, A7A5 runs on Tron and Ethereum blockchains. Its market cap already exceeds ₽41 billion (around $500 million).

Re-Minting After Sanctions

The stablecoin’s rapid growth hasn’t come without controversy. 

In August, U.S. regulators sanctioned the Grinex exchange, saying it was a successor to the blacklisted Garantex, known for handling illicit transactions.

Just after the sanctions, A7A5’s operators destroyed more than 80% of its supply linked to Grinex wallets and reissued the same value to new addresses using a function called “destroyBlackFunds.” Blockchain data shows that this move effectively erased transaction history tied to sanctioned wallets.

Also Read: Russian Firms Move Billions Using Crypto to Bypass Sanctions: Report

The new address, labeled “TNpJj,” has since processed over $6.1 billion worth of A7A5 transactions, according to the Financial Times

The coin’s activity pattern still matches that of older wallets, operating mainly during Moscow business hours.

A Sanctioned Coin on a Global Stage

Despite the sanctions, A7A5 even managed to appear as a sponsor at Singapore’s Token2049 conference. The event’s Hong Kong organizers were not bound by Singapore’s sanctions, allowing A7A5 to initially participate. 

However, after media reports, all references to the stablecoin were quickly removed from the official site.

Russia’s Bigger Crypto Push

Russia’s Central Bank is planning a nationwide crypto audit in 2026 to study digital holdings, derivatives, and cross-border activity. The move signals that Moscow wants to build a new framework around digital assets to support trade under pressure.

The A7A5 story is a clear sign of how blockchain is becoming part of Russia’s financial strategy, giving the country new ways to move money when traditional systems are closed.

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

The post Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In recent crypto news, Stephen Miran swore in as the latest Federal Reserve governor on September 16, 2025, slipping into the board’s last open spot right before the Federal Open Market Committee kicks off its two-day rate discussion. Traders are betting heavily on a 25-basis-point trim, which would bring the federal funds rate down to 4.00%-4.25%, based on CME FedWatch Tool figures from September 15, 2025. Miran, who’s been Trump’s top economic advisor and a supporter of his trade ideas, joins a seven-member board where just three governors come from Democratic picks, according to the Fed’s records updated that same day. Crypto News: Miran’s Background and Quick Path to Confirmation The Senate greenlit Miran on September 15, 2025, with a tight 48-47 vote, following his nomination on September 2, 2025, as per a recent crypto news update. His stint runs only until January 31, 2026, stepping in for Adriana D. Kugler, who stepped down in August 2025 for reasons not made public. Miran earned his economics Ph.D. from Harvard and worked at the Treasury back in Trump’s first go-around. Afterward, he moved to Hudson Bay Capital Management as an economist, then looped back to the White House in December 2024 to head the Council of Economic Advisers. There, he helped craft Trump’s “reciprocal tariffs” approach, aimed at fixing trade gaps with China and the EU. He wouldn’t quit his White House gig, which irked Senator Elizabeth Warren at the September 7, 2025, confirmation hearings. That limited time frame means Miran gets to cast a vote straight away at the FOMC session starting September 16, 2025. The full board now features Chair Jerome H. Powell (Trump pick, term ends 2026), Vice Chair Philip N. Jefferson (Biden, to 2036), and folks like Lisa D. Cook (Biden, to 2028) and Michael S. Barr…
DAR Open Network
D$0.0195-2.98%
Humanity
H$0.17206+0.10%
Threshold
T$0.01225-2.15%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:14
Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

This study examines how the DevGPT dataset was created, cleaned, and prepared for research into developer–ChatGPT interactions. Drawing from over 16,000 shared GitHub conversations, researchers filtered out duplicates, non-English exchanges, and limited analyses to eight-turn dialogues. The final dataset offers a rich foundation for exploring how developers use ChatGPT within real-world coding workflows.
Ostrich
RICH$2.999-1.60%
RealLink
REAL$0.06404-3.61%
แชร์
Hackernoon2025/11/12 23:30
CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

The post CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An announcement was made by CME Group, the largest derivatives exchanger worldwide, revealed that it would introduce options for Solana and XRP futures. It is the latest addition to CME crypto derivatives as institutions and retail investors increase their demand for Solana and XRP. CME Expands Crypto Offerings With Solana and XRP Options Launch According to a press release, the launch is scheduled for October 13, 2025, pending regulatory approval. The new products will allow traders to access options on Solana, Micro Solana, XRP, and Micro XRP futures. Expiries will be offered on business days on a monthly, and quarterly basis to provide more flexibility to market players. CME Group said the contracts are designed to meet demand from institutions, hedge funds, and active retail traders. According to Giovanni Vicioso, the launch reflects high liquidity in Solana and XRP futures. Vicioso is the Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products for the CME Group. He noted that the new contracts will provide additional tools for risk management and exposure strategies. Recently, CME XRP futures registered record open interest amid ETF approval optimism, reinforcing confidence in contract demand. Cumberland, one of the leading liquidity providers, welcomed the development and said it highlights the shift beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. FalconX, another trading firm, added that rising digital asset treasuries are increasing the need for hedging tools on alternative tokens like Solana and XRP. High Record Trading Volumes Demand Solana and XRP Futures Solana futures and XRP continue to gain popularity since their launch earlier this year. According to CME official records, many have bought and sold more than 540,000 Solana futures contracts since March. A value that amounts to over $22 billion dollars. Solana contracts hit a record 9,000 contracts in August, worth $437 million. Open interest also set a record at 12,500 contracts.…
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000228-0.86%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00395-3.13%
XRP
XRP$2.3448-2.70%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:39

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

Trump Statue Holding Bitcoin Unveiled Near U.S. Capitol as Crypto Politics Heat Up

Ripple Exec Reveals Why The Bitcoin Price Is So High Now

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,480.89
$101,480.89$101,480.89

-0.74%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,417.01
$3,417.01$3,417.01

-0.32%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$153.02
$153.02$153.02

-1.72%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3407
$2.3407$2.3407

-1.15%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.11392
$0.11392$0.11392

+6.45%