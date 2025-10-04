Robo.ai turns smart cars into economic actors with built-in digital wallet

Robo.ai has unveiled a prototype where a vehicle’s unique VIN forms the core of its compliant digital wallet, merging the car’s legal identity with its new capacity for economic activity.

In a press release dated Oct. 3, Robo.ai Inc. and Abu Dhabi-based custodian Changer.ae announced the joint unveiling of “Roboy339,” a smart vehicle prototype, at the TOKEN2049 event.

The demonstration marks the first public showcase of a car equipped with its own natively integrated, regulated digital wallet, a project born from a strategic partnership forged between the two firms this past August.

From prototype to blueprint for the machine economy

The Roboy339 prototype is designed to function as a self-sufficient financial entity. Its compliant digital wallet, secured by Changer.ae’s ADGM-regulated custody, enables the vehicle to conduct autonomous, real-time micropayments for essential services, according to the press release.

This includes settling tolls, paying for charging sessions, financing its own maintenance, and even processing lease payments. The system also allows the vehicle to receive authorized income, creating a closed-loop economy where the asset can theoretically earn revenue to offset its own operational costs.

Per the statement, the broader ambition is to extend this framework beyond a single prototype. Robo.ai and Changer.ae plan to connect other devices such as eVTOL aircraft, autonomous taxis, and unmanned logistics vehicles to the same ecosystem. The goal is to create a foundation where machines act as economic agents, carrying their own digital identities and participating in financial markets at scale.

This ambitious vision is backed by significant capital. The development follows Robo.ai’s recent announcement that it secured approximately $300 million in strategic investment from U.S. firm Burkhan Capital LLC.