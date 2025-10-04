Robinhood lists Strategy’s Bitcoin-backed digital credit instruments

Key Takeaways
- Robinhood has listed four digital tokens from Strategy, expanding access to Bitcoin-backed financial products for retail investors.
- The listed tokens are STRC, STRD, STRF, and STRK, each offering different features such as stable yield, flexible or cumulative dividends, and optional equity conversion.
Robinhood, a retail-focused brokerage platform, has listed four digital tokens from Strategy, a Bitcoin treasury firm building structured yield products around its holdings.
The new listings include STRC, a Bitcoin-backed perpetual preferred instrument that delivers stable yields with monthly payouts, and STRD, a non-cumulative preferred equity with flexible dividend declarations linked to cash flow.
Robinhood also added STRF, a high-yield cumulative preferred with compounding deferred dividends, and STRK, a convertible preferred offering cumulative dividends and optional equity conversion.
The availability of STRC and other Strategy instruments on Robinhood highlights the integration of Bitcoin-backed yield products into mainstream brokerage platforms, opening access to structured digital credit strategies for retail investors.
Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/strategy-partners-with-robinhood-to-list-digital-tokens/