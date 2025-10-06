Ripple’s Banking License Application Major Update: Details

Ripple advances banking ambitions with public release of charter application. OCC filing reveals Ripple’s intent to operate as regulated trust bank. Ripple’s move signals deeper integration between blockchain and traditional finance. Ripple’s journey toward becoming a regulated financial institution has taken a significant step forward as new details of its U.S. banking license application surface. According to Pumpius on X, the Interagency Charter Application for Ripple National Trust Bank has been made available for public review, marking a pivotal moment in the company’s evolution. The official document, titled “Public Volume 1 of 2,” lists Brian Spahn, Ripple Labs’ Senior Director of Regulatory Compliance, as the point of contact. It also includes representatives from Paul Hastings LLP, a major law firm known for its expertise in banking and financial regulation. The filing indicates Ripple's intent to operate under a national banking charter supervised by U.S. regulators. This move underscores its transition from a crypto enterprise to a licensed financial entity. BREAKING: Ripple's application for a U.S. banking license from the OCC is now open for public review. Let that sink in…RIPPLE IS BECOMING A BANK. The same company the SEC fought for years is now positioning itself as the bank of banks built not on legacy rails, but… pic.twitter.com/WPfON3YBsh — Pumpius (@pumpius) October 5, 2025

Ripple's Strategic Move Toward Mainstream Banking Ripple's latest application demonstrates its broader ambition to integrate blockchain technology within the traditional banking framework. The potential charter would enable the company to offer regulated trust and custody services while enhancing its role in cross-border payments and digital asset management. Moreover, this milestone reflects Ripple's efforts to strengthen its compliance posture following years of regulatory challenges. By pursuing a federal charter, the company signals a commitment to align with established financial oversight, ensuring that its operations meet institutional standards. Additionally, this step could position Ripple as a bridge between blockchain innovation and conventional finance. Its XRP Ledger technology, which facilitates real-time settlements, could now operate under the credibility and stability of a federally chartered bank. A Turning Point for Ripple and the Industry After enduring prolonged scrutiny from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Ripple's pivot toward a regulated model demonstrates its readiness to operate within the core financial system. 