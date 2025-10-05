แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
Ripple is prioritizing privacy features for XRP's institutional adoption. Zero-knowledge proofs will ensure confidentiality for XRP transactions. Ripple's confidential multipurpose tokens are set to launch in 2026 XRP aims to handle trillions in institutional assets securely with privacy. Ripple's CEO has confirmed the next phase of XRP's growth, focusing on privacy to enhance its institutional [...] The post Ripple Plans Privacy Upgrades for XRP to Drive Institutional Use in 2026 appeared first on CoinCentral.

Ripple Plans Privacy Upgrades for XRP to Drive Institutional Use in 2026

2025/10/05 22:51
  • Ripple is prioritizing privacy features for XRP’s institutional adoption.
  • Zero-knowledge proofs will ensure confidentiality for XRP transactions.
  • Ripple’s confidential multipurpose tokens are set to launch in 2026
  • XRP aims to handle trillions in institutional assets securely with privacy.

Ripple’s CEO has confirmed the next phase of XRP’s growth, focusing on privacy to enhance its institutional adoption. As the blockchain network evolves, Ripple plans to introduce key changes that will make XRP more appealing for businesses. The new focus on privacy will enable institutions to handle sensitive data securely while meeting regulatory compliance. This move is set to pave the way for trillions in institutional assets to shift onto the XRP Ledger in the coming years.

Ripple’s Vision for XRP’s Institutional Future

Ripple has made it clear that the next step for XRP is improving privacy features to make it more attractive for institutional users. The focus on privacy is driven by the need for businesses to safeguard sensitive information while still adhering to regulations.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse confirmed that this initiative aims to bridge the gap between the growing demand for privacy and the need for compliance in the crypto space.

The integration of privacy solutions will ensure that institutions can use XRP Ledger for various financial operations, such as tokenized real-world assets and confidential lending services. This shift aligns with Ripple’s ongoing efforts to make XRP a more accessible and practical solution for large-scale institutional use, while keeping in line with industry standards and regulations.

Key Developments in XRP’s Privacy Layer

The major development under consideration is the introduction of privacy solutions like zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs), which will ensure confidential transactions. These will allow institutions to use tokenized assets for collateral without exposing sensitive information to competitors.

Ripple’s senior leadership, including Garlinghouse, emphasized that privacy, in this case, does not mean secrecy from regulators. Instead, it’s about securing data while maintaining transparency and compliance on the blockchain.

Ripple is working on enhancing its existing infrastructure by implementing decentralized identifiers (DIDs) and on-chain credentials. These features will ensure that data privacy remains intact while also proving compliance on the network. Institutions will be able to perform transactions securely and privately without sacrificing transparency required by regulators.

Institutional Assets Moving on Chain

Ripple’s efforts to improve XRP’s privacy layer come at a time when institutions are expected to move significant amounts of assets onto blockchain platforms. According to Ripple’s Senior Director of Engineering, Ayo Akinyele, trillions in institutional assets could be shifted to blockchain networks in the next decade.

This migration will require robust privacy measures to ensure sensitive data is not exposed, making Ripple’s privacy solutions a critical factor in this transition.

In particular, Ripple’s confidential multipurpose tokens (MPTs) are designed to handle private collateral management at scale. The development of these tokens is scheduled for launch in the first quarter of 2026, and they are expected to play a key role in supporting the privacy features required for institutional adoption.

Upcoming XRP Enhancements for Compliance and Security

Ripple is also working on additional technical improvements to further strengthen its privacy capabilities. These include smart escrows under XLS-100 and smart contracts under XLS-101, which are intended to tie together different privacy features. These technical innovations are crucial for ensuring that XRP can handle large-scale institutional use while remaining secure and compliant with global financial regulations.

Ripple’s leadership is confident that the privacy layer will be the key element in transitioning XRP into its next phase of institutional adoption. With these new developments, XRP is poised to become a critical tool for institutions looking to manage assets and conduct transactions with the necessary level of confidentiality.

The post Ripple Plans Privacy Upgrades for XRP to Drive Institutional Use in 2026 appeared first on CoinCentral.

